Rubellite Energy : Corporate Presentation

Newly created, growth-focused, pure play Clearwater company (TSX:RBY)
Since 2018, Perpetual / Rubellite has executed 50+ separate transactions to assemble access to
345 net sections across the Clearwater fairway
Rubellite acquired all of Perpetual's Clearwater Assets for total consideration of $65.5 MM (including $59.2 MM in cash)
Incorporated on July 12, 2021; Clearwater Assets conveyed on July 15th
Public announcement of the Plan of Arrangement on July 16th
Plan of Arrangement closed on September 3rd
Equity Financings closed / released from Escrow on Oct 5, 2021
$83.5 MM in Equity Financings (October 5, 2021):
$30.0 MM Brokered Sub-Receipts Financing (closed into escrow July 13th)
$20.0 MM Non-Brokered Private Placement
$33.5 MM Arrangement Warrant ("rights offering") Financing for Perpetual shareholders fully backstopped by Sue Riddell Rose, President & CEO
$30.6 MM (91%) was initially subscribed for by shareholders pro rata
Oversubscribing shareholders fully took up the remaining $2.9 MM
All components of the financings priced at $2.00/share
$38.7 MM in Equity Financings (March 30, 2022):
$25.3 MM Brokered Financing; $13.4 MM Non-Brokered Private Placement
Both financings priced at $3.55/share
$20.0 MM Flow-Through Equity Financing (March 28, 2023):
Non-BrokeredPrivate Placement; priced at $2.85/share
TSX
RBY
Shares Outstanding(1)
61.8 MM
Market Capitalization(2)
$133.5 MM
Net Debt (Dec 31, 2022)(1)
$8.3 MM
Enterprise Value
$141.8 MM
Insider Ownership(1)
~37.8%
68.2 MM fully diluted including 4.0 MM Share Purchase Warrants (owned by Perpetual)
TSX:RBY March 28, 2023 closing price of $2.16/share
Proforma Flow-Through financing proceeds
Assets
assembled over
four years
through third
party and
crown land acquisitions, farm-ins and freehold mineral leasing
Captured strategic
road
infrastructure
required for future
development
Spin-out of
Rubellite assets, public listing and equity financings
Significant delineation through Perpetual and competitor activity provided confidence in drilling inventory
Investment Highlights
Robust growth opportunity in the prolific Clearwater play
Expanding
Pure Play
Clearwater
Asset Base
Robust Organic
Production
Growth Profile
Fully Funded
Development
Unlocking Free
Funds Flow
Conservative
Capitalization
and Risk
Mitigation
Management
Alignment and
ESG Excellence
High growth, pure play Clearwater explorer/producer
~345 net sections of prospective Clearwater lands and ~200 Development / Step-out drilling locations
Multiple exploration prospects captured with material location inventory potential if successful
Line of sight to additional exploratory land capture and M&A opportunities
Rubellite controls and operates 100% of its Clearwater asset base
Organic production growth from initial 350 bbl/d in September 2021 to ~3,025 bbl/d March 1-15, 2023
Highly profitable, full cycle IRRs with attractive payout periods at current strip prices
Development / Step-out drilling ongoing to validate and refine type curves
Evaluation of exploration prospect inventory to inform sustainable target production level
Rapid, organic growth plan financed through equity, adjusted funds flow and available credit facilities
Total cash costs of ~$18 to $20/bbl drives attractive netbacks at strip pricing
Extensive infrastructure in core operating areas drives attractive capital efficiencies
Future waterflood and EOR potential to mitigate production declines and increase recovery
$40 MM bank credit facility
Risk management with hedging to protect capital investment plans and returns during growth ramp
Line of sight to sustainable free funds flow; timing dependent on commodity prices, delineation results, exploration success and chosen pace of growth
Free funds flow could be directed to accelerated organic growth, additional exploration activities, acquisitions and returns to shareholders
Strong management alignment with insider ownership of ~37.8%
Majority independent board members ensures solid governance
Unstimulated, multi-lateral drilling technology from multi-well pads supports environmentally responsible development with limited surface footprint and negligible use of freshwater
Clearwater Play Landscape
Amongst the best single well economics of any play in North America
Clearwater Play Evolution
Clearwater Play
Since 2017, > 1,000 wells have been drilled, growing play production from nil to ~118,000 bbl/d by Q4 2022
~80% of production at Marten Hills and Nipisi
Additional pools proven to the north at Peavine, Seal, Utikuma & Golden; and to the south at Jarvie, Newbrook, Ukalta & Figure Lake
Primary recovery heavy oil utilizing horizontal multi-lateral drilling
▪ Secondary recovery waterfloods initiated in multiple areas
Source: Peters & Co. Limited estimates based on US$75/B WTI, US$4.00/Mcf NYMEX & C$3.78/Mcf AECO.
Rate of Return (ROR) calculated as NPV10 / Initial Capital Spend.
Early development of Clearwater Play focused on Marten Hills and Nipisi
Numerous new areas within the Clearwater fairway proving to be highly economic
Rubellite Asset Profile
345 net sections of prospective land; ~200 development / step-out Clearwater locations
Asset Map
Asset Summary:
Land
Well Count
Production
Area
March 1-15
Net
Net
2023
(sections)(1)
(producing)(3)
(bbl/d)(4)
Cadotte
Cranberry Lake
Dawson
Figure Lake
Ukalta
Marten Hills(5)
Northern Exploration(2) Other Exploration
TOTAL
120.9
35
0.9
70
117
343.8(2)(5)
23.01,830
25.0710
4.5/3.3435
1.7/1.55
0
3.0
50
57.2(3)(5)
3,025
Peavine
Marten Hills
Figure Lake
Ukalta
349.25 net sections at Before Payout Working Interest (345.6 net sections After Payout).
Includes Peavine, Dawson and Cadotte exploratory lands at after payout working interest where drilling/work commitments are required for earning.
Producing well count at March 9, 2023 is 65 gross (57.2 net BPO / 55.9 net APO) with 1.0 net well recovering oil-based mud ("OBM").
100% conventional heavy crude; based on sales production field estimates
Production at Marten Hills is reported at Before Payout Working Interest for the first 6 Test Wells. Project Payout is estimated to have occurred in January 2023. A notice of Payout to the Farmor will be issued in Q1 2023, at which time an election by the Farmor to convert to a Working Interest may occur.
Total Proved Plus Probable (P+PUD) reserves as per Year End 2022 McDaniel Reserve Report.
Current production: ~3,025 bbl/d (Mar 1-15, 2023 Field Estimate)
Reserves(2): Total proved plus probable of 10.2 MMbbl
Property Status:
Marten Hills: Developed on primary; Secondary recovery potential
Ukalta: Development ongoing
Figure Lake: Development ongoing; Step-out/extension potential
Northern Exploration: De-risking prospects at Dawson & Peavine
Other Exploration: Various stages of land capture & assessment
