Rubellite Energy : Q1 2023 Management Discussion and Analysis

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Rubellite Energy Inc.'s ("Rubellite", the "Company" or the "Corporation") operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as well as information and estimates concerning the Corporation's future outlook based on currently available information. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as well as the audited financial statements and accompanying notes for the years ended December 31, 2022. Disclosure, which is unchanged from the December 31, 2022 MD&A has not been duplicated herein. The Corporation's financial statements are prepared in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") which require publicly accountable enterprises to prepare their financial statements using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Readers are referred to the advisories section for additional information regarding forecasts, assumptions and other forward-looking information contained in the 'Forward Looking Information and Statements" section of this MD&A. The date of this MD&A is May 11, 2023. This MD&A contains certain specified financial measures that are not recognized by GAAP and used by management to evaluate the performance of the Corporation and its business. Since certain specified financial measures may not have a standardized meaning, securities regulations require that specified financial measures are clearly defined, qualified and, where required, reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" for further information on the definition, calculation and reconciliation of these measures. This MD&A also contains forward-looking information. See "Forward-Looking Information". Readers are also referred to the other advisory sections at the end of this MD&A for additional information. NATURE OF BUSINESS: Rubellite is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and engaged in the exploration, development and production of conventional heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at www.sedar.comand found at www.rubelliteenergy.com. Rubellite's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RBY". FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS First quarter average conventional heavy oil sales production was 2,990 bbl/d, up 37% from fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4 2022 - 2,181 bbl/d) and up 139% from the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022 - 1,251 bbl/d) and exceeding the Company's Q1 2023 guidance range of 2,800 to 2,900 bbl/d. As of March 31, 2023, there were sixty five (58.5 net) wells contributing to sales production, as compared to fifty eight (51.5 net) wells on production at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted funds flow (1) in the first quarter of 2023 was $9.7 million ($0.18 per share), a 19% increase from fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4 2022 - $8.1 million), driven by the growth in sales production, partially offset primarily by lower realized oil prices and also slightly higher cash costs. Adjusted funds flow per boe was $35.98/boe, down 11% from $40.60/boe in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the same factors. Adjusted funds flow (1) increased 152% year-over-year from $3.8 million, or $34.06/boe, in the first quarter of 2022 driven by higher production.

Operating netbacks (1) in the first quarter of 2023 were $11.7 million, or $43.58/boe (Q4 2022 - $10.0 million or $49.96/boe), reflecting a decline in Western Canadian Select ("WCS") benchmark prices, partially offset by increased production, lower royalties and transportation costs. After the realized gain on risk management contracts of $0.2 million, or $0.77/boe (Q4 2022 - loss of $0.7 million or $3.37/boe), operating netbacks after risk management contracts were $11.9 million or $44.35/boe (Q4 2022 - $9.3 million or $46.59/boe). As compared to operating netbacks after realized losses on risk management contracts in the first quarter of 2022 of $4.7 million or $42.00/boe, the first quarter of 2023 increased despite a lower pricing environment on higher production, lower royalties, production and operating expenses and transportation costs.

On March 28, 2023 the Company issued 7.0 million flow-through shares at $2.85 per share, on a private placement basis, for net proceeds of $19.7 million. The Company intends to spend $20.0 million in qualified expenditures by December 31, 2023.

