Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Rubean AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    R1B   DE0005120802

RUBEAN AG

(R1B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rubean AG: Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe launches expanded Rubean app on the market

04/04/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Incoming Orders
Rubean AG: Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe launches expanded Rubean app on the market

04.04.2022 / 09:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe launches expanded Rubean app on the market

- The "Sparkasse POS" (S-POS) app now allows PIN entries for higher payments

- Rubean expects sales to pick up

Munich, 4 April 2021: The German Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe has launched an enhanced payment receiving solution based on the development of the fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080). The new "Sparkasse POS" (S-POS) enables the processing of higher payment amounts above ?50.00 on a wide range of Android devices . The customer of a merchant using S-POS enters the card PIN into a smartphone or other Android device of the merchant when paying. Previously, the PIN function was not available and it was only possible to accept payments up to a maximum of 50 euros per transaction when using the S-POS app.

"The charm of the purely software-based payment terminal app called S-POS lies in its quick and convenient start-up via the Google Play Store and its easy handling on various Android devices, such as Samsung Phones," says Rubean's CEO Dr Hermann Geupel. Due to the increased possibility of use, Rubean expects growing applications by smaller traders in particular, strongly increasing transaction numbers and thus also growing revenues for Rubean itself.

About Rubean: Rubean AG has been an established software developer in the financial sector for 20 years. The company is now growing with the development of innovative solutions for mobile payments. These include the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Anna Sammer german communications AG
Rubean AG Jörg Bretschneider
Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 89 357560 +49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
anna.sammer@rubean.com presse@german-communications.com

 


04.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1318781

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1318781  04.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318781&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about RUBEAN AG
03/28RUBEAN AG : Honeywell favours GetPAYD
EQ
03/21RUBEAN AG : Extraordinary General Meeting clears the way for a possible partnership with C..
EQ
03/04RUBEAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/25RUBEAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/23RUBEAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/21RUBEAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/15RUBEAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/13RUBEAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/11RUBEAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/10RUBEAN AG : Rubean and Cyclebit Group prepare strategic partnership
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,70 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net income 2021 -3,10 M -3,42 M -3,42 M
Net Debt 2021 0,10 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,2 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales 2022 6,89x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 100%
Chart RUBEAN AG
Duration : Period :
Rubean AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,70 €
Average target price 23,00 €
Spread / Average Target 243%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hermann Geupel Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Martin Krohn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter von Borch Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Mittnik Member-Supervisory Board
Henrica van de Velden Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUBEAN AG-40.68%13
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-8.00%2 319 680
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-19.81%77 504
SEA LIMITED-45.87%68 051
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-15.24%64 618
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.10%51 285