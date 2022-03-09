Rubellite Energy : 03/09/2022 Year End Operating Results and Reserves

NEWS RELEASE RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES PEAVINE TRANSACTION, REPORTS YEAR- END 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND RESERVES, AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND 2022 GUIDANCE Calgary, Alberta - March 9, 2022 (TSX:RBY) - Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite", or the "Company"), a pure play Clearwater oil exploration and development company, is pleased to: Report fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial and operating results; Provide a summary of the Company's year-end 2021 reserves as evaluated by the independent engineering firm McDaniel and Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel"); Provide a drilling operations update; Announce that Rubellite has entered into a letter of intent to execute a farm-in and option arrangement in the Peavine area of northern Alberta, capturing exposure to an additional 61 sections of land prospective for the Clearwater formation; and Provide 2022 guidance. Annual financial and operating results reflect the period from September 3, 2021, which was the effective date of the completion of the Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) involving Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual"), the shareholders of Perpetual, and Rubellite. Select financial and operational information is outlined below, and should be read in conjunction with Rubellite's audited financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended December 31, 2021. A complete copy of Rubellite's audited financial statements, MD&A and Annual Information Form are available through the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.comand SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This release contains certain specified financial measures that are not recognized by GAAP and used by management to evaluate the performance of the Company and its business. Since certain specified financial measures may not have a standardized meaning, securities regulations require that specified financial measures are clearly defined, qualified and, where required, reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" for further information on the definition, calculation and reconciliation of these measures. This release also contains forward-looking information. See "Forward-Looking Information". Readers are also referred to the other advisory sections at the end of the MD&A for additional information. HIGHLIGHTS Rubellite has steadily executed its business plan, running a two-rig drilling program since late November, and currently has a total of 26 (24.5 net) multi-lateral wells contributing to oil sales production, with an additional 4 (3.5 net) wells rig released and in the start-up stage of recovering load oil.

Current production is approximately 1,700 bbl/d of conventional heavy oil, based on field estimates, and will continue to ramp up throughout the remainder of the first quarter as new wells reach full recovery of base oil load fluid and are optimized. As per previous guidance, the Company is on track to reach its production milestone of in excess of 2,000 bbl/d in late March.

The Company has grown its land position for exposure to the Clearwater play to close to 180 net sections, up 72% from the 104 net sections held by Rubellite at its inception in July of 2021.

- 2 - Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth quarter 2021 exploration and development capital expenditures (1) totaled $15.7 million, in-line with previous guidance of between $16.0 and $18.0 million. Including land purchases, total capital expenditures (1) were $17.2 million.

Drilling activity for the fourth quarter totaled eight (8.0 net) horizontal multi-lateral Clearwater wells, including six (6.0 net) wells rig released at Ukalta and two (2.0 rig released at Figure Lake prior to year-end 2021. The Company secured a second drilling rig in late November to follow-up positive results in the Figure Lake area.

multi-lateral Clearwater wells, including six (6.0 net) wells rig released at Ukalta and two (2.0 net) rig released at Figure Lake prior to year-end 2021. The Company secured a second drilling rig in late November to follow-up positive results in the Figure Lake area. Sixteen (15.0 net) wells were contributing to sales production at year-end 2021, while an additional five (5.0 net) wells were rig released and recovering oil-based drilling mud ("OBM") used during the drilling process. OBM recoveries are not recorded as sales production as the OBM is recycled for future drilling operations to the extent possible or sold and credited back to drilling capital.

Production ramped up progressively through the fourth quarter of 2021 as new wells fully recovered base-oil load fluid, filled tank inventories and then commenced delivery to sales terminals. Rubellite recorded average sales production of 603 bbl/d (100% conventional heavy oil), slightly lower than previously forecast production based on field estimates as extremely cold weather conditions in late December hindered trucking of produced volumes to sales terminals and deferred the sale of several loads of produced heavy oil volumes to early January.

base-oil load fluid, filled tank inventories and then commenced delivery to sales terminals. Rubellite recorded average sales production of 603 bbl/d (100% conventional heavy oil), slightly lower than previously forecast production based on field estimates as extremely cold weather conditions in late December hindered trucking of produced volumes to sales terminals and deferred the sale of several loads of produced heavy oil volumes to early January. Operating netbacks (1) were $2.6 million, or $47.10/bbl, reflecting strong Western Canadian Select ("WCS") benchmark prices and a realized oil price after hedging of $72.67/bbl.

Adjusted funds flow (1) in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million ($0.03/share), and included $0.7 million in transaction costs related to the acquisition of the Clearwater Assets. Excluding transaction costs, adjusted funds flow was $2.2 million ($0.09/share). Cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter and year-ended 2021 were $1.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million ($0.03/share), and included $0.7 million in transaction costs related to the acquisition of the Clearwater Assets. Excluding transaction costs, adjusted funds flow was $2.2 million ($0.09/share). Cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter and year-ended 2021 were $1.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively. Total proved plus probable reserves were 6.0 MMboe at December 31, 2021, an increase of 68% relative to the reserves recognized in the report of McDaniel for the Clearwater Assets effective June 1, 2021 immediately prior to the inception of Rubellite. The net present value ("NPV") of Rubellite's total proved plus probable reserves (discounted at 10%), was $123.2 million. See "Year-End 2021 Reserves".

