  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Rubean AG
  News
  Summary
    R1B   DE0005120802

RUBEAN AG

(R1B)
  Report
Rubean AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/21/2022 | 12:42pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2022 / 18:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: BMK Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bernd Martin
Last name(s): Krohn
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rubean AG

b) LEI
391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005120802

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.50 EUR 4250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
21/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stockexchange
MIC: XFRA


21.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.rubean.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72837  21.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284977&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,70 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
Net income 2021 -3,10 M -3,51 M -3,51 M
Net Debt 2021 0,10 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales 2022 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 100%
Chart RUBEAN AG
Duration : Period :
Rubean AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,20 €
Average target price 23,00 €
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hermann Geupel Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Martin Krohn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter von Borch Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Mittnik Member-Supervisory Board
Henrica van de Velden Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUBEAN AG-30.51%17
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.39%2 158 573
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-21.83%75 557
SEA LIMITED-42.92%71 754
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.21%60 879
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.95%44 081