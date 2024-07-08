Rubellite Energy Inc.
Corporate Overview
June 2024
Corporate Profile
Growth-focused, pure play Clearwater E&P company (TSX:RBY)
Since inception in 2021, Rubellite has grown from 350 bbl/d to >4,500 bbl/d and assembled access to
~530 net sections across the Clearwater fairway~
- Rubellite acquired all of Perpetual's Clearwater Assets for total consideration of $65.5 MM (including $59.2 MM in cash)
- Incorporated on July 12, 2021; Clearwater Assets conveyed on July 15th
- Plan of Arrangement closed on September 3rd
- Equity Financings closed / released from Escrow on Oct 5, 2021
- $83.5 MM in Equity Financings (October 5, 2021)
- $30.0 MM Brokered Sub-Receipts Financing (closed into escrow July 13th)
- $20.0 MM Non-Brokered Private Placement
- $33.5 MM Arrangement Warrant ("rights offering") - Fully Back-stopped
- All components of the financings priced at $2.00/share
- $38.7 MM in Equity Financings (March 30, 2022)
- $25.3 MM Brokered Financing; $13.4 MM Non-Brokered Private Placement
- Both financings priced at $3.55/share
- $20.0 MM Flow-Through Equity Financing (March 28, 2023)
- Non-BrokeredPrivate Placement priced at $2.85/share
- $142.2 MM in equity raised to-date at average price of $2.38/sh
- Insiders have participated for $64.6 MM (~45%)
TSX
RBY
Shares Outstanding(1)
62.5 MM
Market Capitalization(2)
$165.5 MM
Net Debt (March 31, 2024)
$45.5 MM
Enterprise Value
$211.0 MM
Insider Ownership
~37.5%
- 70.1 MM fully diluted including 4.0 MM Share Purchase Warrants (owned by Perpetual)
- TSX:RBY May 9, 2024 closing price of $2.65/share
Assets
assembled
through crown land purchases, farm-ins, freehold mineral leasing
- third-partyacquisitions
Captured strategic
road & pipeline infrastructure to optimize pace and cost of development & operations
Spin-out of
Rubellite assets, public listing & equity financings
Exploration &
step-out
delineation
drilling
providing
confidence in
extensive
drilling
inventory
Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories
1
Investment Highlights
Robust growth opportunity in the prolific Clearwater play
Expanding
Pure Play
Clearwater
Asset Base
Robust Organic
Production
Growth Profile
Fully Funded
Development
Unlocking Free
Funds Flow
Conservative
Capitalization
and Risk
Mitigation
Management
Alignment and
Operational
Excellence
- Growth-focused,pure play Clearwater E&P company
- Access to over 530 net sections of prospective Clearwater lands
- Multiple exploration prospects captured with material location inventory potential if successful
- Line of sight to additional exploratory land capture and M&A opportunities
- Rubellite controls and operates 100% of its Clearwater asset base
- Organic production growth from initial 350 bbl/d in September 2021 to 4,514 bbl/d (Q1 2024 sales)
- Highly profitable, full cycle IRRs with attractive payout periods at current strip prices
- ~240 defined Development / Step-out drilling locations
- Development / Step-out drilling ongoing to validate and refine type curves
- Evaluation of exploration prospect inventory to inform sustainable target production level
- Rapid, organic growth plan financed through equity, adjusted funds flow and available credit facilities
- Cash costs of ~$19.00 to $20.50/bbl drives attractive netbacks at strip pricing
- Extensive infrastructure in core operating areas contributes to strong capital efficiencies
- Future waterflood and EOR potential to mitigate production declines and increase recovery
- $52 MM bank credit facility with $37.1 MM drawn at March 31, 2024
- Risk management with hedging to protect capital investment plans and returns during growth ramp up
- Line of sight to sustainable free funds flow; timing dependent on commodity prices, delineation results, exploration success and chosen pace of growth
- Free funds flow to be directed to accelerated organic growth, additional exploration activities, acquisitions and returns to shareholders
- Strong management alignment with insider ownership of ~37.5%
- Independent board oversight and strong corporate culture
- Unstimulated, multi-lateral drilling technology from multi-well pads with limited surface footprint and relatively negligible use of freshwater
