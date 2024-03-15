The Company is pleased with the step out drilling program executed by the second rig which was windowed in during the fourth quarter. Four (4.0 net) step out wells were drilled and rig released during the fourth quarter, including two new drills from a pad on the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement ("BLMS") at 5-32-63-17W4 (the "5-32 Pad"); and one well on each of two pads south of Figure Lake at 6-19-62-18W4 (the "6-19 Pad") and 5-24-62-18W4 (the "5-24 Pad"). Both new step-out wells drilled at the BLMS 5-32 Pad have recovered their OBM load fluid and progressed through their respective IP30 production periods, recording strong IP30 rates of 325 and 168 bbl/d respectively, as compared to the Figure Lake type curve(1) IP30 of 119 bbl/d. Rubellite's four well commitment on the BLMS lands is now fully satisfied. The step-out well drilled on the 6-19 Pad in the fourth quarter, which straddled legacy Rubellite lands as well as lands acquired in November 2023 as part of the Acquisition, fully recovered its OBM during the last week of December and is performing very strong, recording an average IP30 production rate of 256 bbl/d. The step-out well drilled on the 5-24 Pad recovered its OBM load fluid and is producing sales oil at an initial rate below the Figure Lake type curve and with a high water cut. Based on early time production performance to date, two of these four Figure Lake step out wells are Rubellite's most prolific performers drilled to date since the Company's inception, and have served to extend the development trend at Figure Lake to both the North and South.

Rubellite has utilized one drilling rig during the first quarter of 2024 and intends to keep this drilling rig running continuously at Figure Lake through break up in late March, to drill a total of six (6.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells along with one (1.0 net) vertical stratigraphic evaluation well during the first quarter of 2024. One additional development well was rig released on the 14-22 Pad in mid-January. Given ungulate restrictions, drilling operations shifted to the south end of Figure Lake to drill two wells on lands added through the Acquisition at a pad in Edwand at 3-17-61-17W4 (the "3-17 Pad"), applying an OBM drilling fluid system to this pool to compare to the water-based mud results from wells drilled by the previous operator. Two additional multi-lateral horizontal wells have recently been rig released on the 6-19 Pad and the drilling rig has now moved back to the 5-32 Pad on the BLMS to drill six additional wells, one of which is expected to be rig released and begin load oil recovery prior to the end of the first quarter.

In early January, Rubellite re-activated its horizontal multi-lateral Northern Exploration well at Dawson (5-16-81-16W5) which was rig released in late January 2023. The Company plans to monitor production performance through the winter operating season.

The existing rig will continue to drill an additional eighteen (18.0 net) wells at Figure Lake over the last nine months of 2024, with a second rig anticipated to arrive as early as late in the second quarter to drill up to ten (10.0 net) additional development / step-out delineation multilateral horizontal wells at Figure Lake over the balance of the year.

Permitting is underway and equipment has been ordered to construct a sales gas plant at Figure Lake to direct solution gas to sales beginning in the first quarter of 2025. By utilizing existing pipeline infrastructure acquired from legacy shallow gas producers in the area, the solution gas tie-in project will not only significantly reduce emissions from the Figure Lake property where natural gas is currently being incinerated on multiple pad sites, it is also economically attractive, with a forecast rate of return of >75% on the approximately $7 million capital investment, with project payout expected in 2026 based on current forward natural gas prices.

Rubellite also plans to continue exploration activities to pursue additional prospective land capture and de-risk acreage during 2024.

Type curve assumptions are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . "McDaniel" means McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. independent qualified reserves evaluators. "McDaniel Reserve Report" means the independent engineering evaluation of the heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas reserves, prepared by McDaniel with an effective date of December 31, 2023 and a preparation date of March 14, 2024.

OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

Rubellite expects exploration and development capital spending to be approximately $12 - $13 million in the first quarter of 2024 to drill, complete, equip and tie-in six (6.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal development wells at Figure Lake/Edwand and to drill and core one (1.0 net) vertical stratigraphic evaluation well. Forecast drilling activities will be funded from adjusted funds flow, with excess free funds flow applied to reduce net debt.

Factoring in recent drilling performance and type curve expectations for the remaining first quarter 2024 drilling program at Figure Lake/ Edwand, production sales volumes are expected to grow approximately 6% to 7% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2023 to average between 4,450 - 4,500 bbl/d for Q1 2024.

With the addition of a second drilling rig as early as late in the second quarter of 2024, Rubellite expects to spend $70 to $75 million for 2024 which includes the drilling of up to thirty four (34.0 net) multi-lateral development / step-out wells in the greater Figure Lake area and $7.0 million of capital spending required for the Figure Lake gas sales plant and related pipeline tie-ins. Also included is investment in the drilling of one well (0.3 net) to initiate waterflood at Marten Hills and ongoing exploration activities.

Production sales volumes are expected to grow over 39% to 48% year-over-year to average 4,600 - 4,900 boe/d and exit the year at 5,000 - 5,200 boe/d, poised for continued growth into 2025 with strong oil production and the addition of natural gas volumes in the first quarter of 2025.

Capital spending, drilling activity and operational guidance for the first quarter and full year 2024 is as outlined in the table below:

Q1 2024 Guidance 2024 Guidance Sales Production (bbl/d) 4,450 - 4,500 4,600 - 4,900 Exploration and Development spending ($ millions)(2)(3) $12 - $13 $70- $75 Multi-lateral development / step-out wells (net)(2) 6.0 Up to 34.0 Heavy oil wellhead differential ($/bbl)(2) $6.50 - $7.00 $6.50 - $7.00 Royalties (% of revenue)(2) 11.0% - 12.0% 11.0% - 12.0% Production and operating costs ($/boe)(2) $6.50 - $7.00 $6.00 - $6.50 Transportation costs ($/boe)(2) $7.50 - $8.00 $7.50 - $8.00 General and administrative costs ($/boe)(2) $5.50 - $6.00 $5.50 - $6.00