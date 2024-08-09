MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Rubellite Energy Inc.'s ("Rubellite", the "Company" or the "Corporation") operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, as well as information and estimates concerning the Corporation's future outlook based on currently available information. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the years ended December 31, 2023. Disclosure, which is unchanged from the December 31, 2023 MD&A has not been duplicated herein. The Corporation's financial statements are prepared in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") which require publicly accountable enterprises to prepare their financial statements using IFRS Accounting Standards. Readers are referred to the advisories section for additional information regarding forecasts, assumptions and other forward-looking information contained in the "Forward Looking Information and Statements" section of this MD&A. The date of this MD&A is August 8, 2024.
This MD&A contains certain specified financial measures that are not recognized by GAAP and used by management to evaluate the performance of the Corporation and its business. Since certain specified financial measures may not have a standardized meaning, securities regulations require that specified financial measures are clearly defined, qualified and, where required, reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" for further information on the definition, calculation and reconciliation of these measures. This MD&A also contains forward-looking information. See "Forward-Looking Information". Readers are also referred to the other advisory sections at the end of this MD&A for additional information.
NATURE OF BUSINESS: Rubellite is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and engaged in the exploration, development and production of conventional heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. Rubellite has a prolific, oil focused asset base and is pursuing a robust growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at www.sedarplus.caand found at www.rubelliteenergy.com.
Rubellite's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RBY".
SUBSEQUENT EVENT
On August 2 2024, Rubellite acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Buffalo Mission Energy Corp. ("Buffalo Mission") for total consideration of $97.5 million (the "Acquisition"), inclusive of $23.5 million of assumed net debt, which consisted of $62.7 million in cash and the issuance of 5.0 million common shares of Rubellite to certain shareholders of Buffalo Mission, having a deemed value of $11.3 million.
Rubellite funded the cash portion of the Acquisition through (a) expanded bank credit facilities (the "Expanded Facility") and (b) a new senior secured second-lien term loan placed, directly or indirectly, with certain directors and officers of Rubellite and the Company's significant shareholder for $20.0 million (the "Second-Lien Term Loan"). The Company's borrowing base increased to $100.0 million from $60.0 million as at June 30, 2024, until the next scheduled semi-annual borrowing base redetermination on or before November 30, 2024. In addition, the Company's lenders provided a $20.0 million bank syndicate term loan that matures on or before December 15, 2024. The Second-Lien Term Loan bears interest at 11.5% with interest to be paid quarterly, and matures in five years from the date of issue, and can be repaid by the Company without penalty at any time.
In conjunction with the Expanded Facility, the credit facility lending syndicate will be expanded to include The Bank of Nova Scotia joining the Bank of Montreal as agent, ATB Financial as co-lead and Canadian Western Bank.
SECOND QUARTER 2024 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Second quarter conventional heavy oil sales production of 4,503 bbl/d was relatively unchanged from the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024 - 4,514 bbl/d) and up 58% from the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2023 - 2,844 bbl/d).
- Exploration and development capital expenditures(1) totaled $21.1 million for the second quarter to drill, complete, equip and tie-in eight (8.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal development / step-out delineation wells at Figure Lake. Spending on facilities of $1.9 million in the quarter for the Figure Lake gas conservation project, bringing total gas plant and pipeline expenditures for 2024 to $2.4 million.
- Adjusted funds flow(1) in the second quarter was $20.7 million ($0.33 per share), a 12% increase from the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024 - $18.5 million; $0.30/share) driven by higher realized oil prices. Adjusted funds flow increased 72% from the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2023 - $12.0 million and $0.19 per share), driven by the growth in sales production and higher realized oil prices, partially offset by higher cash costs.
- Cash costs(1) were $9.3 million or $22.58/boe in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2023 - $5.9 million or $22.73/boe). On a per boe basis, the reduction in costs were driven by efficiencies over a higher production base and lower trucking rates, partially offset by higher royalties and G&A costs.
- Net income was $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2023 - $3.4 million net income) driven by higher adjusted funds flow and a $3.6 million unrealized gain on risk management contracts.
