Rubellite Energy : 2022 Annual Results

Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite" or the "Company") is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and free funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing ESG excellence.
Much progress has been made to advance Rubellite's business plan since the Company's inception and spin out from Perpetual Energy Inc. in September 2021 and momentum is particularly evident with the positive results over the last two quarters. Production has grown nearly 10-fold from 350 bbl/d at inception to current levels of 3,000 bbl/d of heavy oil with operations focused in three core operating areas. Economies of scale are becoming evident as operating costs per boe have decreased close to 50% against the inflationary backdrop the industry has experienced. Our land base has more than tripled and multiple new exploration prospects have been captured and are in the process of being evaluated, minimizing our capital exposure as best possible to prudently manage risk. Sincere thanks to our shareholders who have supported additional capital raises to secure these opportunities.
For 2023, Rubellite's strategic priorities are to:
Deliver a robust organic production growth profile to unlock free funds flow;
Drive top quartile capital efficiencies;
Increase reserve based NAV, de-risk inventory and advance secondary recovery;
Grow Clearwater land base and prospect inventory;
Maintain pristine balance sheet and manage risk; and
Record positive performance metrics to validate ESG excellence.
The Board of Directors and management are grateful for the extraordinary commitment of the Rubellite team and the support of our shareholders, partners, advisors and service providers and the communities where we do our work. In the spirit of our entrepreneurial culture, we look forward to continuing to build this exciting pure play Clearwater explorer and producer and creating value for our shareholders and all other stakeholders.
SUE RIDDELL ROSE
President and Chief Executive Officer
March 15, 2023
ADVISORIES
This letter to shareholders, 2022 annual highlights and Annual Results report refer to certain non-GAAP measures and metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry and provides forward-looking information and statements. Further detailed information regarding these measures is provided in this Annual Results report in "Management's Discussion and Analysis - NON-GAAP MEASURES" on pages 17 to 19, "Management's Discussion and Analysis - FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS" on page 21.
In addition to the disclosure set out in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2022, we provide certain supplementary disclosure throughout this Annual Results report in respect of certain specified financial measures (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-112 - Non-GAAPand Other Financial Measures ) and in respect of certain oil and gas metrics.
2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Achieved fourth quarter and annual conventional heavy oil sales production of 2,181 bbl/d and 1,670 boe/d respectively. Fourth quarter volumes represented a 262% increase compared to the same period in 2021 and a 24% increase from Q3 2022.
Increased Q1 2023 production guidance to a range of 2,800 to 2,900 bbl/d versus previous guidance range of 2,200 to 2,600 bbl/d. Current conventional heavy oil sales production is approximately 3,000 bbl/d, based on field estimates for the first week of March.
Generated adjusted funds flow(1) of $8.1 million ($0.15 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $23.0 million ($0.44 per share) for the full year of 2022. Fourth quarter adjusted funds flow represented a 454% increase compared to the same period in 2021 and a 26% increase from Q3 2022.
Net cash flows from operating activities were $15.0 and $23.9 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 respectively.
Invested $20.5 million and $73.5 million in exploration and development capital expenditures(1) during the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, respectively, which contributed to the drilling of forty five (39.5 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells at Ukalta, Figure Lake and Marten Hills, and included pad construction and facilities installation for the ongoing drilling program. Activity in the fourth quarter related to the drilling of ten (7.9 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells at Figure Lake and Marten Hills as well as one (1.0 net) vertical stratigraphic evaluation well as part of the Northern Exploration program.
Successfully acquired 23.0 net sections of land prospective for Clearwater heavy oil at a cost of $3.0 million during the fourth quarter, primarily located adjacent to recent Figure Lake drilling, bringing total land acquired in 2022 to 171.5 net sections at a cost of $20.5 million.
Generated net income of $18.7 million ($0.34/share) and $24.6 million ($0.47/share) in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 respectively, and was positively impacted by a deferred tax recovery.
Net debt(1) was $28.2 million at year end, with a net debt to Q4 2022 annualized adjusted funds flow(1) ratio of 0.9 times.
Rubellite had available liquidity(1) at December 31, 2022 of $30.0 million, comprised of the $40.0 million borrowing limit of Rubellite's first lien credit facility, less current borrowings of $12.0 million and cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 million.