Development drilling operations were focused on two existing pads, adding two (2.0 net) horizontal multi-lateral wells to the pad at 9-23-63-18W4 (the "9-23 Pad") and two (2.0 net) horizontal multi-lateral wells on the pad to the west at 3-26-63-18W4 (the "3-26 Pad"). The two wells on the 9-23 Pad rig released in January continued to perform significantly above the IP30 of 116 bbl/d for the Figure Lake type curve(1), averaging 231 bbl/d and 259 bbl/d respectively during their IP30 periods and 233 and 234 for their IP60 periods. Positive results continued from the offsetting 3-26 Pad, with the two wells rig released during the first quarter recording IP30 period average rates of 117 bbl/d (20% shorter multi-lateral open hole than the Figure Lake type curve(1)) and 147 bbl/d respectively and these wells are also continuing to track above the Figure Lake type curve(1). Performance from these recent Figure Lake development wells continues to be positive and will be monitored to inform future production forecasts as field operations are optimized. The drilling rig was moved in mid-February to a new Figure Lake pad at 9-31-62-18W4 (the "9-31 Pad") and a step-outmulti-lateral horizontal well was rig released in early March, completed its OBM recovery operations and recorded an IP30 rate of 102 bbl/d. Finally at Figure Lake, one well was rig released in late March and a second well was drilled in early April on a new pad (the "10-19 Pad") on the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement acreage acquired in the first quarter of 2023. Both wells on the 10-19 Pad have recovered their OBM load fluid and are within their 30 day initial production period. The development / infill drilling program at Figure Lake resumed in early May as break-up conditions subsided, allowing for access. The drilling rig returned to the 3-26 Pad to complete the additional three well development program planned for that site. An additional 17 (17.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells are expected to be drilled in the vicinity of the development 'sweet spot' at Figure Lake over the remainder of 2023. During the first quarter, Rubellite rig released three (2.5 net) multi-lateral wells in its Northern Exploration Program. The one (0.5 net before payout) exploratory horizontal multi-lateral well at Dawson (5-16-81-16W5) had approximately 7,500 meters of horizontal length as compared to a Figure Lake type curve(1) well with approximately 9,000 meters of horizontal length and recorded an average rate of 81 bbl/d for its 48 days of production before it was shut-in in late March due to winter only access conditions. In April, Rubellite, along with its 50% partner, made its election to drill a second earning well at Dawson prior to April 1, 2024. The Company will continue to review data as information is released and monitor performance from the multiple competitor wells in the Dawson / Seal area to inform its follow-on exploration activity. At Peavine, the Company shut-in its two exploratory wells as spring break-up approached and will continue to monitor competitor wells in the area to inform further drilling elections on lands under its Farmout and Option Agreement in the Peavine area. Type curve assumptions are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE Rubellite's board of directors has approved capital spending(1) for the remainder of 2023 of $30 to $32 million to drill, complete, equip and tie- in an additional 17 (17.0 net) multi-lateral development / step-out wells at Figure Lake and $4 to $6 million to drill up to 3 (2.0 net) multilateral Northern exploratory wells. Forecast drilling activities are expected to be funded from adjusted funds flow and the Company's credit facility. Factoring in type curve performance from the recent and future drilling program at Figure Lake, production sales volumes are expected to average between 2,900 to 3,100 bbl/d for 2023. Forecast production incorporates the future sales volume impact of the reduced working interest at Marten Hills effective May 1, 2023 related to reaching full payout during the first quarter, and assumes no contribution from the Northern Exploration Program wells that were shut-in due to access for the remainder of 2023. Capital spending, drilling activity and operational guidance for 2023 is as outlined in the table below: Full Year 2023 Guidance Sales Production (bbl/d) 2,900 - 3,100 Development spending ($ millions)(1) $43 - $45 Multi-lateral development wells (net)(1) 23.0 Exploration spending ($ millions)(1) $11 - $13 Exploration wells (net) 4.5 Heavy oil wellhead differential ($/bbl)(1) $7.00 - $8.00 Royalties (% of revenue)(1) 9.5% - 10.5% Production & operating costs ($/boe)(1) $6.00 - $6.50 Transportation costs ($/boe)(1) $7.50 - $8.00 General & administrative costs ($/boe)(1) $5.50 - $6.00 Non-GAAP financial measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. Q1 2023 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 2 FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS Cash Flow used in Investing Activities, Capital Expenditures, Acquisitions and Dispositions Cash flow used in investing activities was $27.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $28.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. In addition to cash flow used in investing activities, Rubellite uses capital expenditures to measure its capital investments compared to the Company's annual budgeted expenditures related to both property, plant and equipment assets ("PP&E") and exploration and evaluation assets ("E&E") assets. The capital budget excludes acquisition and disposition activities. Spending on drilling, completion, facilities and lease construction activities, net of oil-based mud recoveries, totaled $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 relative to $21.8 million in the comparative quarter in 2022 and in line with guidance of $17 to $20 million. The following tables summarizes capital expenditures for both PP&E and E&E assets, excluding non-cash items: Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 ($ thousands) E&E PP&E Total E&E PP&E Total Drilling and completions 8,936 6,099 15,035 - 15,659 15,659 Facilities 1,604 1,502 3,106 - 5,245 5,245 Lease construction 869 502 1,371 - 870 870 Capital Expenditures(1) 11,409 8,103 19,512 - 21,774 21,774 Land and other 2,549 - 2,549 13,737 - 13,737 Capital expenditures(1), including land and other 13,958 8,103 22,061 13,737 21,774 35,511 Non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".