- As at June 30, 2024, net debt(1) was $49.1 million, a decrease from $51.0 million as at December 31, 2023, driven by $2.4 million of free funds flow(1).
- Rubellite had available liquidity(2) at June 30, 2024 of $26.8 million, comprised of the $60.0 million borrowing limit of Rubellite's first lien credit facility, less current borrowings of $30.8 million and outstanding letters of credit of $2.4 million.
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".
- See "Liquidity, Capitalization and Financial Resources - Capital Management"
OPERATIONS UPDATE
Rubellite drilled and rig released a total of eight (8.0 net) horizontal wells in the second quarter of 2024, all in the Greater Figure Lake area, bringing the total number of new horizontal drills rig released in 2024 to fourteen (14.0 net) as at June 30, 2024. Production results from the 2024 drilling program have averaged IP(30) 130 bbl/d (11 wells) and IP(60) 120 bbl/d (10 wells), as compared to the McDaniel Type Curve(1) rates of 120 and 112,bbl/d, respectively. Repeatable results from the 2024 capital program continue to meet expectations, confirming the
geologic model and increasing the confidence in the identified drilling inventory in excess of 220.0 net locations (165.0 net unbooked(1)) at Figure Lake and Edwand.
In late June, the Company contracted a second rig to drill up to ten (10.0 net) additional development / step-out delineation multi-lateral wells in the greater Figure Lake area over the balance of the year. At East Edwand, the Company is encouraged by early results of the step-out delineation well at 06-09-062-16W4 where an IP(15) of 190 bbl/d has been recorded in the field.
During the second quarter, Rubellite began testing the economic viability of a tighter inter-leg spacing pattern, reducing the distance between laterals from approximately 50m to approximately 35m, and increasing the open hole lateral length per well to greater than 14,000 meters in several wells to determine if economically accelerated production and improvements to the oil recovery factor could be obtained. In addition to a tighter inter-leg spacing, a "fan" well is currently being drilled to optimize boundary reservoir coverage and is expected to reach total depth in early August. Production results from the different well configurations will be analyzed over the remainder of the year and inform the well design for future exploitation strategies.
Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company entered into an agreement with the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement ("BLMS") to acquire an additional eight (8.0 net) sections of land immediately offsetting existing operations. The acquired BLMS lands further consolidates the prospective acreage at Figure Lake, adds drilling inventory, and builds on the positive, mutually-beneficial relationship established with BLMS.
To advance solution gas conservation at Figure Lake, construction and installation of natural gas compression, dehydration, and associated facilities have progressed and will be complete in advance of the re-activation of the sales meter in March of 2025. Tie-in of the associated solution gas at Figure Lake will not only significantly reduce emissions, but is also forecast to deliver an attractive rate of return in excess of 75% which is enhanced by the re-use of existing gas gathering pipelines and a forecast reduction in carbon taxes related to reduced flaring and incineration. Once operational, management is forecasting approximately 3 MMcf/d gross of natural gas to be brought to sales.
Rubellite has additionally licensed a horizontal well approximately 90km north of Figure Lake in the Nixon/Calling Lake area, to test a new play concept for which the Company currently holds 108.0 net sections of land.
In total in 2024, the Company is planning to drill thirty four (34.0 net) open hole multi-lateral wells at Figure Lake and twelve gross (6.0 net) wells on the recently acquired Mannville Stack assets at Frog Lake. In addition, surface access arrangements are on track to provide for the drilling of one (0.3 net) well at Marten Hills to commence waterflood operations, one (0.5 net) exploratory step-out horizontal well at Dawson, and one (1.0 net) exploration horizontal well at Calling Lake. Rubellite also plans to advance other exploration activities and to pursue additional land capture and de-risking during 2024.
- Type curve assumptions are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ atwww.sedarplus.ca. "McDaniel" means McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. independent qualified reserves evaluators. "McDaniel Reserve Report" means the independent engineering evaluation of the heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas reserves, prepared by McDaniel with an effective date of December 31, 2023 and a preparation date of March 14, 2024.
OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE
Rubellite's Board of Directors has approved exploration and development capital spending for 2024 of approximately $82 to $87 million to drill, complete, equip and tie-in thirty four to thirty five (34.0 to 35.0 net) multi-lateral development / step-out wells in the greater Figure Lake area as previously disclosed, twelve gross (6.0 net) wells on the recently acquired Mannville Stack assets, and includes a total of $6.0 million of estimated capital spending required for the Figure Lake gas sales plant and related pipeline tie-ins. Incrementally, additional capital spending for exploratory drilling activity is expected in Q4 2024 / Q1 2025 and will be timed to optimize rig operations. Forecast drilling activities will be funded from adjusted funds flow and available credit facilities.
Production sales volumes are expected to grow approximately 70% year-over-year to average 5,600 to 5,900 boe/d and exit the year at approximately 7,500 - 7,900 boe/d, poised for continued growth into 2025 with the full integration of the Mannville Stack assets.
Capital spending, drilling activity and operational guidance for 2024 are outlined in the table below:
2024 Guidance
Q4 2024 Guidance
Sales Production (bbl/d)
5,600 - 5,900
7,400 - 7,800
Exploration and Development spending ($ millions)(1)(2)(3)
$82 - $87
$21 - $23
Multi-lateral development / step-out wells (net)
40.0 - 41.0
12.0
Heavy oil wellhead differential ($/bbl)(1)
$5.50 - $6.00
$5.50 - $6.00
Royalties (% of revenue)(1)
11% - 12%
11% - 12%
Production and operating costs ($/boe)(1)
$7.25 - $7.75
$7.50 - $8.00
Transportation costs ($/boe)(1)
$7.50 - $8.00
$7.50 - $8.00
General and administrative costs ($/boe)(1)
$4.75 - $5.25
$4.50 - $5.00
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".
- Includes $6.0 million for the Figure Lake gas conservation project in 2024.
- Excludes land and acquisition spending.
- 2024 guidance and Q4 2024 guidance are unchanged from the guidance provided in the news release dated August 2, 2024.
SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
Cash Flow used in Investing Activities, Capital Expenditures, Acquisitions and Dispositions
Cash flow used in investing activities was $13.1 million and $37.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to $15.7 million and $43.4 million in the comparative periods of 2023. In addition to cash flow used in investing activities, Rubellite uses capital expenditures to measure its capital investments compared to the Company's annual budgeted expenditures related to both property, plant and equipment assets ("PP&E") and exploration and evaluation assets ("E&E") assets. The capital budget excludes acquisition and disposition activities. "Capital Expenditures" is not a standardized measure and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.
For a reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to capital expenditures, refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" contained within this MD&A.
The following tables summarize capital expenditures for both PP&E and E&E assets, excluding non-cash items:
Three months ended June 30,
2024
2023
($ thousands)
E&E
PP&E
Total
E&E
PP&E
Total
Drilling and completions
2,248
13,655
15,903
111
5,702
5,813
Facilities
149
3,847
3,996
379
3,619
3,998
Lease construction
228
937
1,165
29
1,828
1,857
Capital Expenditures(1)
2,625
18,439
21,064
519
11,149
11,668
Land and other
41
-
41
152
-
152
Corporate(2)
-
2,822
2,822
-
-
-
Capital expenditures, including land and other(1)
2,666
21,261
23,927
671
11,149
11,820
- Non-GAAPmeasure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".
- Rubellite has a Management and Operating Services Agreement ("MSA") in place with Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual") whereby Rubellite makes payments for certain technical, capital and administrative services provided to Rubellite on a relative production split cost sharing basis. Corporate assets include costs billed under the MSA for shared office leasehold improvements.
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
($ thousands)
E&E(3)
PP&E
Total
E&E
PP&E
Total
Drilling and completions
3,542
22,956
26,498
9,047
11,801
20,848
Facilities
129
5,529
5,658
1,983
5,121
7,104
Lease construction
228
1,282
1,510
898
2,330
3,228
Capital Expenditures(1)
3,899
29,767
33,666
11,928
19,252
31,180
Land and other
136
-
136
2,701
-
2,701
Corporate(2)
-
2,917
2,917
-
-
-
Capital expenditures, including land and other(1)
4,035
32,684
36,719
14,629
19,252
33,881
- Non-GAAPmeasure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".
