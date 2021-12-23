Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Rubean AG
  News
  Summary
    R1B   DE0005120802

RUBEAN AG

(R1B)
  Report
Rubean AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/23/2021 | 08:06am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2021 / 14:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: BMK Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bernd Martin
Last name(s): Krohn
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rubean AG

b) LEI
391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005120802

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.00 EUR 1100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


23.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.rubean.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71796  23.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261853&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
