Q2 2023

During the second quarter of 2023, Rubellite advanced its 2023 strategic priorities which include:

Deliver Robust Organic Production Growth Profile to Unlock Free Funds Flow; Drive Top Quartile Capital Efficiencies; Increase Reserve Based NAV, De-risk Inventory and Advance Secondary Recovery; Grow Clearwater Land Base and Prospect Inventory; Maintain Pristine Balance Sheet and Manage Risk; and Record Positive Performance metrics to Validate ESG Excellence.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved second quarter conventional heavy oil sales production of 2,844 bbl/d, representing a 92% year-over-year increase and a 5% decrease from Q1 2023 due to a reduced working interest at Marten Hills after the project reached full payout and reduced activity during spring break-up.

year-over-year increase and a 5% decrease from Q1 2023 due to a reduced working interest at Marten Hills after the project reached full payout and reduced activity during spring break-up. Invested $11.7 million in exploration and development capital expenditures (1) , excluding land purchases, during the second quarter of 2023. Development drilling of $11.1 million related to the drilling of four (4.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells at Figure Lake, with three of the wells contributing to sales production by the end of the quarter. One (1.0 net) well at Figure Lake was spud on June 24, 2023 and was rig released on July 10, 2023. An additional $0.5 million of exploration capital was spent on step-out drilling activities in Figure Lake, with two (2.0 net) wells drilled in 2023 transferred to PP&E during the second quarter.

Generated second quarter adjusted funds flow (1) of $12.0 million ($0.19 per share), a 161% increase year-over-year driven by production increases and a 24% increase from Q1 2023 on higher Western Canadian Select ("WCS") prices on a narrowing WCS differential.

Net debt (1) was $20.7 million at June 30, 2023, with a net debt to Q2 2023 annualized adjusted funds flow (1) ratio of 0.4 times.

Non-GAAP financial measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the MD&A.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

At Figure Lake, a total of four (4.0 net) multi-lateral wells were rig released during the second quarter and one (1.0 net) well was drilled over the end of the quarter and rig released in early July.

The drilling rig completed operations over the end of the first quarter on April 4, 2023, at the 10-19-63-17W4 pad (the "10-19 Pad") located on the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement ("BLMS") before being shut down for spring break-up. Equipment was mobilized and drilling operations resumed on May 6, 2023 on an existing pad at 3-26-63-18W4 (the "3-26 Pad") where three (3.0 net) wells were drilled and rig released, and at a new adjacent pad located at 15-24-63-18W4 (the "15-24 Pad") where the first of eight (8.0 net) wells was spud on June 25, 2023 and rig released in early July. Given the infill drilling characterization of development in this central portion of the Figure Lake area, Rubellite intends to maintain continuous drilling operations on six to eight well pads for the remainder of 2023 to minimize rig moves and facility builds, and optimize the re-use of oil-based mud, thereby reducing costs and improving capital efficiencies.

The first of two (2.0 net) wells located on the BLMS lands on the 10-19 Pad recorded an IP(30) and IP(60) of 111 bbl/d and 87 bbl/d, respectively. The second well recorded an IP(30) of 47 bbl/d and IP (60) of 30 bbl/d. The underperformance of the second well is interpreted to be attributed to the dominance of flow from a perched water zone in an isolated structural low which was penetrated by one of the horizontal legs, resulting in higher water cuts (95% of the produced emulsion) as compared to the field average water cut of approximately 20%. Additional 2D trade seismic lines have been acquired and interpreted to refine the mapping to optimize future well placement. The Company intends to drill an additional two (2.0 net) wells on the BLMS lands to extend and de-risk the reservoir for subsequent development.

Six (6.0 net) wells have now been placed on production at the 3-26 Pad and have exhibited an average IP(30) of 162 bbl/d (5 wells), IP(60) of 129 bbl/d (4 wells) and IP(90) of 114 bbl/d (3 wells), and continue to outperform the Figure Lake type curve(1). Wells not included in the preceding figures are either still recovering load fluid or have not been on production for sufficient days to be included.