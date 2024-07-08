Growth-focused, pure play Clearwater E&P company

Access to over 530 net sections of prospective Clearwater lands

Multiple exploration prospects captured with material location inventory potential if successful

Line of sight to additional exploratory land capture and M&A opportunities

Rubellite controls and operates 100% of its Clearwater asset base

Organic production growth from initial 350 bbl/d in September 2021 to 4,514 bbl/d (Q1 2024 sales)

Highly profitable, full cycle IRRs with attractive payout periods at current strip prices

~240 defined Development / Step-out drilling locations

Development / Step-out drilling ongoing to validate and refine type curves

Evaluation of exploration prospect inventory to inform sustainable target production level

Rapid, organic growth plan financed through equity, adjusted funds flow and available credit facilities

Cash costs of ~$19.00 to $20.50/bbl drives attractive netbacks at strip pricing

Extensive infrastructure in core operating areas contributes to strong capital efficiencies

Future waterflood and EOR potential to mitigate production declines and increase recovery

$52 MM bank credit facility with $37.1 MM drawn at March 31, 2024

Risk management with hedging to protect capital investment plans and returns during growth ramp up

Line of sight to sustainable free funds flow; timing dependent on commodity prices, delineation results, exploration success and chosen pace of growth

Free funds flow to be directed to accelerated organic growth, additional exploration activities, acquisitions and returns to shareholders

Strong management alignment with insider ownership of ~37.5%

Independent board oversight and strong corporate culture

Unstimulated, multi-lateral drilling technology from multi-well pads with limited surface footprint and relatively negligible use of freshwater