- Rubellite has a MSA in place with Perpetual whereby Rubellite makes payments for certain technical, capital and administrative services provided to Rubellite. Corporate assets include costs billed under the MSA for shared office leasehold improvements.
- Included within E&E are $3.0 million of expenditures related to one well at 06-09-062-16W4 on the 03-04 pad in the Edwand region of Figure Lake that transferred to PP&E during Q2 2024.
Wells drilled by area
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(gross/net)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Development
Figure Lake(1)(2)
8 / 8.0
4 / 4.0
14 / 14.0
10 / 10.0
Northern Exploration
Dawson
- / -
- / -
- / -
1 / 0.5
Peavine
- / -
- / -
- / -
2 / 2.0
Other exploratory(3)
- / -
- / -
1.0 / 1.0
- / -
Total
8 / 8.0
4 / 4.0
15 / 15.0
13 / 12.5
- One (1.0 net) well drilled at the 15-21 pad was spud on June 25, 2024 and rig released July 6, 2024 and not included in the Q2 2024 well count. The well was drilled on existing lands previously transferred to PP&E.
- One (1.0 net) well drilled at the 6-19 pad was spud on June 26, 2024 and rig released July 15, 2024 and not included in the Q2 2024 well count. The well was drilled on existing lands previously transferred to PP&E.
- One (1.0 net) vertical stratigraphic evaluation well was drilled in Q1 2024 and remains in E&E as at June 30, 2024.
Capital Expenditures
During the second quarter of 2024, the Company invested a total of $21.1 million before land and other corporate spending, related primarily to drill, complete, equip and tie-in eight (8.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells at Figure Lake. A portion of capital to drill a ninth and tenth well at Figure Lake was spent during the second quarter and the wells finished drilling and were rig released at the beginning of the third quarter. Facilities spending at Figure Lake in the second quarter included $1.9 million of expenditures related to the construction of a sales gas plant as part of the 2024 Figure Lake gas conservation project.
During the first six months of 2024, the Company spent $33.7 million, before land and other corporate spending, primarily related to the drill, complete, equip and tie-in of fourteen (14.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells at Figure Lake and to drill and core one (1.0 net) vertical stratigraphic evaluation well. Facilities spending at Figure Lake included $2.4 million of expenditures related to the 2024 Figure Lake gas conservation project.
Land and seismic purchases were a nominal amount in the second quarter of 2024, with total land purchases in 2024 of $0.1 million in 2024 for 6.0 net sections of land. Corporate spending in the second quarter of 2024 included $2.8 million related to leasehold improvements for the shared office space under the MSA, bringing the total corporate spending for 2024 to $2.9 million.
Production
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Production
Average daily heavy crude oil (bbl/d) - production(1)
4,446
2,842
4,460
2,949
Average daily heavy crude oil (bbl/d) - sales(1)
4,503
2,844
4,509
2,917
- The Company's heavy oil sales volumes and production volumes differ due to changes in inventory.
Sales production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 1,659 bbl/d (58%) and 1,592 bbl/d (55%), respectively from the comparative periods of 2023. Production and sales volumes continue to progressively increase and offset natural production declines as new wells are drilled, fully recover their OBM and commence delivery to sales terminals. During the quarter, an additional six (6.0 net) wells from the drilling program were contributing to sales production after having fully recovered their OBM and an additional three (3.0 net) wells were recovering OBM and not yet contributing to sales as at June 30, 2024.
As of June 30, 2024, there were 104 (96.3 net) wells contributing to sales production, as compared to 71 (63.3 net) wells contributing to sales production at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The growth is attributable to the drilling program in Figure Lake as well as an acquisition in the fourth quarter for 2023 which added 15 (15.0 net) wells.
