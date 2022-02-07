Log in
Rubean AG: Rubean Launches GetPAYD for Enterprise Customers

02/07/2022 | 06:13am EST
DGAP-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Miscellaneous
Rubean AG: Rubean Launches GetPAYD for Enterprise Customers

07.02.2022 / 12:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rubean Launches GetPAYD for Enterprise Customers

Will deliver a full mobile payment acceptance with payment processors and acquirers

Munich, DE, 07.02.2022. Rubean, a leader in mobile payment acceptance for Android devices, has announced GetPAYD, a complete mobile payment solution for enterprise customers offering a front-end application on enterprise productivity devices. GetPAYD combines device-based payment acceptance with transaction processing and acquisition and is based upon Rubean's market-leading SoftPOS technology. GetPAYD offers a complete service, from the point-of-sale app all the way through to the processing and acquiring service.

GetPAYD creates additional revenue streams as Rubean participates in acquiring fees. By establishing GetPAYD, Rubean offers businesses a practical solution integrated smoothly and quickly on existing platforms and deployed devices. GetPAYD emerged as a response to market needs and is based on an earlier project developed in conjunction with ExpressOne (a leading parcel carrier in Hungary) and Global Payments Europe.

GetPAYD is available to enterprise customers, including delivery companies, hospitality management platforms, and other front-end solutions where commerce is transacted. For example, delivery companies offering collect-on-delivery services often have to carry at least two separate devices, one to manage the delivery and second one to accept payments. Rubean's GetPAYD decreases system fees and administrative cost by loading Rubean's SoftPOS app on Android devices specific for an industry.

"As the world moves to contactless options for payments, our SoftPOS based GetPAYD provides a complete product, allowing coverage of almost every market and segment in Europe," said Dr. Benjamin Levy. Chief Commercial Officer for Rubean. "Enterprise customers are experts at their own business but lack the time to put together a payment solution piecemeal, as though it were a Lego set. Rubean's GetPAYD provides a fast, smooth and a complete solution that will result in better business for our customers."

About Rubean

Rubean AG has been developing software for the financial market for over 20 years. Its flagship solution, PhonePOS, leads the market in software-only Point-of-Sale deployments. Rubean has been listed in the premium segment m: access of the Munich Stock Exchange with symbol R1B (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B:GR) since April 2020.

For more information about Rubean and our services, please visit Rubean.com/GetPAYD

Contact:

Benjamin Levy,
Chief Commercial Officer at:
benjamin.levy@rubean.com

or

Andy Abramson
Comunicano
aabramson@comunicano.com


07.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1277497

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1277497  07.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277497&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
