    RBY   CA78111B2066

RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.

(RBY)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:56 2023-05-11 pm EDT
1.970 CAD   -1.99%
05:52pRubellite Energy : Q1 2023 Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
05:52pRubellite Energy : Q1 2023 Interim Financial Statements
PU
05:21pRubellite Energy Brief: Q1 Per Share $0.18 Basic and $0.17 Diluted; Provides FY 2023 Guidance
MT
Rubellite Energy : Q1 2023 Interim Financial Statements

05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Cdn$ thousands, unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,463

$

1,950

Accounts receivable

7,079

8,522

Prepaid expenses and deposits

450

524

Product inventory

783

829

Risk management contracts (note 11)

767

1,437

16,542

13,262

Property, plant and equipment (note 3)

138,121

135,949

Exploration and evaluation (note 4)

44,210

30,252

Deferred tax asset

23,874

24,567

Total assets

$

222,747

$

204,030

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 12)

$

20,695

$

28,053

Risk management contracts (note 11)

514

749

21,209

28,802

Revolving bank debt (note 9)

16,000

12,000

Deferred premium on flow-through shares (note 6)

1,540

-

Decommissioning obligations (note 5)

4,017

3,733

Risk management contracts (note 11)

17

-

Total liabilities

42,783

44,535

Equity

Share capital (note 6)

141,560

123,383

Share purchase warrants

2,000

2,000

Contributed surplus (note 7)

2,398

1,805

Retained earnings

34,006

32,307

Total equity

179,964

159,495

Total liabilities and equity

$

222,747

$

204,030

Commitments (note 6)

Subsequent event (note 9)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements.

RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.

Q1 2023 Interim Financial Statements

Page 2

RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

(Cdn$ thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Revenue

Oil (note 8)

$

17,104

$

10,876

Royalties

(1,605)

(1,118)

15,499

9,758

Realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts (note 11)

208

(3,269)

Unrealized loss on risk management contracts (note 11)

(451)

(10,580)

15,256

(4,091)

Expenses

Production and operating

1,641

1,110

Transportation

2,131

653

General and administrative

1,737

717

Share based payments (note 7)

595

261

Exploration and evaluation (note 4)

65

-

Depletion (note 3)

6,196

2,258

2,891

(9,090)

Finance expense (note 10)

(482)

(182)

Income (loss) before income tax

2,409

(9,272)

Taxes

Deferred tax expense

(710)

-

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

$

1,699

$

(9,272)

Net income (loss) per share (note 6)

Basic

$

0.03

$

(0.21)

Diluted

$

0.03

$

(0.21)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements.

RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.

Q1 2023 Interim Financial Statements

Page 3

RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Share Capital

Share

purchase

Contributed

Retained

Total

(thousands)

($thousands)

warrants

surplus

earnings

Equity

(Cdn$ thousands, except share amounts, unaudited)

Balance at December 31, 2022

54,826

$

123,383

$

2,000

$

1,805

$

32,307

$

159,495

Net income

-

-

-

-

1,699

1,699

Flow-through shares issued, net of issue costs (note 6)

7,000

19,715

-

-

-

19,715

Deferred premium on flow-through shares (note 6)

-

(1,540)

-

-

-

(1,540)

Common shares issued, share-based payment plan (note 6)

-

2

-

(2)

-

-

Share-based payments (note 7)

-

-

-

595

-

595

Balance at March 31, 2023

61,826

$

141,560

$

2,000

$

2,398

$

34,006

$

179,964

Share Capital

Share

Retained

purchase

Contributed

earnings

Total

(thousands)

($thousands)

warrants

surplus

(deficit)

Equity

(Cdn$ thousands, except share amounts)

Balance at December 31, 2021

43,809

$

85,474

$

2,000

$

307

$

7,702

$

95,483

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(9,272)

(9,272)

Common shares issued, net of issue costs (note 6)

10,914

37,159

-

-

-

37,159

Share-based payments (note 7)

-

-

-

261

-

261

Balance at March 31, 2022

54,723

$

122,633

$

2,000

$

568

$

(1,570)

$123,631

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements.

RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.

Q1 2023 Interim Financial Statements

Page 4

RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended March 31,

20232022

(Cdn$ thousands, unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income (loss)

$

1,699

$

(9,272)

Adjustments to add (deduct) non-cash items:

Depletion (note 3)

6,196

2,258

Share-based payments (note 7)

595

261

Deferred tax expense

710

-

Unrealized loss on risk management contracts (note 11)

451

10,580

Finance - accretion on decommissioning obligations (note 5)

31

8

Change in non-cash working capital

(397)

(643)

Net cash flows from operating activities

9,285

3,192

Cash flows from financing activities

Common shares issued (note 6)

19,950

38,744

Share issue costs (note 6)

(252)

(1,585)

Change in revolving bank debt (note 9)

4,000

-

Change in non-cash working capital

252

319

Net cash flows from financing activities

23,950

37,478

Cash flows used in investing activities

Property, plant and equipment expenditures (note 3)

(8,103)

(21,774)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures (note 4)

(13,958)

(13,737)

Change in non-cash working capital

(5,661)

7,039

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(27,722)

(28,472)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

5,513

12,198

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

1,950

15,287

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

7,463

$

27,485

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements.

RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.

Q1 2023 Interim Financial Statements

Page 5

Disclaimer

Rubellite Energy Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
