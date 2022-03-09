Rubellite Energy : 2021 Year End Management's Discussion and Analysis 03/09/2022 | 05:53pm EST Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Rubellite Energy Inc.'s ("Rubellite", the "Company" or the "Corporation") activity from incorporation on July 12, 2021 and operating and financial results for the period from September 3, 2021, being the effective date of the completion of the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual"), the shareholders of Perpetual and Rubellite, to December 31, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Corporation's financial statements are prepared in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") which require publicly accountable enterprises to prepare their financial statements using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The date of this MD&A is March 9, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise. This MD&A contains certain specified financial measures that are not recognized by GAAP and used by management to evaluate the performance of the Corporation and its business. Since certain specified financial measures may not have a standardized meaning, securities regulations require that specified financial measures are clearly defined, qualified and, where required, reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" for further information on the definition, calculation and reconciliation of these measures. This MD&A also contains forward-looking information. See "Forward-Looking Information". Readers are also referred to the other advisory sections at the end of this MD&A for additional information. NATURE OF BUSINESS: Rubellite is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and free funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing ESG excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at www.sedar.comand found at www.rubelliteenergy.com. Rubellite's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RBY". 2021 MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS Rubellite commenced operations with the acquisition of Perpetual's Clearwater lands, wells, roads and related facilities in northeast Alberta (the "Clearwater Assets") on July 15, 2021. Operating results for 2021 reflect the period from September 3, 2021, the effective date of the completion of the Arrangement, to December 31, 2021. The Clearwater Assets were acquired for aggregate consideration of $65.5 million. The consideration consisted of promissory notes totaling $59.4 million, which were paid in cash on October 5, 2021, the issuance of 680,485 Rubellite common shares valued at $1.3 million, the return of 8.2 million Perpetual common shares exchanged in the Arrangement and valued at $2.8 million, and issuance to Perpetual of warrants to purchase 4.0 million Rubellite common shares at a price of $3.00 per share for a period of five years and valued at $2.0 million. The acquisition has been accounted for as a business combination using the acquisition method of accounting, whereby the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed are recorded at the estimated fair value on September 3, 2021. There were $1.1 million of transaction costs incurred by the Company and expensed through earnings for the year. With the recognition of a $9.1 million deferred tax asset at September 3, 2021, a gain of $9.1 million was recognized in net income. In conjunction with the Arrangement, the Company undertook the following financing activities (the "Rubellite Financings"): a backstopped arrangement warrant financing, which closed on October 5, 2021 and resulted in the issuance of 16.7 million Rubellite common shares for total proceeds of $33.5 million; a non-brokered $20.0 million private placement financing that closed on October 5, 2021, resulting in the issuance of 10.0 million Rubellite common shares; and a brokered $30.0 million subscription receipt financing (15.0 million subscription receipts) that closed on July 13, 2021 with cash held in escrow by a third-party trustee that was released on October 5, 2021. On October 5, 2021, each subscription receipt issued was exchanged on a one-to-one basis for 15.0 million common shares of Rubellite. Following closing of the Rubellite Financings, the Company entered into a first lien credit facility with a syndicate of lenders to establish a $3.0 million revolving credit facility with an initial term to May 31, 2022 and which may be extended for a further twelve months to May 31, 2023 subject to lender approval (the "Credit Facility"). As at December 31, 2021, $nil was drawn against the Credit Facility. Subsequent to year end, the borrowing limit for the Credit Facility was increased to $25.0 million. FOURTH QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS On October 5, 2021 Rubellite completed the Rubellite Financings raising $83.5 million in the aggregate through the issuance of approximately 41.7 million shares. The Rubellite Financings were priced at $2.00 per share.