Non-GAAPfinancial measure or non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release.
ANNUAL FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
($ thousands, except as noted)
2022
2021
Financial
Oil revenue
54,491
4,923
Net income (loss)
24,605
7,702
Per share - basic(3)
0.47
0.34
Per share - diluted(3)
0.47
0.33
Total Assets
204,030
115,862
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
23,870
1,115
Adjusted funds flow(1)
23,036
1,595
Per share - basic(2)(3)
0.44
0.07
Per share - diluted(2)(3)
0.44
0.07
Common shares (thousands)
Weighted average - basic
52,093
22,702
Weighted average - diluted
52,471
23,228
Operating
Daily average oil sales production (bbl/d)(4)
1,670
593
Rubellite average realized oil price(2)
Average realized oil price ($/bbl)
89.38
69.76
Average realized oil price - after risk management contracts($/bbl)
67.82
71.20
Non-GAAPmeasure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in these annual results for an explanation of composition.
Non-GAAPratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in these annual results for an explanation of composition.
Per share amounts are calculated using the weighted average number of basic or diluted common shares.
Conventional heavy oil sales production excludes tank inventory volumes.
YEAR-END 2022 RESERVES
Rubellite's total proved plus probable reserves(1) at year-end 2022 are 10.3 MMboe, comprised of 100% heavy crude oil (2021 - 6.0 MMboe). Reserve additions offset production resulting in an increase in total Company proved plus probable reserves year-over-year of 4.3 MMboe and represent an incremental growth of 71%.
The quality of Rubellite's assets and positive momentum to drive operational and execution excellence in its core operating areas are demonstrated by the highlights below:
Total proved reserves were 6.1 MMboe at year-end 2022, representing 59% of the Company's proved plus probable reserves (2021
- 53%) and a 92% increase over 2021.
Proved plus probable producing reserves were 3.9 MMboe at December 31, 2022, representing 38% of total proved plus probable reserves (2021 - 1.8 MMboe; 30%).
The Figure Lake type curve(1) total proved plus probable reserves increased 13% to 130 Mboe per well with future development costs of $1.9 million per well. The Figure Lake type curve IP30 rates remained consistent with the YE 2021 type curve at 116 bbl/d as the positive performance data from new wells exceeding these IP30 rates was very recent at the time of preparation of the McDaniel Reserve Report.
Based on the three consultant average price (McDaniel, GLJ, Sproule) forecasts (the "Consultant Average Price Forecast") used by McDaniel, the net present value ("NPV") of Rubellite's total proved plus probable reserves (discounted at 10%) before income tax, was $215.2 million (2021 - $123.2 million). The increase related primarily to the material increase in reserve additions at year-end 2022 as compared to the prior year.
All abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation obligations are included in the reserve report, consistent with year-end 2021. All reserve well decommissioning obligations as well as the additional costs expected to be incurred to abandon and reclaim non-reserve wells, facilities and pipelines are included.
Based on the Consultant Average Price Forecast, Rubellite's reserve-based net asset value ("NAV")(2) (discounted at 10%) at year- end 2022 is estimated at $218.4 million ($3.99 per share) as compared to $143.4 million ($3.27 per share) at year-end 2021.
Type curve assumptions are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com."Reserve Report" means the independent engineering evaluation of the Company's heavy crude oil reserves, prepared by McDaniel with an effective date of December 31, 2022 and a preparation date of March 9, 2023. The Marten Hills primary development type curve was established in the McDaniel Reserve Report with an effective date of December 31, 2021.
Non-GAAPfinancial measure or non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release.
Reserves Disclosure
Working interest reserves included herein refer to working interest reserves before royalty deductions. Reserves information is based on an independent reserves evaluation report prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") with an effective date of December 31, 2022 (the "McDaniel Report"), and has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101") using the Consultant Average Price Forecast. Complete NI 51-101 reserves disclosure including after-tax reserve values, reserves by major property and abandonment costs will be included in Rubellite's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), which, when filed, will be available on the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.comand SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Rubellite's reserves at December 31, 2022 are summarized below:
Working Interest Reserves at December 31, 2022(1)
Light and
Conventional
Natural Gas
Oil
Medium Crude
Heavy
Natural Gas
Liquids
Equivalent
Oil (Mbbl)
Oil (Mbbl)
(MMcf)
(Mbbl)
(Mboe)
Proved Producing
-
2,944
-
-
2,944
Proved Non-Producing
-
165
-
-
165
Proved Undeveloped
-
2,971
-
-
2,971
Total Proved
-
6,079
-
-
6,079
Probable Producing
-
941
-
-
941
Probable Non-Producing
-
75
-
-
75
Probable Undeveloped
-
3,181
-
-
3,181
Total Probable
-
4,197
-
-
4,197
Total Proved plus Probable
-
10,276
-
-
10,276
May not add due to rounding.
Reserves Reconciliation
Working Interest Reserves(1)
Proved
Probable
Proved and
Barrels of Oil Equivalent (Mboe)
Probable
Opening Balance, December 31, 2021
3,174
2,847
6,022
Extensions and Improved Recovery
3,324
1,495
4,819
Discoveries
-
-
-
Technical Revisions
(341)
(505)
(846)
Acquisitions
510
355
865
Dispositions
-
-
-
Production
(610)
-
(610)
Economic Factors
21
5
26
Closing Balance, December 31, 2022
6,079
4,197
10,276
May not add due to rounding.
The Clearwater 2022 drilling program resulted in proved producing drilling extensions of 1,769 Mboe attributed to the addition of 27 (24.2 net) producing wells and 2 (2.0 net) non producing wells as well as 1,556 Mboe associated with drilling extensions for 20 (19.3 net) proved undeveloped locations. Six (6.0 net) proved locations with 510 Mboe of reserves were added on land acquired in 2022. Technical revisions of - 251 Mboe are due to some drills underperforming, mainly in the Ukalta area. Category transfers of -90 Mboe, which are grouped as technical revisions, are the aggregate of revisions from 12 (8.5 net) drills booked as proved undeveloped transferring to proved producing.
In the proved plus probable reserve category, drilling extensions of 2,203 Mboe are attributed to the addition of 24 (22.6 net) producing wells and 2 (2.0 net) non producing wells as well as 2,617 Mboe associated with drilling extensions for 28 (24.5 net) proved plus probable undeveloped locations. Seven (7.0 net) proved plus probable locations with 865 Mboe of reserves were added on land acquired in 2022. Technical revisions in the proved plus probable category of -463 Mboe are due to some drills underperforming, mainly in the Ukalta area. Category transfers of - 383 Mboe, which are grouped as technical revisions, are the aggregate of revisions from 15 (10.1 net) drills booked as proved plus probable undeveloped transferring to proved plus probable producing.
The table below summarizes the future development capital ("FDC") estimated by McDaniel by play type to bring proved plus probable non- producing and undeveloped reserves to production.
Future Development Capital(1)
($ millions)
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Remainder
Total
Figure Lake
37.3
45.8
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
83.6
Marten Hills
-
1.7
0
-
-
-
1.7
Ukalta
-
10.9
9.5
-
-
-
20.3
Total
37.3
58.3
9.6
0.1
0.1
0.2
105.6
May not add due to rounding.
The McDaniel Report estimates that FDC of $105.6 million will be required over the life of the Company's proved plus probable reserves. The FDC is attributed to 59 (55.5 net) locations booked in the Clearwater play. Proved plus probable reserve forecast FDC increased by $59.1 million from $46.5 million (127%) at December 31, 2021. The increase in FDC reflects an increase in locations booked from 40 (34.4 net ) at December 31, 2021 as well as increased capital costs per well.
RESERVE LIFE INDEX
Rubellite's proved plus probable reserves to production ratio, also referred to as reserve life index ("RLI"), was 9.6 years at year-end 2022, while the proved RLI was 6.2 years, based upon the 2022 production estimates in the McDaniel Report. The following table summarizes Rubellite's historical calculated RLI.