Net positive working capital (1) at year-end 2021 was $5.4 million. Subsequent to year-end, the borrowing limit on the Company's reserves-based revolving credit facility was increased to $25 million and the initial term was extended by 12 months to May 31, 2023. Non-GAAP measure, Non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" contained within this release. OPERATIONS UPDATE Rubellite is continuing to operate a two-rig drilling program across its three core producing properties to follow up its initial exploration success in Figure Lake, and accelerate development at Ukalta, and Marten Hills. At Ukalta, ten (10.0 net) new development wells targeting the primary lower Clearwater zone have been rig released since Rubellite's inception. As of today's date, eight of the new development wells at Ukalta are now contributing to oil sales production volumes, and five of those wells have completed their respective IP30 production periods. IP30 rates ranging from 96 to 189 bbl/d, and averaging 148 bbl/d, have been recorded as compared to the Ukalta type curve of approximately 135 bbl/d. Three of the remaining Ukalta development wells completed their load oil recovery in mid to late February and are showing similar positive indications of type curve performance based on initial sales production rates. The remaining Ukalta wells just recently commenced OBM recovery and are expected to reach full recovery of OBM and start producing sales volumes prior to the end of March. Performance from the new Ukalta wells will be monitored closely as operating parameters are optimized. Drilling operations at Ukalta will continue through spring break-up with three (3.0 net) multi-lateral development wells and a vertical water disposal well planned at the existing 13-35 pad situated proximal to a high-grade access road. When field conditions allow, drilling operations at Ukalta will continue to a six-well pad, targeting to extend the primary Clearwater zone development to the north. At Figure Lake, Rubellite contracted a second drilling rig in late November to execute a four well winter follow-up drilling program at the existing South Figure Lake pad. The first two development wells completed their OBM recovery

- 3 - operations in late January and recorded IP30 rates of 86 and 115 bbl/d respectively, bringing the IP30 average of the four Figure Lake south pad wells that have had at least 30 days of sales production to 116 bbl/d, as compared to the Figure Lake type curve IP30 of approximately 115 bbl/d. Two additional wells drilled on the south pad were rig released in January, reached the end of their OBM recovery periods during the third week of February, and are now producing volumes to sales with positive indications of performance at or above the Figure Lake type curve. The drilling rig moved north in early February to execute a development program at Marten Hills prior to spring break-up. Drilling operations are expected to recommence at Figure Lake late in the second quarter, with up to 12 new horizontal multi-lateral wells and a vertical water disposal well planned for the remainder of 2022. At Marten Hills, the planned four (2.0 net) well drilling program commenced in early February of which two (1.0 net) eight-legmulti-lateral wells have been rig released. One (0.5 net) well has recently commenced sales production while the other is just beginning OBM recovery operations. The remaining two (1.0 net) wells in the program are expected to be rig-released prior to the end of March or early April. New wells will continue to be brought on in a step-wise fashion and operating conditions will be optimized through their early start-up production periods. Drilling costs have escalated somewhat due to increased OBM costs which are directly related to the price of base oil. Rubellite has recently secured a lower cost source of base oil in closer proximity to drilling operations to mitigate the rising costs. The Company is successfully reducing time lags for production start-up on new multi-well pads by constructing pads to accommodate concurrent drilling and production operations and pre-building permanent production facilities, thereby improving capital efficiencies and accelerating economic returns. In addition, the new on- site water disposal wells to be drilled at Ukalta and Figure Lake are expected to enhance field netbacks during the second half of 2022. SIGNIFICANT PEAVINE TRANSACTION AND EXPLORATION OPPORTUNITY Rubellite is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter of intent to pursue a farm-in and option agreement (the "Peavine Transaction") in the Peavine area, in the vicinity of recent industry Clearwater drilling activity and southwest of Rubellite's existing option acreage at West Dawson in northern Alberta. The arrangement provides exposure to an additional 61.25 gross sections of land prospective for the Clearwater formation. A minimum of two exploratory wells will be drilled and completed prior to April 1, 2023, targeting to establish production and evaluate the future development potential of these Clearwater lands. Commensurate with growing production and adjusted funds flow, Rubellite plans to continue to pursue transactions to grow its land base and expand its inventory of opportunities across this emerging play. 2022 OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE Rubellite's Board of Directors has approved an exploration and development capital spending(5) budget of up to $48 million for 2022 to drill, complete equip and tie-in up to 33 (30 net) horizontal multi-lateral wells in its three core operating areas as well as two (2.0 net) vertical water disposal wells to mitigate water handling costs. Forecast capital activities are expected to be fully funded from adjusted funds flow(5) and the recently expanded credit facility. The Figure Lake drilling program will be partially funded by the Figure Lake GORR financing, which will provide approximately $0.2 million per well for the next 12 wells planned in Figure Lake area. The table below summarizes Rubellite's anticipated exploration and development capital spending(5) and drilling activities during the first quarter and full year for 2022. 2022 Exploration and Development Forecast Capital Expenditures(5) Q1 2022 # of wells(1) Full Year 2022 # of wells(1) ($ millions) (gross/net) ($ millions) (gross/net) Ukalta 6 / 6.0 14 / 14.0 Figure Lake(2) 2 / 2.0 13 / 13.0 Marten Hills 3 / 1.5 6 / 3.0 Total(3)(4) $20 - $22 11 /9.5 $44 - $48 33 / 30.0 Well count reflects wells rig released during the period. One (1.0 net) well at Ukalta and one (0.5 net) well at Marten Hills are expected to spud late in Q1 2022 and rig release in early April. Full year 2022 well counts exclude two (2.0 net) vertical water disposal wells in Q2 and Q3 2022 at Ukalta and Figure Lake respectively.

