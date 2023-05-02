Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Rubean AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    R1B   DE0005120802

RUBEAN AG

(R1B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00:22 2023-05-02 am EDT
6.275 EUR   +5.46%
03:13aRubean AG successfully completes capital measure to finance growth successfully
EQ
02/22Rubean Ag : New banks within the KBC Group now use Rubean's software soluti-on for payment acceptance terminals in several Central and Eastern European countries for its corporate customers
EQ
2022Rubean AG increases sales by 25 percent in 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rubean AG successfully completes capital measure to finance growth successfully

05/02/2023 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Incoming Orders
Rubean AG successfully completes capital measure to finance growth successfully

02.05.2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rubean AG successfully completes capital measure to finance growth successfully

  • Increase of share capital in a ratio of ten to one
  • Inflow of EUR 1.634 million in cash

Munich, 2 May 2023 - Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) has successfully completed its capital increase to finance growth. The fintech company received €1.634 million from the cash capital increase carried out in the course of a private placement. Four subscribers participated in the capital measure: a strategic investor, two public funds and a family office. The share capital was increased by 271,000 shares to 2.986 million shares at a ratio of ten to one: The funds will be used to grow the company in Germany, where the Sparkassen Group, among others, uses Rubean's payment receiving solution, as well as in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Spain and, later in the year, the UK.

Rubean has already started the new financial year with an increasing order situation. In recent months, Rubean has received orders for the implementation of its software solution for mobile cash receipt from various sectors, including major banks that offer Rubean's payment receipt solution called PhonePOS to small businesses and merchants. Rubean's B-to-B solution GetPAYD, which large companies implement on their own payment receiving systems, is also developing very successfully. In this context, Rubean has already received orders from the retail and logistics sectors and especially from delivery services.

About Rubean: Rubean AG is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. In its nearly twenty-year history, Rubean has developed innovative solutions for the payments, finance and banking industries. This includes the PhonePOS mo-bile point-of-sale terminal solution, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, Rubean has offices in Hamburg, London, Tel Aviv and Tbilisi. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the over-the-counter markets in Frankfurt, Berlin and Dusseldorf and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

For queries, please contact:

Bernd M. Krohn                                                                       german communications AG

Rubean AG                                                                              Jörg Bretschneider

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 München                                      Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 89 357560                                                                        +49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

Bernd.M.Krohn@rubean.com                                                 presse@german-communications.com


02.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1621407

 
End of News EQS News Service

1621407  02.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621407&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about RUBEAN AG
03:13aRubean AG successfully completes capital measure to finance growth successfully
EQ
02/22Rubean Ag : New banks within the KBC Group now use Rubean's software soluti-on for payment..
EQ
2022Rubean AG increases sales by 25 percent in 2022
EQ
2022Rubean Ag : German Sparkassen S-POS App of the Sparkassen Finance Group with Signi-ficantl..
EQ
2022Rubean payment solution for Spanish DPD subsidiary
EQ
2022Rubean Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2022Rubean Ag : Cyclebit Group has disbursed convertible loan
EQ
2022Rubean AG announced that it has received €3.4 million in funding from Cyclebit Gro..
CI
2022Rubean Ag : BBVA and Rubean sign mutual reseller agreement for GetPAYD
EQ
2022Bbva and Rubean Signs Mutual Reseller Agreement for Getpayd
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,80 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net income 2022 -4,80 M -5,27 M -5,27 M
Net Debt 2022 4,10 M 4,50 M 4,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 25,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 100%
Chart RUBEAN AG
Duration : Period :
Rubean AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,95 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hermann Geupel Chief Executive Officer
Anna Sammer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bernd Martin Krohn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Melnyk Chief Technology Officer
Peter von Borch Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUBEAN AG17.82%18
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.41%2 271 988
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.38%57 441
SYNOPSYS INC.16.30%56 598
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.48%52 874
SEA LIMITED45.78%42 989
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer