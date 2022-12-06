Rubellite Energy : 11/10/2022 – Corporate Presentation

Access for public investors to participate in a high growth, pure play Clearwater explorer/producer

~314 net sections of prospective Clearwater lands with ~200 Development / Step-out drilling locations

Line of sight to additional exploratory land capture and M&A opportunities

Rubellite controls and operates 100% of its Clearwater asset base

Organic production growth from 350 bbl/d to average between 1,950 and 2,200 bbl/d for Q4 2022

Highly profitable, full cycle IRRs with attractive payout periods at current type curves

Delineation/step-out drilling ongoing to validate and refine type curves

Evaluation of exploration prospect inventory to inform sustainable production growth level

Rapid, organic growth plan financed through equity, adjusted funds flow and available credit facilities

Total cash costs of ~$18 to $20/bbl drives attractive netbacks at strip pricing

Extensive infrastructure in core operating areas drives attractive capital efficiencies

Future waterflood and EOR potential to mitigate production declines and increase recovery

$40 MM bank credit facility

Risk management with hedging to protect capital investment plans and returns during growth ramp

Line of sight to sustainable free funds flow; timing dependent on commodity prices, delineation results, exploration success and chosen pace of growth

Free funds flow could be directed to accelerated organic growth, additional exploration activities, acquisitions and returns to shareholders

Strong management alignment with insider ownership of ~33.2%

Majority independent board members ensures solid governance