- 4 - Capital expenditures at Figure Lake are reduced for the Figure Lake GORR financing which is forecast to contribute $0.4 million in Q1 2022 and $2.0 million in 2022. Q1 2022 capital expenditures include $3.5 million for equipment, tubulars and OBM inventory procurement for the remainder of 2022 drilling program. Full year 2022 capital expenditures of $44 to $48 million include spending for two vertical water disposal wells. Excludes activity on exploratory option blocks, undeveloped land purchases and acquisitions, if any. Non-GAAP measure, Non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" contained within this release. Development drilling activity across Rubellite's three core operating areas is forecast to drive rapid production growth. Daily average sales production is expected to increase 91% to 107% from fourth quarter 2021 levels to average 1,150 to 1,250 boe/d (100% heavy oil) for the first quarter of 2022. The two-rig drilling program planned after spring breakup at Ukalta and Figure Lake is expected to continue to drive progressive growth over the remainder of 2022 and deliver full year 2022 average sales production levels of between 2,200 to 2,400 bbl/d 2022 Guidance assumptions are as follows: Guidance Assumptions 2022 Annual average sales production (bbl/d) 2,200 - 2,400 Exploration and development expenditures(1)(2) ($ millions) $44 - $48 Heavy oil wellhead differential (C$/bbl)(3) $8.00 - $9.00 Royalties 11% - 12% Operating costs ($/bbl) $5.50 - $6.50 Transportation costs ($/bbl) $5.50 - $6.50 G&A ($/bbl) $4.00 - $4.50 Excludes activity on exploratory option blocks, undeveloped land purchases and acquisitions, if any. Non-GAAP measure, Non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" contained within this release. Differential relative to the Western Canadian Select (Cdn$/bbl) reference price prior to any price management activities. 2022 guidance excludes capital spending for undeveloped lands, acquisitions, if any, and for commitment wells to earn lands pursuant to the Peavine Transaction and for other exploratory option blocks. The Company expects to fund the drilling of four to six (3.0 - 4.0 net) exploratory wells to earn acreage and delineate area type curves prior to April 1, 2023. In addition, Rubellite plans to pursue additional investments to continue to grow its land base and the inventory of prospective Clearwater drilling locations. YEAR-END 2021 RESERVES The Company's year-end 2021 reserves information is based on an independent reserves evaluation report prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (the "McDaniel Reserve Report"). Rubellite's proved plus probable reserves at year-end 2021 are 6.0 MMboe, comprised of 100% crude oil. The reserves are a combination of the initial Clearwater asset acquisition of 3.9 MMboe from Perpetual that closed September 3, 2021 and reserve extensions of 2.1 MMboe that represented incremental growth of 54% over the four months period ended December 31, 2021. The McDaniel Reserve Report highlights include: Total proved reserves were 3.2 MMboe at year-end 2021, representing 53% of the Company's proved plus probable reserves.

year-end 2021, representing 53% of the Company's proved plus probable reserves. Proved plus probable producing reserves were 1.8 MMboe at December 31, 2021, representing 30% of total proved plus probable reserves.

Future development costs ("FDC") are $46.5 million in the proved plus probable category. McDaniel recognized proved plus probable undeveloped reserves for 40 (36.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal heavy crude oil location in the Clearwater play.

multi-lateral horizontal heavy crude oil location in the Clearwater play. Based on an equal weighting of three consultant average price (McDaniel, GLJ, Sproule) forecasts (the "Consultant Average Price Forecast") used by McDaniel, the net present value ("NPV") of Rubellite's total proved plus probable reserves (discounted at 10%) before income tax, was $123.2 million.

All abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation obligations are included in the McDaniel Reserve Report.