Concurrently, proceeds from the Rubellite Financings fully repaid $59.4 million in promissory notes related to the acquisition of the Clearwater Assets from Perpetual and established Rubellite with no net debt and positive net working capital (1) of approximately $21.6 million at that time.

of approximately $21.6 million at that time. Exploration and development capital expenditures (1) totaled $15.7 million, in-line with previous guidance of fourth quarter 2021 spending of between $16.0 and $18.0 million. Including land purchases, total capital expenditures (1) were $17.2 million. RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. 2021 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 1 Drilling activity for the fourth quarter totaled eight (8.0 net) horizontal, multi-lateral Clearwater wells, including six (6.0 net) wells rig released at Ukalta and two (2.0 net) wells rig released at Figure Lake prior to year-end 2021. The Company secured a second drilling rig in late November to follow-up positive results in the Figure Lake area .

multi-lateral Clearwater wells, including six (6.0 net) wells rig released at Ukalta and two (2.0 net) wells rig released at Figure Lake prior to year-end 2021. The Company secured a second drilling rig in late November to follow-up positive results in the Figure Lake area Sixteen (15.0 net) wells were contributing to sales production at year-end 2021, while an additional five (5.0 net) wells were rig released and recovering oil-based drilling mud ("OBM") used during the drilling process. OBM recoveries are not recorded as sales production as the OBM is recycled for future drilling operations to the extent possible or sold and credited back to drilling capital.

year-end 2021, while an additional five (5.0 net) wells were rig released and recovering oil-based drilling mud ("OBM") used during the drilling process. OBM recoveries are not recorded as sales production as the OBM is recycled for future drilling operations to the extent possible or sold and credited back to drilling capital. Production ramped up progressively through the fourth quarter of 2021 as new wells fully recovered base-oil load fluid, filled tank inventories and then commenced delivery to sales terminals. Rubellite recorded average sales production of 603 bbl/d (100% conventional heavy oil), slightly lower than previously forecast production based on field estimates as extremely cold weather conditions in late December hindered trucking of produced volumes to sales terminals and deferred the sale of several loads of produced heavy oil volumes to early January.

base-oil load fluid, filled tank inventories and then commenced delivery to sales terminals. Rubellite recorded average sales production of 603 bbl/d (100% conventional heavy oil), slightly lower than previously forecast production based on field estimates as extremely cold weather conditions in late December hindered trucking of produced volumes to sales terminals and deferred the sale of several loads of produced heavy oil volumes to early January. Operating netbacks (1) were $2.6 million, or $47.31/bbl, reflecting strong Western Canadian Select ("WCS") benchmark prices and a realized oil price after hedging (1) of $72.77/bbl.

were $2.6 million, or $47.31/bbl, reflecting strong Western Canadian Select ("WCS") benchmark prices and a realized oil price after hedging of $72.77/bbl. Adjusted funds flow (1) in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million ($0.03/share), which included $0.7 million in transaction costs related to the acquisition of the Clearwater Assets. Excluding transaction costs, adjusted funds flow (1) was $2.2 million ($0.09/share). Cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter and period ended 2021 were $1.1 million.

in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million ($0.03/share), which included $0.7 million in transaction costs related to the acquisition of the Clearwater Assets. Excluding transaction costs, adjusted funds flow was $2.2 million ($0.09/share). Cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter and period ended 2021 were $1.1 million. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million ($0.03/share).

Total proved plus probable reserves as reported by the independent engineering firm McDaniel and Associates Consultants Ltd ("McDaniel") were 6.0 MMboe at December 31, 2021, an increase of 68% relative to the reserves recognized in the report of McDaniel for the Clearwater

Assets effective June 1, 2021 immediately prior to the inception of Rubellite. The net present value ("NPV") of Rubellite's total proved plus probable reserves (discounted at 10%), was $123.2 million.

Assets effective June 1, 2021 immediately prior to the inception of Rubellite. The net present value ("NPV") of Rubellite's total proved plus probable reserves (discounted at 10%), was $123.2 million. Net positive working capital (1) at year-end 2021 was $5.4 million. Subsequent to year-end, the borrowing limit on the Company's reserves- based revolving credit facility was increased to $25.0 million and the initial term was extended by 12 months to May 31, 2023.