Wells drilled by area Three months ended March 31, (gross/net) 2023 2022 Development Ukalta - / - 6 / 6.0 Figure Lake(1) 5 / 5.0 2 / 2.0 Marten Hills - / - 3 / 1.5 Figure Lake Extension Figure Lake - Buffalo Lake area(2) 1 / 1.0 - / - Northern Exploration Dawson 1 / 0.5 - / - Peavine(3) 2 / 2.0 - / - Total 9 / 8.5 11 / 9.5 One (1.0 net) well drilled at the 9-31 pad was a step-out at Figure Lake and was classified as a PP&E well as at March 31, 2023 as it was on existing lands previously transferred to PP&E. One (1.0 net) additional Figure Lake well in the Buffalo Lake extension area was spud on March 24, 2023 and rig released April 4, 2023 and not included in the Q1 2023 well count. This extension area of Figure Lake remains in E&E as at March 31, 2023. The two wells at Peavine were drilled at 100% working interest to earn a 60% working interest. Additions to PP&E assets Rubellite's additions to PP&E in the first quarter of 2023 was $8.1 million from drilling activity of five (5.0 net) wells at Figure Lake with all of the wells contributing to production by the end of the first quarter. Additions to E&E assets Rubellite's additions to E&E in the first quarter of 2023 was $14.0 million, which included land spending of $2.5 million. Land spending and acquisitions resulted in the addition of 22.0 net sections of land, which included 20.0 net sections under a Land Acquisition and Drilling Agreement with the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement. During the first quarter, Rubellite spent $4.7 million to drill one (1.0 net) well and spud an additional one (1.0 net) well as partial fulfillment of a four well drilling agreement on the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement acreage. These wells remain in E&E as at March 31, 2023 as the initial production phase will be completed early in the second quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, Rubellite spent $6.7 million to drill one (0.5 net) well at Dawson and two (2.0 net) wells at Peavine as part of its Northern Exploration Program. RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. Q1 2023 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 3 Production Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Production Average daily heavy crude oil (bbl/d) - production(1) 3,057 1,223 Average daily heavy crude oil (bbl/d) - sales(1) 2,990 1,251 The Company's heavy oil sales volumes and production volumes differ due to changes in inventory. First quarter production averaged 3,057 bbl/d, up 36% relative to the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4 2022 - 2,250 bbl/d). Sales production averaged 2,990 bbl/d, exceeding the high end of the guidance range of 2,800 to 2,900 bbl/d and up 809 bbl/d or 37% from 2,181 bbl/d in the fourth quarter of 2022 as new wells at Figure Lake commenced production through the quarter. At the end of the first quarter, an additional seven (7.0 net) wells were contributing to sales production and had fully recovered their load fluid and began producing heavy oil to sales. Sales production for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased 1,739 bbl/d (139%) from the first quarter of 2022. Production and sales volumes have progressively ramped up throughout 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 as new wells were drilled, fully recovered load fluid and commenced delivery to sales terminals. Oil Revenue Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2023 2022 Oil revenue Oil revenue 17,104 10,876 Reference prices West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") (US$/bbl) 76.11 94.29 Foreign Exchange rate (US$/CAD$) 1.35 1.27 West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") (CAD$/bbl) 102.75 119.39 Western Canadian Select ("WCS") differential (US$/bbl) (24.85) (14.53) WCS (CAD$/bbl) 69.32 101.01 Rubellite average realized prices(1) Average realized oil price ($/bbl) 63.56 96.61 Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". Rubellite's oil revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $17.1 million increased by 19%, or $2.8 million, from the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4 2022 - $14.3 million), attributable to the 37% increase in sales production, partially offset by the 11% decrease in average realized oil prices (Q4 2022 - average realized price $71.42/bbl). In the first quarter of 2023, commodity prices decreased when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by lower WTI reference prices. During the first quarter, the decrease in WCS prices was consistent with the decrease in WTI oil prices which averaged US$76.11/bbl (Q4 2022 - US$82.64/bbl) and a slight decrease in the WCS differential to US$24.85/bbl (Q4 2022 - US$25.70/bbl). Rubellite's oil revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased by 57%, or $6.2 million, from the first quarter of 2022, attributable to the increase in production, partially offset by the 34% decrease in realized oil prices. In the first quarter of 2023, commodity prices decreased when compared to the first quarter of 2022 driven by lower WTI reference prices and widening WCS differentials, partially offset by the weakening Canadian dollar. During the first quarter of 2023, the decrease in the WCS prices was consistent with the decrease in the WTI oil prices which averaged US$76.11/bbl (Q1 2022 - US$94.29/bbl) and the increase in the WCS differential to US$24.85/bbl (Q1 2022 - US$14.53/bbl). Risk Management Contracts The Company's realized price deviates from benchmark prices due to the Company's risk management strategies. The Company uses "average realized oil prices after risk management contracts" which is not a standardized