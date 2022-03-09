Rubellite Energy : 2021 Annual Information Form

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 March 9, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT RUBELLITE ............................................................................................................................................................................ 1 PRESENTATION OF INFORMATION .................................................................................................................................................... 1 CORPORATE STRUCTURE.................................................................................................................................................................. 2 GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS...................................................................................................................................... 2 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS ...................................................................................................................................................... 2 STATEMENT OF RESERVES DATA AND OTHER OIL AND GAS INFORMATION ....................................................................................... 6 OTHER OIL AND GAS INFORMATION ............................................................................................................................................... 12 COMMODITY PRICE RISK MANAGEMENT.......................................................................................................................................... 14 DIVIDENDS .................................................................................................................................................................................... 14 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE........................................................................................................................................... 15 MARKET FOR SECURITIES............................................................................................................................................................... 15 ESCROWED SECURITIES AND SECURITIES SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUAL RESTRICTION ON TRANSFER ............................................... 16 DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS ............................................................................................................................................................ 17 AUDIT COMMITTEE INFORMATION ................................................................................................................................................. 18 LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS.......................................................................................................................... 19 INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ........................................................................................ 19 TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR................................................................................................................................................. 19 MATERIAL CONTRACTS................................................................................................................................................................... 19 INTERESTS OF EXPERTS ................................................................................................................................................................. 20 OTHER BUSINESS INFORMATION .................................................................................................................................................... 21 INDUSTRY CONDITIONS ................................................................................................................................................................. 22 RISK FACTORS ............................................................................................................................................................................... 31 ABBREVIATIONS............................................................................................................................................................................. 47 VOLUME CONVERSIONS.................................................................................................................................................................. 47 FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS ................................................................................................................... 48 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ........................................................................................................................................................... 49 APPENDICES APPENDIX A - REPORT OF MANAGEMENT AND DIRECTORS ON OIL AND GAS DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH FORM 51-101F3 APPENDIX B - REPORT ON RESERVES DATA BY MCDANIEL & ASSOCIATES CONSULTANTS LTD. IN ACCORDANCE WITH FORM 51-101F2 APPENDIX C - AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER

ABOUT RUBELLITE Rubellite Energy Inc. is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of conventional heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and free adjusted funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing environmental, social and governance (ESG) excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.comand on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. PRESENTATION OF INFORMATION Throughout this Annual Information Form, the terms "Rubellite", the "Corporation", the "Company", "we" or "our" refer to Rubellite Energy Inc. Certain terms used but not defined herein are defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"), CSA Notice 51-324 - Glossary to NI 51-101Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("CSA 51-324") and in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook Volume I (the "COGE Handbook"). Unless otherwise specified, information in this Annual Information Form is as at the end of the Corporation's most recently completed financial year, being December 31, 2021. All dollar amounts herein are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Words importing the singular also include the plural, and vice versa, and words importing one gender include all genders. Certain portions of Rubellite's audited consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2021 are incorporated by reference into this Annual Information Form as indicated herein. The Financial Statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All references in this Annual Information Form to management are to the persons who are identified in this Annual Information Form as the executive officers of the Company. See "Directors and Officers". All statements in this Annual Information Form made by or on behalf of management are made in such persons' capacities as executive officers of the Company and not in their personal capacities. This Annual Information Form contains information relating to Rubellite's business as well as historical and projected future performance, Rubellite expectations, forecasts and guidance and other market data. When considering this data, investors should bear in mind that historical results and market data may not be indicative of the future results that investors should expect from Rubellite. The information found on, or accessible through, Rubellite's website does not form part of this Annual Information Form. A reference to an agreement means the agreement, as it may be amended, supplemented or restated from time to time. Figures, columns and rows presented in tables provided in this Annual Information Form may not add due to rounding. This Annual Information Form includes a summary description of certain material agreements of the Company. See "Material Contracts". The summary description discloses attributes that the Company considers material to an investor in the Common Shares (as defined herein) but is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the terms of the material agreements, which have been filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and are available on SEDAR. Investors are encouraged to read the full text of such material agreements. Certain market, independent third-party and industry data contained in this Annual Information Form is based upon information from government or other independent industry publications and reports or based on estimates derived from such publications and reports. Government and industry publications and reports generally indicate that they have obtained their information from sources believed to be reliable, but the Company has not conducted its own independent verification of such information. This Annual Information Form also includes certain data, including production, well count estimates, capital expenditures and other operational results, derived from public filings made by independent third parties. While the Company believes this data to be reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from independent third-party sources referred to in this Annual Information Form or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. This Annual Information Form contains a number of references to industry specific terminology that is commonly used in the oil and gas business and is also used by the Company in this Annual Information Form. Certain financial terms and measures contained in, or referred to in the documents incorporated by reference into, this Annual Information Form are "specified financial measures" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 52-112- Non-GAAPand Other Financial Measures Disclosure ("NI 52-112")). The specified financial measures contained in, or referred to in the documents incorporated by reference into, this Annual Information Form are comprised of "non-GAAP financial measures", "non-GAAP ratios", "capital management measures" and "supplementary financial measures" (as such terms are defined in NI 52-112). These measures are defined, qualified, and where required, reconciled with the RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. 2021 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 1