at year-end 2021 was $5.4 million. Subsequent to year-end, the borrowing limit on the Company's reserves- based revolving credit facility was increased to $25.0 million and the initial term was extended by 12 months to May 31, 2023. (1) Non-GAAP measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" contained within this MD&A. SUMMARY OF FOURTH QUARTER AND 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS ($ thousands, except as noted) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 2021(1) Financial Oil revenue 3,931 992 4,923 Net income (loss) (1,265) 8,967 7,702 Per share - basic(3) (0.03) 12.34 0.34 Per share - diluted(3) (0.03) 5.16 0.33 Total assets 115,862 132,370 115,862 Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 1,115 - 1,115 Adjusted funds flow - pre-transaction costs(2) 2,158 760 2,666 Adjusted funds flow(2) 1,469 378 1,595 Per share - basic(2)(3) 0.03 0.70 0.07 Per share - diluted(2) (3) 0.03 0.29 0.07 Common shares (thousands) Weighted average - basic 41,834 726 22,702 Weighted average - diluted 42,360 1,739 23,228 Operating Daily average heavy oil sales production (bbl/d) 603 561 593 Average prices Realized oil price - before hedging ($/bbl) 70.94 65.50 69.76 Realized oil price - after hedging ($/bbl) (2) 72.77 65.50 71.20 Reflects activity from incorporation on July 12, 2021 and operating results from September 3, 2021 the effective date of the Arrangement to December 31, 2021. Non-GAAP measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" contained within this MD&A. Per share amounts are calculated using the weighted average number of basic or diluted common shares. RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. 2021 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 2 Operations update Rubellite has been running a two-rig drilling program since late November and currently has a total of 26 (24.5 net) multi-lateral wells contributing to oil sales production, with an additional 4 (3.5 net) wells rig released and in the start-up stage of recovering load oil. Current production is approximately 1,700 bbl/d of conventional heavy oil, based on field estimates, and will continue to ramp up throughout the remainder of the first quarter as new wells reach full recovery of base oil load fluid and are optimized. As per previous guidance, the Company is on track to reach its sales production milestone of in excess of 2,000 bbl/d in late March. At Ukalta, ten (10.0 net) new development wells targeting the primary lower Clearwater zone have been rig released since Rubellite's inception. As of today's date, eight of the new development wells at Ukalta are now contributing to oil sales production volumes, and five of those wells have completed their respective IP30 production periods. IP30 rates ranging from 96 to 189 bbl/d, and averaging 148 bbl/d have been recorded as compared to the Ukalta type curve of approximately 140 bbl/d. Three of the remaining Ukalta development wells completed their load oil recovery in mid to late February and are showing similar positive indications of type curve performance based on initial sales production rates. The remaining Ukalta wells recently commenced OBM recovery operations and are expected to reach full recovery of OBM and start producing sales volumes prior to the end of March. Performance from the new Ukalta wells will be monitored closely as operating parameters are optimized. Drilling operations at Ukalta will continue through spring break-up with three (3.0 net) multi-lateral development wells and a vertical water disposal well planned at the existing 13-35 pad situated proximal to a high-grade access road. When field conditions allow, drilling operations at Ukalta will continue to a six-well pad, targeting to extend the primary lower Clearwater zone development to the north. At Figure Lake, Rubellite contracted a second drilling rig in late November to execute a four well winter follow-up drilling program at the existing South Figure Lake pad. The first two development wells completed their OBM recovery operations in late January and recorded IP30 rates of 86 and 115 bbl/d respectively, bringing the IP30 average of the four Figure Lake south pad wells, that have had at least 30 days of sales production to an average of 116 bbl/d, as compared to the Figure Lake Type curve of approximately 120 bbl/d. Two additional wells drilled on the same pad were rig released in January, reached the end of their OBM recovery periods during the third week of February, and are now producing volumes to sales with positive indications of performance at or above the Figure Lake type curve. The drilling rig moved north in early February to execute a development program at Marten Hills prior to spring break-up. Drilling operations are expected to recommence at Figure Lake late in the second quarter, with up to 12 new horizontal multi-lateral wells and a vertical water disposal well planned for the remainder of 2022. At Marten Hills, the planned four (2.0 net) well drilling program commenced in early February of which two (1.0 