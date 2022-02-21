Rubean AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.02.2022 / 18:40

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: BMK Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Bernd Martin Last name(s): Krohn Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rubean AG

b) LEI

391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005120802

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.50 EUR 4250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

21/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt Stockexchange MIC: XFRA

