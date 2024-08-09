MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Rubellite Energy Inc.'s ("Rubellite", the "Company" or the "Corporation") operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, as well as information and estimates concerning the Corporation's future outlook based on currently available information. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the years ended December 31, 2023. Disclosure, which is unchanged from the December 31, 2023 MD&A has not been duplicated herein. The Corporation's financial statements are prepared in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") which require publicly accountable enterprises to prepare their financial statements using IFRS Accounting Standards. Readers are referred to the advisories section for additional information regarding forecasts, assumptions and other forward-looking information contained in the "Forward Looking Information and Statements" section of this MD&A. The date of this MD&A is August 8, 2024.

This MD&A contains certain specified financial measures that are not recognized by GAAP and used by management to evaluate the performance of the Corporation and its business. Since certain specified financial measures may not have a standardized meaning, securities regulations require that specified financial measures are clearly defined, qualified and, where required, reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" for further information on the definition, calculation and reconciliation of these measures. This MD&A also contains forward-looking information. See "Forward-Looking Information". Readers are also referred to the other advisory sections at the end of this MD&A for additional information.

NATURE OF BUSINESS: Rubellite is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and engaged in the exploration, development and production of conventional heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. Rubellite has a prolific, oil focused asset base and is pursuing a robust growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at www.sedarplus.caand found at www.rubelliteenergy.com.

Rubellite's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RBY".

SUBSEQUENT EVENT

On August 2 2024, Rubellite acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Buffalo Mission Energy Corp. ("Buffalo Mission") for total consideration of $97.5 million (the "Acquisition"), inclusive of $23.5 million of assumed net debt, which consisted of $62.7 million in cash and the issuance of 5.0 million common shares of Rubellite to certain shareholders of Buffalo Mission, having a deemed value of $11.3 million.

Rubellite funded the cash portion of the Acquisition through (a) expanded bank credit facilities (the "Expanded Facility") and (b) a new senior secured second-lien term loan placed, directly or indirectly, with certain directors and officers of Rubellite and the Company's significant shareholder for $20.0 million (the "Second-Lien Term Loan"). The Company's borrowing base increased to $100.0 million from $60.0 million as at June 30, 2024, until the next scheduled semi-annual borrowing base redetermination on or before November 30, 2024. In addition, the Company's lenders provided a $20.0 million bank syndicate term loan that matures on or before December 15, 2024. The Second-Lien Term Loan bears interest at 11.5% with interest to be paid quarterly, and matures in five years from the date of issue, and can be repaid by the Company without penalty at any time.

In conjunction with the Expanded Facility, the credit facility lending syndicate will be expanded to include The Bank of Nova Scotia joining the Bank of Montreal as agent, ATB Financial as co-lead and Canadian Western Bank.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter conventional heavy oil sales production of 4,503 bbl/d was relatively unchanged from the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024 - 4,514 bbl/d) and up 58% from the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2023 - 2,844 bbl/d).

Exploration and development capital expenditures (1) totaled $21.1 million for the second quarter to drill, complete, equip and tie-in eight (8.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal development / step-out delineation wells at Figure Lake. Spending on facilities of $1.9 million in the quarter for the Figure Lake gas conservation project, bringing total gas plant and pipeline expenditures for 2024 to $2.4 million.

totaled $21.1 million for the second quarter to drill, complete, equip and tie-in eight (8.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal development / step-out delineation wells at Figure Lake. Spending on facilities of $1.9 million in the quarter for the Figure Lake gas conservation project, bringing total gas plant and pipeline expenditures for 2024 to $2.4 million. Adjusted funds flow (1) in the second quarter was $20.7 million ($0.33 per share), a 12% increase from the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024 - $18.5 million; $0.30/share) driven by higher realized oil prices. Adjusted funds flow increased 72% from the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2023 - $12.0 million and $0.19 per share), driven by the growth in sales production and higher realized oil prices, partially offset by higher cash costs.

in the second quarter was $20.7 million ($0.33 per share), a 12% increase from the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024 - $18.5 million; $0.30/share) driven by higher realized oil prices. Adjusted funds flow increased 72% from the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2023 - $12.0 million and $0.19 per share), driven by the growth in sales production and higher realized oil prices, partially offset by higher cash costs. Cash costs (1) were $9.3 million or $22.58/boe in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2023 - $5.9 million or $22.73/boe). On a per boe basis, the reduction in costs were driven by efficiencies over a higher production base and lower trucking rates, partially offset by higher royalties and G&A costs.

were $9.3 million or $22.58/boe in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2023 - $5.9 million or $22.73/boe). On a per boe basis, the reduction in costs were driven by efficiencies over a higher production base and lower trucking rates, partially offset by higher royalties and G&A costs. Net income was $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2023 - $3.4 million net income) driven by higher adjusted funds flow and a $3.6 million unrealized gain on risk management contracts.

As at June 30, 2024, net debt (1) was $49.1 million, a decrease from $51.0 million as at December 31, 2023, driven by $2.4 million of free funds flow (1) .

was $49.1 million, a decrease from $51.0 million as at December 31, 2023, driven by $2.4 million of free funds flow . Rubellite had available liquidity (2) at June 30, 2024 of $26.8 million, comprised of the $60.0 million borrowing limit of Rubellite's first lien credit facility, less current borrowings of $30.8 million and outstanding letters of credit of $2.4 million.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Rubellite drilled and rig released a total of eight (8.0 net) horizontal wells in the second quarter of 2024, all in the Greater Figure Lake area, bringing the total number of new horizontal drills rig released in 2024 to fourteen (14.0 net) as at June 30, 2024. Production results from the 2024 drilling program have averaged IP(30) 130 bbl/d (11 wells) and IP(60) 120 bbl/d (10 wells), as compared to the McDaniel Type Curve(1) rates of 120 and 112,bbl/d, respectively. Repeatable results from the 2024 capital program continue to meet expectations, confirming the