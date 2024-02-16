EQS-News: Rubean AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Development of Sales
Rubean AG adds Discover’s card schemes to its SoftPOS Payment Platform
Munich, February 16, 2024. The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) and Discover Global Network have entered a strategic alliance to enable the acceptance of the Discover Global Network Cards, on Rubean’s purely software-based card acceptance solution PhonePOS in cooperation with CCV. Merchants, across Europe, can thus accept Discover Global Network card brands also on their mobile phones or handhelds, using Rubean’s SoftPOS platform.
The Rubean PhonePOS app is a purely software-based and certified card acceptance solution for mobile devices and has a leading position in the rapidly growing softPOS market. In addition to Spain and Germany, Rubean's payment acceptance solution is used in many other parts of Europe and in the UK, with rapidly growing numbers of users.
About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution Phone-POS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found atwww.rubean.com.