Oil Revenue
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ thousands, except as noted)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Oil revenue
Oil revenue
35,798
18,863
65,621
35,967
Reference prices
West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") (US$/bbl)
80.57
73.75
78.77
74.92
Foreign Exchange rate (CAD$/US$)
1.37
1.34
1.36
1.35
West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") (CAD$/bbl)
110.38
98.83
107.13
101.14
Western Canadian Select ("WCS") differential (US$/bbl)
(13.61)
(15.16)
(16.46)
(19.98)
WCS (CAD$/bbl)
91.63
78.74
84.70
74.05
Rubellite average realized prices(1)
Average realized oil price ($/bbl)
87.35
72.88
79.97
68.13
- Before risk management contracts; supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".
Rubellite's oil revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $16.9 million (90%) and $29.7 million (82%), respectively, from the comparative periods of 2023, attributable to the increase in sales volumes and higher average realized oil prices.
Compared to the second quarter of 2023, the WCS average price increased to $91.63/bbl (Q2 2023 - $78.74/bbl), attributable to the WCS differential narrowing by 10%, the 9% increase in WTI prices and the increase in the CAD$/US$ rate to $1.37 (Q2 2023 - $1.34).
During the first half of 2024, the increase in the WCS average price was consistent with the increase in WTI oil prices which averaged US$78.77/bbl (2023 - US$74.92/bbl) and the narrowing of the WCS differential to US$16.46/bbl (2023 - $19.98/bbl).
Rubellite's realized oil price reflects a price offset for quality which averaged $4.17/bbl and $4.47/bbl for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $5.86/bbl and $5.91/bbl in the comparative periods of 2023.
Risk Management Contracts
The Company's realized price deviates from benchmark prices due to the Company's risk management strategies. The Company uses "average realized oil prices after risk management contracts" which is not a standardized measure, and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. The measure is used by management to calculate the Company's net realized oil price, taking into account the monthly settlements of financial and physical crude oil forward sales, differentials and foreign exchange contracts. These contracts are put in place to protect Rubellite's cash flows from potential volatility and lock in economics on drilling programs.
The following table calculates the average realized oil prices after risk management contracts, which is not a standardized measure:
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ thousands, except as noted)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management contracts
3,588
304
(10,322)
(147)
Realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts
(1,786)
718
(746)
926
Realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts ($/bbl)
(4.36)
2.77
(0.91)
1.75
Average realized oil price after risk management contracts(1)
82.99
75.65
79.06
69.88
- Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".
The realized loss on risk management contracts totaled $1.8 million or $4.36/bbl for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a gain of $0.7 million or $2.77/bbl for the second quarter of 2023. For the six month period ending June 30, 2024, the realized loss on risk management contracts totaled $0.7 million or $0.91/bbl (2023 - realized gain of $0.9 million or $1.75/bbl). Hedging gains or losses are attributable to reference price fluctuations relative to pricing on commodity contracts driven by changes in WTI and WCS differential prices as well as fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the percentage of production volumes hedged at any given time.
The unrealized gain on risk management contracts was $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2023 - $0.3 million unrealized gain) and the unrealized loss on risk management contracts was $10.3 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2024 (2023 - $0.1 million unrealized loss). Unrealized gains and losses represent the change in mark-to-market value of risk management contracts for future periods as forward commodity prices and foreign exchange rates change. Unrealized gains and losses on risk management contracts are excluded from the Company's calculation of cash flow from operating activities as non-cash items. Risk management contract gains and losses vary depending on commodity prices and the nature and extent of the risk management contracts in place, which in turn, vary with the Company's assessment of commodity price risk, committed capital spending and other factors.
Royalties
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ thousands, except as noted)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Oil royalties - Crown
1,705
815
3,229
1,718
Oil royalties - freehold and other
2,244
839
4,041
1,541
Total royalties
3,949
1,654
7,270
3,259
$/boe
9.64
6.39
8.86
6.17
Royalties as a percentage of revenue(1)
Crown (% of oil revenue)(1)
4.8
4.3
4.9
4.8
Freehold and other (% of oil revenue)(1)
6.3
4.4
6.2
4.3
Total (% of oil revenue)(1)
11.1
8.7
11.1
9.1
- Non-GAAPratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".