net) eight-legmulti-lateral wells have been rig released. One (0.5 net) well has recently commenced sales production while the other is just beginning OBM recovery operations. The remaining two (1.0 net) wells in the program are expected to be rig-released prior to the end of March or early April. New wells will continue to be brought on in a step-wise fashion and operating conditions will be optimized through their early start-up production periods. Drilling costs have escalated somewhat due to increased OBM costs which are directly related to the price of base oil. Rubellite has recently secured a lower cost source of base oil in closer proximity to drilling operations to mitigate the rising costs. The Company is successfully reducing time lags for production start-up on new multi-well pads by constructing pads to accommodate concurrent drilling and production operations and pre-building permanent production facilities, thereby improving capital efficiencies and accelerating economic returns. In addition, the new on-site water disposal wells to be drilled at Ukalta and Figure Lake are expected to enhance field netbacks during the second half of 2022. 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($ thousands) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 2021 Exploration 1,520 27 1,547 Development 15,660 151 15,811 Capital expenditures (1) 17,180 178 17,358 Non-GAAP measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" contained within this MD&A. Wells drilled by area (gross/net) Pre Sept 3, Q4 2021 Q3 2021 2021(1) Ukalta 6/6.0 1/1.0 -/- Figure Lake (2) 2/2.0 1/1.0 3/3.0 Marten Hills -/- -/- 2/1.0 Total 8/8.0 2/2.0 5/4.0 Wells drilled in 2021 by Perpetual prior to the effective date of the completion of the Arrangement on September 3, 2021. One additional Figure Lake well was spud on December 29, 2021 and rig released January 13, 2022 and not included in the Q4 2021 well count. RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. 2021 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 3 2022 OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE Rubellite's Board of Directors has approved an exploration and development capital spending(5) budget of up to $48 million for 2022 to drill, complete equip and tie-in up to 33 (30 net) horizontal multi-lateral wells in its three core operating areas as well as two (2.0 net) vertical water disposal wells to mitigate water handling costs. Forecast capital activities are expected to be fully funded from adjusted funds flow(5) and the recently expanded credit facility. The Figure Lake drilling program will be partially funded by the Figure Lake GORR financing, which will provide approximately $0.2 million per well for the next 12 wells planned in Figure Lake area. The table below summarizes Rubellite's anticipated exploration and development capital spending and drilling activities during the first quarter and full year for 2022. 2022 Exploration and Development Forecast Capital Expenditures Q1 2022 # of wells(1) Full Year 2022 # of wells(1) ($ millions) (gross/net) ($ millions) (gross/net) Ukalta 6 /6.0 14 / 14.0 Figure Lake(2) 2 /2.0 13 / 13.0 Marten Hills 3 /1.5 6 / 3.0 Total(3)(4)(5) $20 - $22 11 /9.5 $44 - $48 33 / 30.0 Well count reflects wells rig released during the period. One (1.0 net) well at Ukalta and one (0.5 net) well at Marten Hills are expected to spud late in Q1 2022 and rig release in early April. Full year 2022 well counts exclude two (2.0 net) vertical water disposal wells in Q2 and Q3 2022 at Ukalta and Figure Lake respectively. Capital expenditures at Figure Lake are reduced for the Figure Lake GORR financing which is forecast to contribute $0.4 million in Q1 2022 and $2.0 million in 2022. Q1 2022 capital expenditures include $3.5 million for equipment, tubulars and OBM inventory procurement for the remainder of 2022 drilling program. Full year 2022 capital expenditures include spending for two vertical water disposal wells. Excludes activity on exploratory option blocks, undeveloped land purchases and acquisitions, if any. Non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" contained within this MD&A. Development drilling activity across Rubellite's three core operating areas is forecast to drive rapid production growth. Daily average sales production is expected to increase 91% to 107% from fourth quarter 2021 levels to average 1,150 to 1,250 boe/d (100% heavy oil) for the first quarter of 2022. The two-rig drilling program planned after spring break-up at Ukalta and Figure Lake is expected to continue to drive progressive growth over the remainder of 2022 and deliver full year 2022 average sales production levels of between 2,200 to 2,400 bbl/d. 2022 guidance assumptions are as follows: Guidance Assumptions 2022 Annual average sales production (bbl/d) 2,200-2,400 Exploration and development expenditures(1)(2)($ millions) $44 - $48 Heavy oil wellhead differential (C$/bbl)(3) $8.00 - $9.00 Royalties 11% - 12% Operating costs ($/bbl) $5.50 - $6.50 Transportation costs ($/bbl) $5.50 - $6.50 G&A ($/bbl) $4.00 - $4.50 Excludes