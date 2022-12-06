Advanced search
    RBY   CA78111B2066

RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.

(RBY)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-12-05 pm EST
2.130 CAD   -4.91%
12:12aRubellite Energy : 11/10/2022 – Corporate Presentation
11/11Rubellite Energy Q3 EPS $0.19 Vs $5.16 Year Ago; Revises 2022 Guidance
11/11North American Morning Briefing: Fed Hopes, China -2-
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rubellite Energy : 11/10/2022 – Corporate Presentation

12/06/2022 | 12:12am EST
Rubellite Energy Inc.

Corporate Overview

November 10, 2022

Background

Newly created, growth-focused, pure play Clearwater company (TSX:RBY)

Since 2018, Perpetual / Rubellite has ex ecuted 45+ separate transactions to assem ble access to 314 net sections across the Clearw ater fairw ay

  • Rubellite acquired all of Perpetual's Clearwater Assets for total consideration of $65.5 MM (including $59.2 mm in cash)
    • Rubellite incorporated on July 12, 2021
    • Clearwater Assets conveyed to Rubellite on July 15th
    • Public announcement of the Plan of Arrangement on July 16th
    • Plan of Arrangement closed on September 3rd
    • Equity Financings closed / released from Escrow on Oct 5, 2021
  • $83.5 MM in Equity Financings (October 5, 2021):
    • $30.0 MM Brokered Sub-Receipts Financing (closed into escrow July 13th)
    • $20.0 MM Non-Brokered Private Placement
    • $33.5 MM Arrangement Warrant ("rights offering") Financing for Perpetual shareholders fully backstopped by Sue Riddell Rose, President & CEO
      • $30.6 MM (91%) was initially subscribed for by shareholders pro rata
      • Oversubscribing shareholders fully took up the remaining $2.9 MM
    • All components of the financings priced at $2.00/share
  • $38.7 MM in Equity Financings (March 30, 2022):
    • $25.3 MM Brokered Financing
    • $13.4 MM Non-Brokered Private Placement
    • Both financings priced at $3.55/share
  • Enterprise value ~$160 MM (2)
    • 54.8 MM shares outstanding
    • 61.2 MM shares outstanding fully diluted (1)
    • Insider ownership of ~33.2%
  1. Includes 4.0 MM Share Purchase Warrants (owned by Perpetual)
  2. TSX:RBY November 8, 2022 Close $2.68/share; Sept 30, 2022 Net Debt of $12.9 MM

Assets

assembled over

three years

through third

party and

crown land

acquisitions, farm-ins and freehold mineral leasing

Captured strategic

road

infrastructure

required for future

development

Spin-out of

Rubellite assets, public listing and equity financing

Significant delineation through Perpetual and competitor activity provided confidence in drilling inventory

Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories

1

Investment Highlights

Robust growth opportunity in the prolific Clearwater play

Expanding

Pure Play

Clearwater

Asset Base

Robust Organic

Production

Growth Profile

Fully Funded

Development

Unlocking Free

Funds Flow

Conservative

Capitalization

and Risk

Mitigation

Management

Alignment and

ESG Excellence

  • Access for public investors to participate in a high growth, pure play Clearwater explorer/producer
  • ~314 net sections of prospective Clearwater lands with ~200 Development / Step-out drilling locations
  • Line of sight to additional exploratory land capture and M&A opportunities
  • Rubellite controls and operates 100% of its Clearwater asset base
  • Organic production growth from 350 bbl/d to average between 1,950 and 2,200 bbl/d for Q4 2022
  • Highly profitable, full cycle IRRs with attractive payout periods at current type curves
  • Delineation/step-outdrilling ongoing to validate and refine type curves
  • Evaluation of exploration prospect inventory to inform sustainable production growth level
  • Rapid, organic growth plan financed through equity, adjusted funds flow and available credit facilities
  • Total cash costs of ~$18 to $20/bbl drives attractive netbacks at strip pricing
  • Extensive infrastructure in core operating areas drives attractive capital efficiencies
  • Future waterflood and EOR potential to mitigate production declines and increase recovery
  • $40 MM bank credit facility
  • Risk management with hedging to protect capital investment plans and returns during growth ramp
  • Line of sight to sustainable free funds flow; timing dependent on commodity prices, delineation results, exploration success and chosen pace of growth
  • Free funds flow could be directed to accelerated organic growth, additional exploration activities, acquisitions and returns to shareholders
  • Strong management alignment with insider ownership of ~33.2%
  • Majority independent board members ensures solid governance
  • Unstimulated, multi-lateral drilling technology off multi-well pads supports environmentally responsible development with limited surface footprint and use of freshwater

Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories

2

Clearwater Play Landscape

Amongst the best single well economics of any play in North America

Clearwater Play Evolution

  • Since 2017, ~900 wells have been drilled, growing play production from nil to ~91,000 bbl/d in June 2022
    • 79% of production at Marten Hills and Nipisi
    • Additional pools proven to the north at Peavine, Seal, Utikuma & Golden; and to the south at Jarvie, Newbrook, Ukalta & Figure Lake
  • 19 active rigs in the Clearwater play
  • Public company M&A highlighting significant investment plans:
    • Headwater (HWX-TSX) - Cenovus' Clearwater assets (Nov 2020)
    • Tamarack Valley (TVE-TSX) - Woodcote/Highwood (Dec 2020), Surge/Woodcote (March 2021), Crestwynd (Dec 2021), Rolling Hills (April 2022) and Deltastream (Oct 2022)
  • Secondary Recovery initiated and being monitored in multiple areas

800%

ROR Oil (%)

ROR Gas (%)

0.8

Average ROR (313%)

Payout (yrs)

700%

0.7

Average Payout (0.5 yrs)

600%

0.6

500%

0.5

400%

0.4

300%

0.3

200%

0.2

100%

0.1

-

-

(1)(%)

(yrs)

ROR

Payout

Source: Peters & Co. Limited. April 2022 - Rate of Return (ROR) calculated as NPV10 / Initial Capital Spend

Clearwater Play

Source: Peters & Co. Limited November 2022

Early development of Clearwater Play focused on Marten Hills and Nipisi

Numerous new areas within the Clearwater fairway have proven to be highly economic

Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories

3

Rubellite Asset Profile

314 net sections of prospective land; ~200 development / step-out Clearwater locations

Asset Map

Dawson

Northern Exploration - Defining Potential

Peavine, Dawson, Cadotte, Greater Utikuma

Prospect inventory across multiple zones

Asset Summary:

Net

Well Count (net)

Production

Sections

Peavine

Marten Hills - Proven Development

  • 334 bbl/d (Oct 2022)
  • 8 (3.6 BPO; 2.7 net APO) multi-lat wells onstream Sept 30th plus 1 (0.3 net) recovering load
  • 1 (0.3 net) well drilling to complete primary development
  • Waterflood potential
  • Active industry competitors include Spur, Headwater, Tamarack Valley, Canadian

Natural

Figure Lake - Development and Step-out Delineation - Poised for Growth

  • 746 bbl/d (Oct 2022)
  • One (1.0 net) 2.5-leg producing well drilled in early stage of play by a predecessor operator to set up exploration
  • 11 (11.0 net) multi-lat wells onstream Sept 30th in high potential development area plus 1 (1.0 net) recovering load
  • 3 (3.0 net) exploratory multi-lat wells onstream & monitoring performance
  • Active industry competitors include Tamarack Valley, Clear North, Long Shore and Summerland

Marten Hills

Figure Lake

Ukalta

Area

(At after

Producing

Oct 2022(2)

payout

working

at

bbl/d

Sept 30, 2022(5)

interest)

Ukalta

35

24.0

911

Marten Hills

0.9

3.6

334

Figure Lake

94.2

14.0

746

Other Exploration

110.5

0.0

0

Northern Exploration(1)

70

0.0

0

TOTAL

310.6(3)

41.6(4)

1,990

  1. Includes Peavine, Dawson and Cadotte exploratory lands at after payout working interest where drilling/work commitments are required for earning.
  2. 100% conventional heavy crude; based on field estimates
  3. 314 net sections at Before Payout Working Interest (310 net sections After Payout Interest)
  4. Additional 3 (3.0) net wells recovering oil-based mud load fluid
  5. Before Payout; November 1, 2022 producing well count 49 gross (43.9 net) with 4.3 net wells recovering load fluid

Ukalta -Development with Secondary Zone

Exploration

911 bbl/d (Oct 2022)

Six 6-leg wells on production at RBY inception

Total 24 (24.0 net) wells onstream Sept 30th

plus 2 (2.0 net) recovering load

Rubellite Lands

Active industry competitors include Spur and

Tamarack Valley

Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rubellite Energy Inc. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 05:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 32,0 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 23,1 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 123 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Rubellite Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,13 CAD
Average target price 4,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 105%
Managers and Directors
Susan L. Riddell Rose President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan A. Shay Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Holly A. Benson Independent Non-Executive Director
Tamara MacDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Bruce Shultz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.0.00%91
CHEVRON CORPORATION54.27%350 047
CONOCOPHILLIPS69.27%152 245
EOG RESOURCES, INC.56.44%81 630
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED50.96%66 326
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION135.29%61 790