Total royalties for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were $3.9 million and $7.3 million, an increase from the comparative periods of 2023 on higher production, increased revenue and higher royalty rates. On a per boe basis, royalties increased due to an increase in the relative split of production on lands with higher overriding royalties and an increase in the crown royalty rate, partially offset by higher sales volumes. Consistent with higher per boe royalty rates, royalties as a percentage of revenue were higher for the same reasons.
Rubellite's royalties consist of Crown royalties payable to the Alberta provincial government and other freehold and gross overriding ("GORR") royalties. The mix between Crown and freehold production as a percentage of total production can change the composition of royalties from one period to the next. Under the Alberta Modernized Royalty Framework ("MRF"), the Company pays a Crown royalty of between 5% and 20% on wells where mineral rights are leased from the Crown. The remainder of royalties attributable to the composition of freehold and GORR royalties some of which are price sensitive.
Production and operating expenses
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ thousands, except as noted)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Production and operating expenses
2,734
1,869
5,344
3,510
$/boe
6.67
7.22
6.51
6.65
Total production and operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 increased to $2.7 million and $5.3 million from $1.9 million and $3.5 million in the comparative period of 2023, as a result of the increase in production volumes and higher well servicing costs.
On a per boe basis, production and operating expenses decreased by 8% to $6.67/boe in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2023 - $7.22/boe) and decreased 2% to $6.51/boe for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (2023 - $6.65/boe). Rubellite has realized cost efficiencies as more wells have contributed to production, particularly on multi-well pads, and the fixed component of production and operating expenses is spread across higher sales volumes.
Transportation costs
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ thousands, except as noted)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Transportation costs
3,142
2,042
6,379
4,173
$/boe
7.67
7.89
7.77
7.90
Transportation costs include clean oil trucking costs. Costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 increased to $3.1 million and $6.4 million from $2.0 million and $4.2 million in the comparative period of 2023, largely as a result of higher volumes.
On a per boe basis, transportation costs of $7.67/boe were 3% lower than the the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2023 - $7.89/boe) and 2% lower for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (2023 - $7.90/boe) due to lower trucking rates realized in 2024.
Operating netbacks
The following table highlights Rubellite's operating netbacks for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($/boe) ($ thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Sales production (bbl/d)
4,503
2,844
4,509
2,917
Oil revenue
87.35
35,798
72.88
18,863
79.97
65,621
68.13
35,967
Royalties
(9.64)
(3,949)
(6.39)
(1,654)
(8.86)
(7,270)
(6.17)
(3,259)
Production and operating expenses
(6.67)
(2,734)
(7.22)
(1,869)
(6.51)
(5,344)
(6.65)
(3,510)
Transportation costs
(7.67)
(3,142)
(7.89)
(2,042)
(7.77)
(6,379)
(7.90)
(4,173)
Operating netback(1)
63.37
25,973
51.38
13,298
56.83
46,628
47.41
25,025
Realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts
(4.36)
(1,786)
2.77
718
(0.91)
(746)
1.75
926
Total operating netback, after risk management
59.01
24,187
55.92
45,882
contracts(1)
54.15
14,016
49.16
25,951
- Non-GAAPmeasure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".
Rubellite's operating netback for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 increased to $26.0 million and $46.6 million from $13.3 million and $25.0 million in the comparative periods of 2023. The increase was the result of higher realized oil prices and increased sales volumes which increased revenue, partially offset by higher costs. On a per boe basis, the increase was driven by higher oil revenue, lower transportation and production and operating costs, partially offset by higher royalties.
The realized loss on risk management contracts in both the three and six month periods decreased operating netbacks after risk management as compared to the prior year when a gain on risk managements was realized. Although there was a realized loss, operating netbacks after risk management contracts for the three and six month periods on a per boe basis increased by 9% to $59.01/boe and 14% to 55.92/boe (Q2 2023 - $54.15/boe; 2023 - $49.16/boe).