activity on exploratory option blocks, undeveloped land purchases and acquisitions, if any. Non-GAAP measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" contained within this MD&A. Differential relative to the Western Canadian Select (Cdn$/bbl) reference price prior to any price management activities. Production Q4 2021 Q3 2021 2021 Production Crude oil (bbl/d) 603 561 593 Total production (boe/d) 603 561 593 Fourth quarter production averaged 603 boe/d, up 42 boe/d or 7% from 561 boe/d in the third quarter. For the period ended December 31, 2021, production averaged 593 boe/d, which reflects activity from September 3, 2021, the effective date of the Arrangement, to December 31, 2021. As at December 31, 2021, there were 16 (15.0 net) wells on production, compared to 11 (10.0 net) wells on production at the end of the third quarter of 2021, while an additional five (5.0 net) wells were rig released and recovering OBM.Current production is approximately 1,700 bbl/d of conventional heavy oil, based on field estimates, and will continue to ramp up throughout the remainder of the first quarter as new wells reach full recovery of base oil load fluid and are optimized. As per previous guidance, the Company is on track to reach its sales production milestone of in excess of 2,000 bbl/d in late March and Rubellite expects sales production to average between 1,150 and 1,250 bbl/d for the first quarter of 2022. RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. 2021 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 4 Revenue ($ thousands, except as noted) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 2021 Oil revenue 3,931 992 4,923 Realized gains on derivatives 101 - 101 Realized revenue(1) 4,032 992 5,024 Unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives (1,337) - (1,337) Total revenue(1) 2,695 992 3,687 Average realized prices(1) Realized oil price - before hedging ($/bbl) 70.94 65.52 69.76 Realized oil price - after hedging ($/bbl) 72.77 65.52 71.20 Non-GAAP measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" contained within this MD&A. Q4 2021 Q3 2021 2021 Reference prices West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") light oil (US$/bbl) 77.13 71.54 75.73 Western Canadian Select ("WCS") differential (US$/bbl) (14.63) (13.52) (14.36) WCS average (Cdn$/bbl)(1) 78.65 73.52 77.37 Derived using the Bank of Canada average foreign exchange rate of US$1.00 = Cdn$1.26 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $1.25 for the period ended December 31, 2021. Rubellite's oil revenue, before financial derivatives, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $3.9 million increased from $1.0 million during the third quarter of 2021, due to the inclusion of a full quarter of operating results, compared to only 27 days of during the third quarter as a result of the effective date of the completion of the Arrangement on September 3, 2021. Additionally, commodity prices increased during the fourth quarter when compared to the third quarter of 2021 driven by higher WTI reference prices. The increase in the WCS average price was due to the increase in WTI light oil prices to US$77.13/bbl (Q3 2021 - $71.54/bbl) partially offset by a slight increase in the WCS differential to US$14.63/bbl (Q3 2021 - US$13.52/bbl). The Company entered into certain financial derivatives during the fourth quarter of 2021 that resulted in realized gains on derivatives of $0.1 million and unrealized losses of $1.3 million. Unrealized gains and losses represent the change in mark-to-market value of derivative contracts as forward commodity prices and foreign exchange rates change. Unrealized gains and losses on derivatives are excluded from the Corporation's calculation of cash flow from (used in) operating activities as non-cash items. Derivative gains and losses vary depending on the nature and extent of derivative contracts in place, which in turn, vary with the Corporation's assessment of commodity price risk, committed capital spending and other factors. Royalties ($ thousands, except as noted) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 2021 Oil royalties - crown 277 10 287 Oil royalties - freehold 127 77 204 Total royalties 404 87 491 $/boe 7.28 5.75 6.95 Crown (% of revenue) 7.1 1.0 5.8 Freehold and overriding (% of revenue) 3.2 7.8 4.1 Total (% of revenue) 10.3 8.8 9.9 For the fourth quarter of 2021, royalties were $0.4 million, compared to $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in royalties was due to increased revenues from a full quarter of operations relative to the 27 day period constituting the third quarter 2021. Royalty rates as a percentage of revenue were driven by stronger oil reference prices. Royalties totaled $0.5 million for the period ended December 31, 2021, or 9.9% of revenue. The Company expects royalties to average 11% to 12% of revenue for 2022. RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. 2021 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Rubellite Energy Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