- Profitable solution gas conservation projects advancing
Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories
2
Clearwater Play Landscape
Amongst the best single well economics of any play in North America
Clearwater Play Evolution
Clearwater Play
- Since 2017, close to 1,600 wells have been drilled, growing play production from nil to >130,000 bbl/d by year-end 2023
- ~75% of production at Marten Hills and Nipisi
- Additional pools proven to the north at Peavine, Seal & McLeod; and to the south at Jarvie, Newbrook, Ukalta & Figure Lake
- Primary recovery heavy oil utilizing horizontal multi-lateral drilling
- Secondary recovery waterfloods initiated in multiple areas
ROR (%)
Payout (yrs)
ROR Oil (%)
400%
350%
300%
250%
200%
150%
100%
50%
0%
ROR Gas (%)
Average ROR (162%)
2.0
1.8
1.6
1.4
1.2
1.0
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.0
Source: Peters & Co. Limited Fall 2023 estimates based on US$75/B WTI and C$3.38/Mcf AECO prices
Rate of Return (ROR) calculated as NPV10 / Initial Capital Spend
Early development of Clearwater Play focused on Marten Hills and Nipisi
Numerous new areas within the Clearwater fairway proving to be highly economic
Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories
3
Rubellite Asset Profile
474 net sections of prospective land; ~240 development / step-out Clearwater locations
Asset Map
Asset Summary
Cadotte
Dawson
Peavine
Area
Figure Lake/Edwand
Ukalta
Marten Hills(3)
Northern
Exploration(1)(3)
Other Exploration(3)
Land
Well Count
Production
Q1 2024
(net sections)(1)
(net producing)(2)
(bbl/d)(3)
240.1
71.0
3,709
34.0
25.0
516
0.9
3.3
259
54.8
0.5
30
144.3
3.0
-
Marten Hills
Nixon
Figure Lake
Ukalta
Source: geoScout and competitor disclosures
TOTAL
474.1
102.8
4,514
Production:
- Q1 2024 sales production of 4,514 bbl/d
- 2024 production guidance of 4,600 - 4,900 bbl/d
Reserves(4): Total proved plus probable of 16.0 MMbbl at YE 2023
Property Status:
- Marten Hills - Developed on primary; Advancing secondary recovery
- Ukalta - Focus on optimization
- Figure Lake / Edwand - Development and Step-out delineation ongoing
- Northern Exploration - De-risking prospect at Dawson
- Other Exploration - New opportunity at Nixon; Other prospects in various stages of land capture & assessment
- 474.1 net sections After Payout working interests includes option lands and farm-in exploratory lands at after payout working interest as at May 13, 2024.
- Well count contributing to production during Q1 2024 was 111 gross (102.8 net APO).
- 100% conventional heavy crude. Other Exploration volumes included in Figure Lake production.
- Total Proved Plus Probable (TPP) reserves (Gross Working Interest before royalties) as per Year End 2023 McDaniel Reserve Report.
Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories
4
Corporate Performance
Operational Momentum Continues
Adjusted Funds Flow and Sales Production (bbl/d)
5,000
20,000
4,600 - 4,900 bbl/d(1)
4,500
($M)
Production(bbl/d)
4,000
16,000
500
FundsAdjusted
3,500
Flow
3,000
12,000
2,500
2,000
8,000
1,500
1,000
4,000
0
0
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
Adjusted Funds Flow
Sales Production
Q1 2024 Production By Area
30
516
259
Marten Hills
Figure Lake /
Edwand
Ukalta
Total
3,709
4,514 bbl/dOther
100% Heavy Oil
Operating Netback ($/bbl)
Net Asset Value(2)(3) ($MM)
$100.00
$400
$80.00
$350
$300
$60.00
$250
$40.00
$200
$150
$20.00
$100
$0.00
$50
$-
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
$(50)
$ 5.14/share
$ 3.99/share
$ 3.27/share
$ 2.00/share
Royalties
Transportation
$(100)
Inception
YE 2021
YE 2022
YE 2023
Operating Costs
Revenue (after risk management contracts)
Bank Debt & Net Working Capital
Net Non-Reserve Well ARO
Operating Netback
Other Assets
Total P+PDV NPV10
1. 2024 sales production guidance.
Total P+PUD NPV10
Undeveloped Land
- Total Proved Plus Probable (TPP) reserve value (NPV10) as per Year End 2023 McDaniel Reserve Reports and the Consultant Average Price Forecast; Undeveloped land value of $40.7 MM as per Year End 2023 Seaton-Jordan Report; Total Net Debt at December 31, 2023 of $51.0 MM less $10 MM in MTM hedge gains relative to Consultant Average Price Forecast.
- 2023 Proved Reserve-Based NAV (discounted at 10%), excluding value for undeveloped land, is $165 MM ($2.64/share).
Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories
5
2023 Reserves Highlights
Focused capital spending program at Figure Lake achieving strong reserve additions
2023 Corporate Reserves Additions
- TPP increased 56% year-over-year
- TPP per Debt Adjusted Share increased 23% year-over-year
- TPP additions replaced 5.8 times 2023 Annual Production
- TPP FD&A of $19.63/boe
- PDP increased 82% year-over-year
- PDP per Debt Adjusted Share increased 44% year-over-year
- PDP additions replaced 3.0 times 2023 Annual Production
Recycle Ratio(2)
- TPP Recycle Ratio of 2.9x (F&D of $18.03/boe)
- PDP Recycle Ratio of 2.2x (F&D of $24.22/boe)
- PPDP Recycle Ratio of 2.6x (F&D of $20.38/boe)
Reserve Life Index
- RLI's ranging from 4.4 years (PDP) to 13.3 years (TPP)
YE 2023 Reserves (Mboe)(1)
TP 10.0 MMboe
TPP 16.0 MMboe
PDP
93% Heavy Oil
5,455
6,058
PUD
Probable
4,501
Reserves Growth(1)
18,000
16,000
Mboe
14,000
12,000
Reserves
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
PDP
TPP
July 21
YE 2021
YE 2022
YE 2023
Reserves / Debt-Adjusted Share(1)
0.20
0.18
0.16
boe/share
0.14
0.12
0.10
0.08
0.06
0.04
0.02
0.00
PDP/Debt Adjusted Share
TPP/Debt Adjusted Share
July 2021
YE 2021
YE 2022
YE 2023
- Proved Developed Producing (PDP), Proved Undeveloped (PUD) and Proved Plus Probable (TPP) reserves as per Year End 2023 McDaniel Reserve Report.
- Based on 2023 average operating netback of $53.14/bbl (excluding hedging gains/losses); F&D
excluding acquisitions.
Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories
6
2023 Net Present Value of Reserves
Reserve additions through the drill bit drove 50% increase in NPV10 value year-over-year
YE 2023 Reserve Value
NPV(10) $MM(1)
$116
$148
$58
PDP PUD Probable
TP $206 MM ($3.30/share)
TPP $322 MM ($5.15/share)
- Proved Developed Producing (PDP), Proved Undeveloped (PUD) and Proved Plus Probable (TPP) reserves values as per Year End 2023 McDaniel Reserve Report based on the Jan 1, 2024 Consultant Average Price Forecast.
- Proved Plus Probable (TPP) reserves values as per Year End 2022 McDaniel Reserve Report based on the Jan 1, 2023 Consultant Average Price Forecast.
Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories
7
Southern Clearwater Play History
Active Development and Extension Activity Ongoing
Southern Clearwater Play Fairway
Play History
Greater Figure Lake
Ukalta
Source: geoScout and competitor disclosures
Figure Lake - Development & Step-out Delineation Fueling RBY Growth
- 3,709 bbl/d Q1 2024 sales
Exploration and Development History
- One 2.5-leg producing well drilled in early stage of play by a predecessor operator to set up exploration concept
- Sold 3-5% royalty on portion of lands to fund initial four well exploration program (South Pad & North Pad)
- Entered into agreement with Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement
- Accelerated development & step-out activity in 2022 and 2023
- Acquisition closed Nov 8, 2023 adding ~800 bbl/d of production and 107 net sections of land (90% undeveloped)
- Sold 1.5% Top-Up Royalty for $8 MM in Dec 2023
- 71 (71.0 net) multi-lat wells contributing to sales at end of Q1 2024
Ukalta - Development with Secondary Zone Exploration
- 516 bbl/d Q1 2024 sales
Exploration and Development History
- Six 6-leg wells on production at RBY inception
- 26 (26.0 net) wells onstream in Q1 2024
- Active industry competitors include Spur and Tamarack Valley
Refer to Slide Notes and Advisories
8
Acquisition
P&S executed October 19, 2023 - Closed November 8, 2023
Nixon
Figure Lake /
Edwand
Acquisition Summary
- Purchase Price: $34.0 MM - Effective Oct 1, 2023
- Production: 800 bbl/d (estimated at closing November 8, 2023)
- 15 producing wells in Greater Figure Lake
- Contributed 436 bbl/d to RBY Q4 2023 sales production
- Greater Figure Lake Area Land: 107 net sections
- 27,392 net hectares, net of expected near-term expiries
- Undeveloped Land = 96 net sections (24,482 net ha)
- 49 high-graded inventory locations
- 15 development locations at Figure Lake & South Edwand
- 34 additional step-out locations in Greater Edwand area
- Multiple additional exploratory prospects
- Nixon Area Land: 108 net sections of exploration acreage
- Undeveloped Land = 108 net sections (27,648 net ha)
Key Strategic Rationale
- In line with robust Clearwater growth strategy
- Acquisition in core operating area highly synergistic to operating, administrative and capital execution activities
- Base production adds funds flow to enhance flexibility, support accelerated organic growth in strong oil price environment, and continue to pursue exploration & consolidation
- Adds strategic inventory outside Key Wildlife Biodiversity Areas at Figure Lake
- Materially increases undeveloped land position and exposure to exploration opportunities at Figure Lake, Edwand and Nixon
Acquisition Metrics
- $28,500 per flowing boe/d
Rubellite Energy Inc.
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rubellite Energy Inc. published this content on 07 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 01:32:03 UTC.