General and administrative ("G&A") expenses
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ thousands, except as noted)
2024
2023
2024
2023
G&A expenses - excluding MSA costs
868
791
1,546
1,749
G&A expenses - MSA costs
1,531
833
2,880
1,612
Total G&A expenses
2,399
1,624
4,426
3,361
$/boe
5.85
6.27
5.39
6.37
- Rubellite has a MSA in place with Perpetual whereby Rubellite makes payments for certain technical, capital and administrative services provided to Rubellite on a relative production split cost sharing basis. Effective June 1, 2024, the MSA was amended to split shared costs on a 80% Rubellite and 20% Perpetual basis.
G&A expenses, excluding MSA costs, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased to $0.9 million from $0.8 million in the comparative period of 2023. G&A expenses, excluding MSA costs, consist primarily of legal fees, computer software licenses, audit fees and tax related consulting fees and were higher in the second quarter of 2024 as a result of higher people and computer costs.
G&A expenses, excluding MSA costs, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased to $1.5 million from $1.7 million in the comparative period of 2023 as a result of lower professional costs.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the costs billed under the MSA to Rubellite increased to $1.5 million and $2.9 million from $0.8 million and $1.6 million in the comparative periods of 2023. As expected, MSA costs in 2024 increased as a result of Rubellite's increased production relative to Perpetual's production (Q2 2024 - 52%; Q2 2023 - 30%) and the amendment of the MSA, effective June 1, 2024, which changed to a cost sharing basis of 80% Rubellite and 20% Perpetual.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, G&A costs on a per boe basis decreased to $5.85/boe and $5.39/boe from $6.27/boe and $6.37/boe in the comparative periods of 2023 due to higher production.
Depletion
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ thousands, except as noted)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Depletion
20.99
8,602
23.75
6,146
21.33
17,499
23.38
12,342
Depreciation
0.35
142
-
-
0.17
142
-
-
Total depletion and depreciation
21.34
8,744
23.75
6,146
21.50
17,641
23.38
12,342
The Company calculates depletion using the net book value of the asset, future development costs associated with proved and probable reserves, salvage values on associated production equipment, as well as proved plus probable reserves. As at June 30, 2024, depletion was calculated on a $225.2 million depletable balance (December 31, 2023 - $208.0 million), $132.8 million in future development costs (December 31, 2023 - $145.1 million) and excluded an estimated $2.8 million of salvage value (December 31, 2023 - $3.4 million) and $1.9 million (December 31, 2023 - nil) related to assets under construction.
Depletion and depreciation expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.7 million or $21.34/boe (Q2 2023 - $6.1 million or $23.75/boe). For the six month period ended June 30, 2024 depletion expense was $17.6 million or $21.50/boe (2023 - $12.3 million or $23.38/boe). The increase related to a higher depletable base than the comparable periods. The decrease on a per boe basis is driven by an increase in production relative to a smaller increase in the depletable base. Depletion will fluctuate from one period to the next depending on the amount of capital spent, the amount of reserves added and volumes produced.
Impairment
There were no indicators of impairment for the Company's Clearwater cash generating unit ("CGU") as at June 30, 2024, therefore, an impairment test was not performed.
E&E assets are tested for impairment when internal or external indicators of impairment exist as well as upon reclassification to oil and natural gas interests in PP&E. At June 30, 2024, the Company conducted an assessment of indicators of impairment for the Company's E&E assets. In performing the assessment, management determined there were no indicators of impairment.
During the second quarter of 2024, the Company transferred $3.0 million of E&E to PP&E and performed the required impairment test to estimate the recoverable amount of the CGU. It was determined that the recoverable amount of the CGU exceeded its carrying value, resulting in no impairment.
The Company transferred $22.6 million of E&E to PP&E during 2023 and performed the required impairment test to estimate the recoverable amount of the CGU. It was determined that the recoverable amount of the CGU exceeded its carrying value, resulting in no impairment.
