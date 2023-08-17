Q2 2023
During the second quarter of 2023, Rubellite advanced its 2023 strategic priorities which include:
- Deliver Robust Organic Production Growth Profile to Unlock Free Funds Flow;
- Drive Top Quartile Capital Efficiencies;
- Increase Reserve Based NAV, De-risk Inventory and Advance Secondary Recovery;
- Grow Clearwater Land Base and Prospect Inventory;
- Maintain Pristine Balance Sheet and Manage Risk; and
- Record Positive Performance metrics to Validate ESG Excellence.
SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
- Achieved second quarter conventional heavy oil sales production of 2,844 bbl/d, representing a 92% year-over-year increase and a 5% decrease from Q1 2023 due to a reduced working interest at Marten Hills after the project reached full payout and reduced activity during spring break-up.
- Invested $11.7 million in exploration and development capital expenditures(1), excluding land purchases, during the second quarter of 2023. Development drilling of $11.1 million related to the drilling of four (4.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells at Figure Lake, with three of the wells contributing to sales production by the end of the quarter. One (1.0 net) well at Figure Lake was spud on June 24, 2023 and was rig released on July 10, 2023. An additional $0.5 million of exploration capital was spent on step-out drilling activities in Figure Lake, with two (2.0 net) wells drilled in 2023 transferred to PP&E during the second quarter.
- Second quarter land spending of $0.2 million to acquire 1.0 net sections of land at Figure Lake, bringing the total for 2023 to $2.7 million for an additional 23.0 net sections of land at Figure Lake.
- Generated second quarter adjusted funds flow(1) of $12.0 million ($0.19 per share), a 161% increase year-over-year driven by production increases and a 24% increase from Q1 2023 on higher Western Canadian Select ("WCS") prices on a narrowing WCS differential.
- Generated net income of $3.4 million ($0.05/share) in the second quarter of 2023.
- Net debt(1) was $20.7 million at June 30, 2023, with a net debt to Q2 2023 annualized adjusted funds flow(1) ratio of 0.4 times.
- Rubellite had available liquidity(1) at June 30, 2023 of $27.7 million, comprised of the $40.0 million borrowing limit of Rubellite's first lien credit facility, less current borrowings of $12.3 million.
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the MD&A.
OPERATIONS UPDATE
At Figure Lake, a total of four (4.0 net) multi-lateral wells were rig released during the second quarter and one (1.0 net) well was drilled over the end of the quarter and rig released in early July.
The drilling rig completed operations over the end of the first quarter on April 4, 2023, at the 10-19-63-17W4 pad (the "10-19 Pad") located on the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement ("BLMS") before being shut down for spring break-up. Equipment was mobilized and drilling operations resumed on May 6, 2023 on an existing pad at 3-26-63-18W4 (the "3-26 Pad") where three (3.0 net) wells were drilled and rig released, and at a new adjacent pad located at 15-24-63-18W4 (the "15-24 Pad") where the first of eight (8.0 net) wells was spud on June 25, 2023 and rig released in early July. Given the infill drilling characterization of development in this central portion of the Figure Lake area, Rubellite intends to maintain continuous drilling operations on six to eight well pads for the remainder of 2023 to minimize rig moves and facility builds, and optimize the re-use of oil-based mud, thereby reducing costs and improving capital efficiencies.
The first of two (2.0 net) wells located on the BLMS lands on the 10-19 Pad recorded an IP(30) and IP(60) of 111 bbl/d and 87 bbl/d, respectively. The second well recorded an IP(30) of 47 bbl/d and IP (60) of 30 bbl/d. The underperformance of the second well is interpreted to be attributed to the dominance of flow from a perched water zone in an isolated structural low which was penetrated by one of the horizontal legs, resulting in higher water cuts (95% of the produced emulsion) as compared to the field average water cut of approximately 20%. Additional 2D trade seismic lines have been acquired and interpreted to refine the mapping to optimize future well placement. The Company intends to drill an additional two (2.0 net) wells on the BLMS lands to extend and de-risk the reservoir for subsequent development.
Six (6.0 net) wells have now been placed on production at the 3-26 Pad and have exhibited an average IP(30) of 162 bbl/d (5 wells), IP(60) of 129 bbl/d (4 wells) and IP(90) of 114 bbl/d (3 wells), and continue to outperform the Figure Lake type curve(1). Wells not included in the preceding figures are either still recovering load fluid or have not been on production for sufficient days to be included.
Since the end of the second quarter, two additional wells have been spud on the 15-24 pad for a total of three to date. Two of the 15-24 Pad wells have been placed on production and recovered their oil-based mud load fluid, and are now in their IP30 periods exhibiting strong performance commensurate with the neighboring 9-23 Pad.
Rubellite plans to contract a second rig to start-up in the fourth quarter to drill a minimum of two (2.0 net) wells and up to three (3.0 net) wells to accelerate evaluation of the BLMS lands while maintaining the ongoing infill drilling program in the sweet spot at Figure Lake. Up to 16 (16.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells are expected to be drilled at Figure Lake in the second half of 2023 for a full year 2023 total of 25 - 26 (25.0 - 26.0 net) wells, as the property continues to be the primary focus of investment and development.
At Marten Hills, applications are being prepared to implement a bottom-up waterflood to enhance production and increase recoverable reserves beginning in 2024.
No new activity was planned or conducted on the Northern Exploration Program during the quarter due to limited all-season access; however, the Company has elected to drill a second earning well (0.5 net) at Dawson to earn an additional six sections (3.0 net) to follow up and delineate the 5-16-81-16W5 discovery well drilled in the first quarter.
