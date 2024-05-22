Rubellite Energy Inc. is a Canadian energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. It is developing its pure Play Clearwater asset base in Eastern Alberta utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. It has over 140 net sections of land prospective for Clearwater heavy oil exploration and development. Its operations include Ukalta, Figure Lake and Marten Hills. The Ukalta is located approximately 55 miles northeast of Edmonton. It has a 100% working interest at Figure Lake. It has accumulated close to 85 sections of land prospective for the Clearwater play in the Figure Lake area. It is actively developing its three sections of land at Marten Hills.