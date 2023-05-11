|
Rubellite Energy : Q1 2023 Interim Financial Statements
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
|
As at
|
|
March 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
(Cdn$ thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
7,463
|
$
|
1,950
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
7,079
|
|
8,522
|
Prepaid expenses and deposits
|
|
450
|
|
524
|
Product inventory
|
|
783
|
|
829
|
Risk management contracts (note 11)
|
|
767
|
|
1,437
|
|
|
16,542
|
|
13,262
|
Property, plant and equipment (note 3)
|
|
138,121
|
|
135,949
|
Exploration and evaluation (note 4)
|
|
44,210
|
|
30,252
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
23,874
|
|
24,567
|
Total assets
|
$
|
222,747
|
$
|
204,030
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 12)
|
$
|
20,695
|
$
|
28,053
|
Risk management contracts (note 11)
|
|
514
|
|
749
|
|
|
21,209
|
|
28,802
|
Revolving bank debt (note 9)
|
|
16,000
|
|
12,000
|
Deferred premium on flow-through shares (note 6)
|
|
1,540
|
|
-
|
Decommissioning obligations (note 5)
|
|
4,017
|
|
3,733
|
Risk management contracts (note 11)
|
|
17
|
|
-
|
Total liabilities
|
|
42,783
|
|
44,535
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital (note 6)
|
|
141,560
|
|
123,383
|
Share purchase warrants
|
|
2,000
|
|
2,000
|
Contributed surplus (note 7)
|
|
2,398
|
|
1,805
|
Retained earnings
|
|
34,006
|
|
32,307
|
Total equity
|
|
179,964
|
|
159,495
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
222,747
|
$
|
204,030
|
Commitments (note 6)
|
|
|
|
|
Subsequent event (note 9)
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements.
|
RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
|
Q1 2023 Interim Financial Statements
|
Page 2
RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
Condensed Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
(Cdn$ thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (note 8)
|
$
|
17,104
|
$
|
10,876
|
Royalties
|
|
(1,605)
|
|
(1,118)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,499
|
|
9,758
|
Realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts (note 11)
|
|
208
|
|
(3,269)
|
Unrealized loss on risk management contracts (note 11)
|
|
(451)
|
|
(10,580)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,256
|
|
(4,091)
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Production and operating
|
|
1,641
|
|
1,110
|
Transportation
|
|
2,131
|
|
653
|
General and administrative
|
|
1,737
|
|
717
|
Share based payments (note 7)
|
|
595
|
|
261
|
Exploration and evaluation (note 4)
|
|
65
|
|
-
|
Depletion (note 3)
|
|
6,196
|
|
2,258
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,891
|
|
(9,090)
|
Finance expense (note 10)
|
|
(482)
|
|
(182)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
|
2,409
|
|
(9,272)
|
Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax expense
|
|
(710)
|
|
-
|
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
1,699
|
$
|
(9,272)
|
Net income (loss) per share (note 6)
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
(0.21)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
(0.21)
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements.
|
RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
|
Q1 2023 Interim Financial Statements
|
Page 3
RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchase
|
Contributed
|
|
Retained
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands)
|
($thousands)
|
|
warrants
|
|
surplus
|
|
earnings
|
|
Equity
|
|
(Cdn$ thousands, except share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2022
|
54,826
|
$
|
123,383
|
$
|
2,000
|
$
|
1,805
|
$
|
32,307
|
$
|
159,495
|
|
Net income
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,699
|
|
1,699
|
|
Flow-through shares issued, net of issue costs (note 6)
|
7,000
|
|
19,715
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
19,715
|
|
Deferred premium on flow-through shares (note 6)
|
-
|
|
(1,540)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,540)
|
|
Common shares issued, share-based payment plan (note 6)
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Share-based payments (note 7)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
595
|
|
-
|
|
595
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at March 31, 2023
|
61,826
|
$
|
141,560
|
$
|
2,000
|
$
|
2,398
|
$
|
34,006
|
$
|
179,964
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchase
|
Contributed
|
|
earnings
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands)
|
($thousands)
|
|
warrants
|
|
surplus
|
|
(deficit)
|
|
Equity
|
|
(Cdn$ thousands, except share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2021
|
43,809
|
$
|
85,474
|
$
|
2,000
|
$
|
307
|
$
|
7,702
|
$
|
95,483
|
|
Net loss
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(9,272)
|
|
(9,272)
|
|
Common shares issued, net of issue costs (note 6)
|
10,914
|
|
37,159
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
37,159
|
|
Share-based payments (note 7)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
261
|
|
-
|
|
261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at March 31, 2022
|
54,723
|
$
|
122,633
|
$
|
2,000
|
$
|
568
|
$
|
(1,570)
|
$123,631
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements.
|
RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
|
Q1 2023 Interim Financial Statements
|
Page 4
RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
Three months ended March 31,
20232022
(Cdn$ thousands, unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
1,699
|
$
|
(9,272)
|
Adjustments to add (deduct) non-cash items:
|
|
|
|
|
Depletion (note 3)
|
|
6,196
|
|
2,258
|
Share-based payments (note 7)
|
|
595
|
|
261
|
Deferred tax expense
|
|
710
|
|
-
|
Unrealized loss on risk management contracts (note 11)
|
|
451
|
|
10,580
|
Finance - accretion on decommissioning obligations (note 5)
|
|
31
|
|
8
|
Change in non-cash working capital
|
|
(397)
|
|
(643)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
9,285
|
|
3,192
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares issued (note 6)
|
|
19,950
|
|
38,744
|
Share issue costs (note 6)
|
|
(252)
|
|
(1,585)
|
Change in revolving bank debt (note 9)
|
|
4,000
|
|
-
|
Change in non-cash working capital
|
|
252
|
|
319
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|
23,950
|
|
37,478
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment expenditures (note 3)
|
|
(8,103)
|
|
(21,774)
|
Exploration and evaluation expenditures (note 4)
|
|
(13,958)
|
|
(13,737)
|
Change in non-cash working capital
|
|
(5,661)
|
|
7,039
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
|
(27,722)
|
|
(28,472)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
5,513
|
|
12,198
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
|
1,950
|
|
15,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
7,463
|
$
|
27,485
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements.
|
RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
|
Q1 2023 Interim Financial Statements
|
Page 5
Disclaimer
Rubellite Energy Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:34 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
37,7 M
27,9 M
27,9 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|4,67x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
124 M
92,1 M
92,1 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|-
|EV / Sales 2024
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|65,0%
|
|Chart RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|2,01 CAD
|Average target price
|3,50 CAD
|Spread / Average Target
|74,1%