measure, and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. The measure is used by management to calculate the Company's net realized oil price, taking into account the monthly settlements of financial and physical crude oil forward sales, differentials and foreign exchange contracts. These contracts are put in place to protect Rubellite's cash flows from potential volatility and lock in economics on drilling programs. The following table calculates the average realized oil prices after risk management contracts, which is not a standardized measure: Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2023 2022 Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management contracts (451) (10,580) Realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts 208 (3,269) Realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts ($/bbl) 0.77 (29.02) Average realized oil price after risk management contracts(1) 64.33 67.57 Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". The realized gain on risk management contracts totaled $0.2 million or $0.77/bbl for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $0.7 million or $3.37/bbl, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a loss of $3.3 million, or $29.02/bbl, for the first quarter of 2022. Hedging gains or losses are attributable to reference price fluctuations relative to pricing on commodity contracts driven by changes in WTI and WCS differential prices as well as fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. Q1 2023 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Page 4 The unrealized loss on risk management contracts was $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 (Q4 2022 - $1.0 million unrealized gain; Q1 2022 - $10.6 million unrealized loss). Unrealized gains and losses represent the change in mark-to-market value of risk management contracts as forward commodity prices and foreign exchange rates change. Unrealized gains and losses on risk management contracts are excluded from the Company's calculation of cash flow from (used in) operating activities as non-cash items. Risk management contract gains and losses vary depending on the nature and extent of the risk management contracts in place, which in turn, vary with the Company's assessment of commodity price risk, committed capital spending and other factors. Royalties Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2023 2022 Oil royalties - Crown 903 694 Oil royalties - freehold 702 424 Total royalties 1,605 1,118 $/boe 5.96 9.93 Royalties as a percentage of revenue(1) Crown (% of oil revenue)(1) 5.3 6.4 Freehold and overriding (% of oil revenue)(1) 4.1 3.9 Total (% of oil revenue)(1) 9.4 10.3 Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". Total royalties for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.6 million, a 15% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4 2022 - $1.4 million) and a 44% increase from the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022 - $1.1 million) on higher volumes. On a per boe basis, royalties decreased in the first quarter to $5.96/boe (Q4 2022 - $6.93/boe; Q1 2022 - $9.93/boe) as a result of lower benchmark oil prices. Royalties as a percentage of revenue for the first quarter were 9.4%, a decrease from 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 10.3% in the first quarter of 2022, due to the impact of lower WTI prices. Some of the freehold royalties are price sensitive with some royalties not being paid if WTI prices are below the minimum threshold. Rubellite's royalties consist of Crown royalties payable to the Alberta provincial government and other freehold and gross overriding ("GORR") royalties. The mix between Crown and freehold production as a percentage of total production can change the composition of royalties from one period to the next. Under the Alberta Modernized Royalty Framework ("MRF"), the Company paid a flat Crown royalty of 5% on wells where mineral rights are leased from the Crown with the remainder of royalties attributable to the composition of freehold and GORR royalties some of which are price sensitive. Production and operating expenses Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2023 2022 Production and operating expenses 1,641 1,110 $/boe 6.10 9.86 Total production and operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.6 million, a 34% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4 2022 - $1.2 million) and a 48% increase from the first quarter of 2022 driven by the increase in sales volumes. Total production and operating expenses of $6.10/boe were recorded for the first quarter, consistent with $6.11/boe for the fourth quarter of 2022 and within the guided range of $6.00/boe to $6.50/boe. Total production and operating expenses on a per boe basis decreased 38% year-over-year to $6.10/boe for the first quarter of 2023. As more wells come on production the fixed components of production and operating expenses are spread across higher sales volumes. Transportation costs Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2023 2022 Transportation costs 2,131 653 $/boe 7.92 5.80 Transportation costs include clean oil trucking costs. For the first quarter of 2023, transportation costs were $2.1 million, a 26% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4 2022 - $1.7 million) and a 226% increase from the first quarter of 2022 driven by higher sales volumes. On a per boe basis, transportation costs of $7.92/boe were 6% lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4 2022 - $8.42/boe) and within the guided range of $7.50/boe to $8.00/boe, as a result of lower fuel prices and fuel surcharges partially offset by higher volumes. 