nearest GAAP measure in the MD&A under the heading Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures in the MD&A, which section is incorporated by reference herein. See also "Abbreviations", "Volume Conversions" and "Forward-Looking Information and Statements". CORPORATE STRUCTURE Rubellite was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "ABCA") on July 12, 2021. Rubellite does not have any subsidiaries. Rubellite's head and registered office is located at Suite 3200, 605 - 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3H5. GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS On July 12, 2021, Rubellite was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual"). On July 15, 2021, Rubellite acquired all of Perpetual's Clearwater lands, wells, roads and related facilities in northeast Alberta (the "Clearwater Assets") for aggregate consideration of $65.5 million (the "Acquisition"). The consideration consisted of promissory notes totaling $59.4 million, which were paid in cash on October 5, 2021, the issuance of 680,485 Rubellite common shares ("Common Shares" or "Rubellite Shares") valued at $1.4 million, the return of 8.2 million Perpetual common shares exchanged in the Arrangement and valued at $2.8 million, and issuance to Perpetual of warrants to purchase 4.0 million Rubellite Shares at a price of $3.00 per share which are exercisable for a period of five years ("Rubellite Share Purchase Warrants"). On July 15, 2021, Rubellite sold a 3.0% to 5.0% gross overriding royalty on certain lands at Figure Lake to Freehold Royalties Ltd. for gross proceeds of up to $7.9 million. On September 3, 2021, Rubellite completed a plan of arrangement under the ABCA involving Perpetual, the shareholders of Perpetual and Rubellite (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, among other things, each shareholder of Perpetual received Common Shares and warrants to purchase Common Shares at an exercise price of $2.00 per Common Share ("Arrangement Warrants"). Upon completion of the Arrangement the Common Shares and Arrangement Warrants were listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). On October 5, 2021, Rubellite issued $83.5 million in Common Shares, all priced at $2.00 per Common Share, through a combination of: (i) $33.5 million received upon the exercise of the Arrangement Warrants; (ii) the issuance of Common Shares in exchange for subscription receipts previously issued under a $30 million brokered private placement to a number of arm's length investors, which funds were held in escrow since closing on July 13, 2021; and (iii) a $20 million non-brokered private placement of Common Shares. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS General Rubellite is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of conventional heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and free adjusted funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing ESG excellence. Employees At December 31, 2021, Rubellite had 0 full time employees and 0 hourly consultants located in its head office and 0 full time employees and 4 hourly consultants in various field locations. In connection with the Acquisition, on July 15, 2021, Rubellite and Perpetual entered into a management and operating services agreement (the "MSA") pursuant to which Perpetual is providing management, operating and administrative services (the "Services") to Rubellite in respect of its assets, including the Clearwater Assets. The Services include, but are not limited to, regulatory reporting and submissions, administering land records, geological and geophysical support, executing drilling operations, marketing (arranging transport and hedging), accounting and tax filing, office administration, investor relations and business development support. Business Plan Rubellite Energy Inc. is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of conventional heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. The Company actively manages its portfolio of assets to capture and capitalize on opportunities, manage commodity price risk, and crystalize value as appropriate. RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. 2021 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Page 2