Reserve Life Index
Year-end
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Proved
6.2
4.6
-
-
-
Proved plus Probable
9.6
6.6
-
-
-
NET PRESENT VALUE OF RESERVES SUMMARY
Rubellite's heavy crude oil reserves were evaluated by McDaniel using the Consultant Average Price Forecast effective January 1, 2023 but prior to provision for financial oil hedges, foreign exchange contracts, income taxes, interest, debt service charges and general and administrative expenses. The following table summarizes the NPV of future revenue from reserves at December 31, 2022, assuming various discount rates:
NPV of Reserves, before income tax(1)(2)(3)
Discounted at
Unit Value Discounted
at 10%/Year
($ millions except as noted)
Undiscounted
5%
10%
15%
20%
($/boe)(4)
Proved Producing
121.4
104.1
91.3
81.7
74.5
34.60
Proved Non-Producing
5.7
4.7
4.0
3.4
3.0
26.80
Proved Undeveloped
71.2
52.2
38.5
28.5
21.1
14.30
Total Proved
198.3
161.0
133.7
113.7
98.5
24.50
Probable Producing
43.8
29.8
22.1
17.5
14.5
27.20
Probable Non-Producing
3.7
2.9
2.3
2.0
1.8
35.10
Probable Undeveloped
118.3
80.0
57.0
42.5
32.6
19.90
Total Probable
165.8
112.6
81.5
62.0
48.9
21.70
Total Proved plus Probable
364.1
273.6
215.2
175.6
147.4
23.40
January 1, 2023 Consultant Average price forecast.
Inclusive of all asset retirement obligations of the Company.
May not add due to rounding.
The unit values are based on net reserve volumes.
McDaniel's NPV10 estimate of Rubellite's total proved plus probable reserves at year-end 2022 was $215.2 million, up 75% from $123.2 million at year-end 2021. At a 10% discount factor, total proved reserves account for 62% (2021 - 58%) of the proved plus probable value. Proved plus probable producing reserves represent 53% (2021 - 40%) of the total proved plus probable value (discounted at 10%) as obligations for non-producing wells, facilities and pipelines and carbon tax reduce the value of the developed producing reserves.
FAIR MARKET VALUE OF UNDEVELOPED LAND
Rubellite held 67,662 net undeveloped acres of land as at December 31, 2022. Undeveloped acres refers to land where there are not any existing wells within the rights associated with those lands and includes. The estimate of the fair market value of the Company's undeveloped acreage was prepared by Seaton-Jordan & Associates Ltd. ("Seaton Jordan") and is based on past Crown land sale activity, adjusted for tenure and other considerations. No undeveloped land value was assigned where proved and probable undeveloped reserves have been booked. The fair market value of Rubellite's undeveloped land as estimated by Seaton Jordan at year-end 2022 is $31.4 million.
NET ASSET VALUE
The following NAV table shows what is normally referred to as a "produce-out" NAV calculation under which the Company's reserves would be produced at forecast future prices and costs. The value is a snapshot in time and is based on various assumptions including commodity prices and foreign exchange rates that vary over time. It should not be assumed that the NAV represents the fair market value of Rubellite's shares. The calculations below do not reflect the value of the Company's prospect inventory to the extent that the prospects are not recognized within the NI 51-101 compliant reserve assessment, except as they are valued through the estimate of the fair market value of undeveloped land.
Pre-tax NAV at December 31, 2022(1)(4)
($ millions, except as noted)
Undiscounted
5%
10%
15%
Total Proved plus Probable Reserves(2)
364.1
273.6
215.2
175.6
Fair market value of undeveloped lands
31.4
31.4
31.4
31.4
Net debt(4)
(28.2)
(28.2)
(28.2)
(28.2)
NAV
367.3
276.8
218.4
178.8
Common shares outstanding (million)(3)
54.8
54.8
54.8
54.8
NAV per share ($/share)(4)
6.70
5.05
3.99
3.26
Financial information is per Rubellite's 2022 audited financial statements.
Reserve values per McDaniel Report as at December 31, 2022, including adjustments for carbon tax. All abandonment and reclamation obligations, including future abandonment and reclamation costs for pipelines and facilities and non-reserve wells, are included in the McDaniel Report.
Shares outstanding as at December 31, 2022.
Non-GAAPfinancial measure or non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release.
The above evaluation includes FDC expectations required to bring undeveloped reserves on production, as recognized by McDaniel, that meet the criteria for booking under NI 51-101. The fair market value of undeveloped land does not reflect the value of the Company's extensive prospect inventory which is anticipated to be converted into reserves and production over time through future capital investment.
