Rubean AG successfully completes capital measure to finance growth successfully



02.05.2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST

Increase of share capital in a ratio of ten to one

Inflow of EUR 1.634 million in cash

Munich, 2 May 2023 - Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) has successfully completed its capital increase to finance growth. The fintech company received €1.634 million from the cash capital increase carried out in the course of a private placement. Four subscribers participated in the capital measure: a strategic investor, two public funds and a family office. The share capital was increased by 271,000 shares to 2.986 million shares at a ratio of ten to one: The funds will be used to grow the company in Germany, where the Sparkassen Group, among others, uses Rubean's payment receiving solution, as well as in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Spain and, later in the year, the UK.

Rubean has already started the new financial year with an increasing order situation. In recent months, Rubean has received orders for the implementation of its software solution for mobile cash receipt from various sectors, including major banks that offer Rubean's payment receipt solution called PhonePOS to small businesses and merchants. Rubean's B-to-B solution GetPAYD, which large companies implement on their own payment receiving systems, is also developing very successfully. In this context, Rubean has already received orders from the retail and logistics sectors and especially from delivery services.

About Rubean: Rubean AG is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. In its nearly twenty-year history, Rubean has developed innovative solutions for the payments, finance and banking industries. This includes the PhonePOS mo-bile point-of-sale terminal solution, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, Rubean has offices in Hamburg, London, Tel Aviv and Tbilisi. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the over-the-counter markets in Frankfurt, Berlin and Dusseldorf and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

