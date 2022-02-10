Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Rubean AG
  News
  Summary
    R1B   DE0005120802

RUBEAN AG

(R1B)
  Report
Rubean : and Cyclebit Group prepare strategic partnership

02/10/2022 | 10:03am EST
10. Februar 2022
  • Binding discussions about the subscription of a convertible loan with a volume of 3.4 million euros by Cyclebit for financing purposes
  • Cyclebit also interested in increasing its stake by swapping shares
Munich, February 10, 2022: Rubean AG and CYCLEBIT GROUP LTD ("CYCLEBIT"), Lemesos/Cyprus, a fintech company in the payment sector, today signed a memorandum of understanding according to which CYCLEBIT will invest around EUR 3.4 million. would like to invest in Rubean as part of a financing under a convertible loan. In this context, there are also plans to establish a strategic partnership in the field of digital payment solutions.

As part of the financing by CYCLEBIT, a convertible loan is to be issued, which can be redeemed at any time within the term of 24 months at the conversion price of EUR 12.50 per Rubean share or after six months after payment, if necessary at a lower rate calculated from the six-month average in currently a total of 271,750 shares (corresponds to approx. 10% of the share capital) can be converted. The implementation of the measure is subject, among other things, to the approval of Rubean shareholders, which is to be obtained at an extraordinary general meeting.

Part of the interest of CYCLEBIT is also the acquisition or receipt of further shares by way of a direct or indirect share exchange after the first step above. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will examine CYCLEBIT's further interest in a larger stake in Rubean and then decide to what extent this interest can be met.

Hermann Geupel
Board of Directors

About CYCLEBIT GROUP:

Founded in 2012, Cyclebit Group is a global payments and SaaS provider. Core products include card acquiring, point-of-sale (POS) service and marketplace solutions. The company recently launched crypto and SoftPOS offerings, both billion-dollar verticals where the company already has leadership positions in select markets. In 2019, the company broke even and is currently growing profitably at an exponential rate.

About Rubean:

Rubean AG has been developing software for the financial market for over 20 years. Its flagship solution, PhonePOS, leads the market in software-only Point-of-Sale deployments. Rubean has been listed in the premium segment m: access of the Munich Stock Exchange with symbol R1B (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B:GR) since April 2020.

Disclaimer

Rubean AG published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 15:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