- Type curve assumptions are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ atwww.sedarplus.ca."McDaniel" means McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. independent qualified reserves evaluators. "McDaniel Reserve Report" means the independent engineering evaluation of the crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves, prepared by McDaniel with an effective date of December 31, 2022 and a preparation date of March 9, 2023.
OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE
Rubellite's board of directors has approved the addition of the second rig at Figure Lake to expand development capital spending(1) for the remainder of 2023, bringing total expected exploration and development capital spending for 2023 to $54 - $65 million. This includes $25 - $27 million to drill, complete, equip and tie-in 15 - 16 (15.0 - 16.0 net) multi-lateral development infill and step-out wells at Figure Lake. Forecast drilling activities are expected to be funded from adjusted funds flow and the Company's credit facility.
Factoring in type curve performance from the recent and future drilling program at Figure Lake, production sales volumes are expected to average between 2,900 - 3,100 bbl/d for 2023. Forecast production incorporates the future sales volume impact of the reduced working interest at Marten Hills effective May 1, 2023 related to reaching full payout during the first quarter, assumes no contribution from the Northern Exploration Program wells that were shut-in due to access for the remainder of 2023, and assumes minimal contribution to annual production volumes for wells drilled by the second rig in the fourth quarter.
During the second quarter of 2023, the Company's carbon tax obligations increased to $0.2 million ($0.65/boe) due to the effect of higher fuel gas usage and incinerated volumes associated with higher production combined with the annual step up in carbon tax pricing. When factoring in these incremental costs the 2023 guided range increased to $6.50/bbl - $7.00/bbl from $6.00/bbl - $6.50/bbl.
Capital spending, drilling activity and operational guidance for 2023 is as outlined in the table below:
Full Year 2023 Guidance
Sales Production (bbl/d)
2,900 - 3,100
Development ($ millions)(1)(2)(3)
$47 - $52
Multi-lateral development wells (net)(1)(2)
25.0 - 26.0
Exploration spending ($ millions)(1)(4)
$7 - $13
Exploration wells (net)(4)
2.5 - 4.5
Heavy oil wellhead differential ($/bbl)(1)(5)
$6.00 - $7.00
Royalties (% of revenue)(1)
9.5% - 10.5%
Production & operating costs ($/boe)(1)(6)
$6.50 - $7.00
Transportation costs ($/boe)(1)
$7.50 - $8.00
General & administrative costs ($/boe)(1)
$5.50 - $6.00
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the MD&A.
- Updated from previous guidance for development spending of $43 - $45 million for 23.0 net multi-lateral development wells.
- Q2 2023 capital expenditures include $3.2 million for inventory procurement of casing, tubulars and facilities equipment for the remainder of the 2023 drilling program.
- Updated from previous guidance for exploration spending of $11 - $13 million for 4.5 net exploration wells.
- Updated from previous guidance of $7.00/bbl - $8.00/bbl.
- Updated from previous guidance of $6.00/bbl - $6.50/bbl.
Susan Riddell Rose
President and Chief Executive Officer
August 10, 2023
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Financial
Oil revenue
18,863
15,632
35,967
26,508
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
3,397
4,726
5,096
(4,546)
Per share - basic(1)
0.05
0.09
0.09
(0.09)
Per share - diluted(1)
0.05
0.08
0.09
(0.09)
Cash flow from operating activities
12,186
6,473
21,471
9,665
Adjusted funds flow(2)
11,998
4,597
21,680
8,432
Per share - basic(2)
0.19
0.09
0.35
0.15
Per share - diluted(2)
0.19
0.09
0.37
0.15
Net debt (asset)
20,676
(2,654)
20,676
(2,654)
Capital expenditures(2)
11,820
12,705
33,881
48,216
Exploration and development
11,668
9,868
31,180
31,642
Land and acquisitions
152
2,837
2,701
16,574
Wells Drilled(3)- gross (net)
4 / 4.0
7 / 5.8
13 / 12.5
18 / 15.3
Common shares outstanding(1)(thousands)
Weighted average - basic
61,830
54,725
58,464
49,357
Weighted average - diluted
62,432
55,797
59,042
49,357
End of period
61,839
54,725
61,839
54,725
Operating
Daily average oil sales production(4) (bbl/d)
2,844
1,478
2,917
1,365
Average prices
West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") ($US/bbl)
73.75
108.41
74.92
101.35
Western Canadian Select ("WCS") ($CAD/bbl)
78.74
122.09
74.05
111.55
Average realized oil price(1) ($/bbl)
72.88
116.21
68.13
107.28
Average realized oil price after risk management contracts(1) ($/bbl)
75.65
70.09
69.88
68.95
- Per share amounts are calculated using the weighted average number of basic or diluted common shares.
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this interim report.
- Well count reflects wells rig released during the period.
- Conventional heavy oil sales production excludes tank inventory volumes.
ADVISORIES
This letter to shareholders and second quarter 2023 interim report refer to certain non-GAAP measures and metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry and provides forward-looking information and statements. Further detailed information regarding these measures is provided in this report in "Management's Discussion and Analysis -NON-GAAPMEASURES " on pages 12 to 14 and "Management's Discussion and Analysis -FORWARD-LOOKINGINFORMATION AND STATEMENTS " on pages 15 and 16.
In addition to the disclosure set out in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2023, we provide certain supplementary disclosure throughout this report in respect of certain specified financial measures (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-112 - Non-GAAPand Other Financial Measures ) and in respect of certain oil and gas metrics.
