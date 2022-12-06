Rubellite Energy : 11/10/2022 – Corporate Presentation
Rubellite Energy Inc.
Corporate Overview
November 10, 2022
Background
Newly created, growth-focused, pure play Clearwater company (TSX:RBY)
Since 2018, Perpetual / Rubellite has ex ecuted 45+ separate transactions to assem ble access to 314 net sections across the Clearw ater fairw ay
Rubellite acquired all of Perpetual's Clearwater Assets for total consideration of $65.5 MM (including $59.2 mm in cash)
Rubellite incorporated on July 12, 2021
Clearwater Assets conveyed to Rubellite on July 15 th
Public announcement of the Plan of Arrangement on July 16 th
Plan of Arrangement closed on September 3 rd
Equity Financings closed / released from Escrow on Oct 5, 2021
$83.5 MM in Equity Financings (October 5, 2021):
$30.0 MM Brokered Sub-Receipts Financing (closed into escrow July 13 th)
$20.0 MM Non-Brokered Private Placement
$33.5 MM Arrangement Warrant ("rights offering") Financing for Perpetual shareholders fully backstopped by Sue Riddell Rose, President & CEO
$30.6 MM (91%) was initially subscribed for by shareholders pro rata
Oversubscribing shareholders fully took up the remaining $2.9 MM
All components of the financings priced at $2.00/share
$38.7 MM in Equity Financings (March 30, 2022):
$25.3 MM Brokered Financing
$13.4 MM Non-Brokered Private Placement
Both financings priced at $3.55/share
Enterprise value ~$160 MM (2)
54.8 MM shares outstanding
61.2 MM shares outstanding fully diluted (1)
Insider ownership of ~33.2%
Includes 4.0 MM Share Purchase Warrants (owned by Perpetual)
TSX:RBY November 8, 2022 Close $2.68/share; Sept 30, 2022 Net Debt of $12.9 MM
Assets
assembled over
three years
through third
party and
crown land
acquisitions, farm-ins and freehold mineral leasing
Captured strategic
road
infrastructure
required for future
development
Spin-out of
Rubellite assets, public listing and equity financing
Significant delineation through Perpetual and competitor activity provided confidence in drilling inventory
Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories
1
Investment Highlights
Robust growth opportunity in the prolific Clearwater play
Expanding
Pure Play
Clearwater
Asset Base
Robust Organic
Production
Growth Profile
Fully Funded
Development
Unlocking Free
Funds Flow
Conservative
Capitalization
and Risk
Mitigation
Management
Alignment and
ESG Excellence
Access for public investors to participate in a high growth, pure play Clearwater explorer/producer
~314 net sections of prospective Clearwater lands with ~200 Development / Step-out drilling locations
Line of sight to additional exploratory land capture and M&A opportunities
Rubellite controls and operates 100% of its Clearwater asset base
Organic production growth from 350 bbl/d to average between 1,950 and 2,200 bbl/d for Q4 2022
Highly profitable, full cycle IRRs with attractive payout periods at current type curves
Delineation/step-outdrilling ongoing to validate and refine type curves
Evaluation of exploration prospect inventory to inform sustainable production growth level
Rapid, organic growth plan financed through equity, adjusted funds flow and available credit facilities
Total cash costs of ~$18 to $20/bbl drives attractive netbacks at strip pricing
Extensive infrastructure in core operating areas drives attractive capital efficiencies
Future waterflood and EOR potential to mitigate production declines and increase recovery
$40 MM bank credit facility
Risk management with hedging to protect capital investment plans and returns during growth ramp
Line of sight to sustainable free funds flow; timing dependent on commodity prices, delineation results, exploration success and chosen pace of growth
Free funds flow could be directed to accelerated organic growth, additional exploration activities, acquisitions and returns to shareholders
Strong management alignment with insider ownership of ~33.2%
Majority independent board members ensures solid governance
