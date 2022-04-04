DGAP-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Incoming Orders

Rubean AG: Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe launches expanded Rubean app on the market



04.04.2022 / 09:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News



Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe launches expanded Rubean app on the market

- The "Sparkasse POS" (S-POS) app now allows PIN entries for higher payments

- Rubean expects sales to pick up

Munich, 4 April 2021: The German Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe has launched an enhanced payment receiving solution based on the development of the fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080). The new "Sparkasse POS" (S-POS) enables the processing of higher payment amounts above ?50.00 on a wide range of Android devices . The customer of a merchant using S-POS enters the card PIN into a smartphone or other Android device of the merchant when paying. Previously, the PIN function was not available and it was only possible to accept payments up to a maximum of 50 euros per transaction when using the S-POS app.

"The charm of the purely software-based payment terminal app called S-POS lies in its quick and convenient start-up via the Google Play Store and its easy handling on various Android devices, such as Samsung Phones," says Rubean's CEO Dr Hermann Geupel. Due to the increased possibility of use, Rubean expects growing applications by smaller traders in particular, strongly increasing transaction numbers and thus also growing revenues for Rubean itself.

About Rubean: Rubean AG has been an established software developer in the financial sector for 20 years. The company is now growing with the development of innovative solutions for mobile payments. These include the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Anna Sammer german communications AG

Rubean AG Jörg Bretschneider

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 89 357560 +49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

anna.sammer@rubean.com presse@german-communications.com