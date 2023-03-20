Rubellite Energy : 2022 Annual Results

2022 ANNUAL RESULTS

TO SHAREHOLDERS

Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite" or the "Company") is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and free funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing ESG excellence.

Much progress has been made to advance Rubellite's business plan since the Company's inception and spin out from Perpetual Energy Inc. in September 2021 and momentum is particularly evident with the positive results over the last two quarters. Production has grown nearly 10-fold from 350 bbl/d at inception to current levels of 3,000 bbl/d of heavy oil with operations focused in three core operating areas. Economies of scale are becoming evident as operating costs per boe have decreased close to 50% against the inflationary backdrop the industry has experienced. Our land base has more than tripled and multiple new exploration prospects have been captured and are in the process of being evaluated, minimizing our capital exposure as best possible to prudently manage risk. Sincere thanks to our shareholders who have supported additional capital raises to secure these opportunities.

For 2023, Rubellite's strategic priorities are to:

Deliver a robust organic production growth profile to unlock free funds flow; Drive top quartile capital efficiencies; Increase reserve based NAV, de-risk inventory and advance secondary recovery; Grow Clearwater land base and prospect inventory; Maintain pristine balance sheet and manage risk; and Record positive performance metrics to validate ESG excellence.

The Board of Directors and management are grateful for the extraordinary commitment of the Rubellite team and the support of our shareholders, partners, advisors and service providers and the communities where we do our work. In the spirit of our entrepreneurial culture, we look forward to continuing to build this exciting pure play Clearwater explorer and producer and creating value for our shareholders and all other stakeholders.

SUE RIDDELL ROSE

President and Chief Executive Officer

March 15, 2023