Unstimulated, multi-lateral drilling technology off multi-well pads supports environmentally responsible development with limited surface footprint and use of freshwater
Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories
2
Clearwater Play Landscape
Amongst the best single well economics of any play in North America
Clearwater Play Evolution
Since 2017, ~900 wells have been drilled, growing play production from nil to ~91,000 bbl/d in June 2022
79% of production at Marten Hills and Nipisi
Additional pools proven to the north at Peavine, Seal, Utikuma & Golden; and to the south at Jarvie, Newbrook, Ukalta & Figure Lake
19 active rigs in the Clearwater play
Public company M&A highlighting significant investment plans:
Headwater (HWX-TSX) - Cenovus' Clearwater assets (Nov 2020)
Tamarack Valley (TVE-TSX) - Woodcote/Highwood (Dec 2020), Surge/Woodcote (March 2021), Crestwynd (Dec 2021), Rolling Hills (April 2022) and Deltastream (Oct 2022)
Secondary Recovery initiated and being monitored in multiple areas
800%
ROR Oil (%)
ROR Gas (%)
0.8
Average ROR (313%)
Payout (yrs)
700%
0.7
Average Payout (0.5 yrs)
600%
0.6
500%
0.5
400%
0.4
300%
0.3
200%
0.2
100%
0.1
-
-
(1)
(%)
(yrs)
ROR
Payout
Source: Peters & Co. Limited. April 2022 - Rate of Return (ROR) calculated as NPV10 / Initial Capital Spend
Clearwater Play
Source: Peters & Co. Limited November 2022
Early development of Clearwater Play focused on Marten Hills and Nipisi
Numerous new areas within the Clearwater fairway have proven to be highly economic
Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories
3
Rubellite Asset Profile
314 net sections of prospective land; ~200 development / step-out Clearwater locations
Asset Map
Dawson
Northern Exploration - Defining Potential
Peavine, Dawson, Cadotte, Greater Utikuma
Prospect inventory across multiple zones
Asset Summary:
Net
Well Count (net)
Production
Sections
Peavine
Marten Hills - Proven Development
334 bbl/d (Oct 2022)
8 (3.6 BPO; 2.7 net APO) multi-lat wells onstream Sept 30 th plus 1 (0.3 net) recovering load
1 (0.3 net) well drilling to complete primary development
Waterflood potential
Active industry competitors include Spur, Headwater, Tamarack Valley, Canadian
Natural
Figure Lake - Development and Step-out Delineation - Poised for Growth
746 bbl/d (Oct 2022)
One (1.0 net) 2.5-leg producing well drilled in early stage of play by a predecessor operator to set up exploration
11 (11.0 net) multi-lat wells onstream Sept 30 th in high potential development area plus 1 (1.0 net) recovering load
3 (3.0 net) exploratory multi-lat wells onstream & monitoring performance
Active industry competitors include Tamarack Valley, Clear North, Long Shore and Summerland
Marten Hills
Figure Lake
Ukalta
Area
(At after
Producing
Oct 2022
(2)
payout
working
at
bbl/d
Sept 30, 2022
(5)
interest)
Ukalta
35
24.0
911
Marten Hills
0.9
3.6
334
Figure Lake
94.2
14.0
746
Other Exploration
110.5
0.0
0
Northern Exploration
(1)
70
0.0
0
TOTAL
310.6
(3)
41.6
(4)
1,990
Includes Peavine, Dawson and Cadotte exploratory lands at after payout working interest where drilling/work commitments are required for earning.
100% conventional heavy crude; based on field estimates
314 net sections at Before Payout Working Interest (310 net sections After Payout Interest)
Additional 3 (3.0) net wells recovering oil-based mud load fluid
Before Payout; November 1, 2022 producing well count 49 gross (43.9 net) with 4.3 net wells recovering load fluid
Ukalta -Development with Secondary Zone
Exploration
911 bbl/d (Oct 2022)
Six 6-leg wells on production at RBY inception
Total 24 (24.0 net) wells onstream Sept 30 th
plus 2 (2.0 net) recovering load
Rubellite Lands
Active industry competitors include Spur and
Tamarack Valley
Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories
4
Sales 2022
32,0 M
23,6 M
23,6 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
23,1 M
17,0 M
17,0 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
123 M
90,6 M
90,6 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,56x
EV / Sales 2023
1,42x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
73,3%