Finance expense
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash finance expense
Interest on revolving bank debt
980
349
2,087
800
Total cash finance expense
980
349
2,087
800
Non-cash finance expense
Accretion on decommissioning obligations
69
29
133
60
Total non-cash finance expense
69
29
133
60
Finance expense
1,049
378
2,220
860
Total cash finance expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 increased to $1.0 million and $2.1 from $0.3 million and $0.8 million in the comparative periods of 2023 as a result of increased interest rates being applied to higher outstanding bank debt. The effective interest rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was 8.0% and 8.9% (three and six months ended June 30, 2023 - 8.0% and 7.9%)
Non-cash finance expense represents accretion on decommissioning obligations.
Deferred Income Taxes
($ thousands)
December 31, 2023
Recognized in earnings
Recognized in equity
June 30, 2024
Assets (liabilities):
Property, plant and equipment
2,235
(2,373)
-
(138)
Decommissioning obligations
1,977
86
-
2,063
Fair value of derivatives
(2,148)
2,374
-
226
Share and debt issue costs
562
181
(282)
461
Non-capital losses
12,417
(1,672)
-
10,745
Total deferred tax assets
15,043
(1,404)
(282)
13,357
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a deferred income tax expense of $2.4 million and $1.4 million, respectively, compared to an income tax recovery of $4.6 million and $3.9 million in the comparative periods of 2023 as a result of the change in unrecognized deferred tax assets, partially offset by the renouncing of tax pools related to the flow-share share offering that was completed in 2023 resulting in a tax recovery in the comparable periods of 2023.
LIQUIDITY, CAPITALIZATION AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES
Rubellite's strategy targets the maintenance of a strong capital base to retain investor, creditor and market confidence to support the execution of its business plans. The Company manages its capital structure and adjusts its capital spending in light of changes in economic conditions, available liquidity, and the risk characteristics of its underlying heavy oil assets. The Company considers its capital structure to include share capital, revolving bank debt, and adjusted working capital. To manage its capital structure and available liquidity, the Company may from time to time issue equity or debt securities, sell assets, and adjust its capital spending to manage current and projected debt levels. The Company will continue to regularly assess changes to its capital structure, with considerations for both short-term liquidity and long-term financial sustainability.
Capital Management
($ thousands, except as noted)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Revolving bank debt
30,831
29,317
Adjusted working capital deficit(1)
18,252
21,667
Net debt(1)
49,083
50,984
Shares outstanding at end of period (thousands)
62,593
62,456
Market price at end of period ($/share)
2.32
2.01
Market value of shares(1)
145,216
125,537
Enterprise value(1)
194,299
176,521
Net debt as a percentage of enterprise value(1)
25%
29%
Trailing twelve-months adjusted funds flow(1)
71,593
54,157
Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio(1)
0.7
0.9
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure and ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".
At June 30, 2024, Rubellite had net debt of $49.1 million, an 4% decrease from $51.0 million at December 31, 2023. Net debt decreased as a result of adjusted funds flow of $39.1 million which exceeded capital expenditures of $36.7 million.
Rubellite had available liquidity at June 30, 2024 of $26.8 million, comprised of the $60.0 million Credit Facility Borrowing Limit, less borrowings of $30.8 million and outstanding letters of credit of $2.4 million.
Revolving bank debt
During the period ended June 30, 2024, the Company's first lien credit facility had its borrowing limit increased to $60.0 million (December 31, 2023 - $57.0 million) and was extended with an initial term to May 31, 2025. The initial term may be extended for a further twelve months to May 31, 2026 subject to lender approval. If not extended by May 31, 2025, all outstanding advances would be repayable on May 31, 2026. The next semi-annual borrowing base redetermination is scheduled on or before November 30, 2024.
As at June 30, 2024, $30.8 million (December 31, 2023 - $29.3 million) was drawn against the credit facility and $2.4 million of letters of credit had been issued (December 31, 2023 - $0.4 million). Borrowings under the credit facility bear interest at the lenders' prime rate or CORRA rates, plus applicable margins and standby fees. The applicable CORRA margins range between 2.8% and 6.3%. The effective interest rate on the credit facility at June 30, 2024 was 8.0% per annum. For the period ended June 30, 2024, if interest rates changed by 1% with all other variables held constant, the impact on annual cash finance expense and net income and comprehensive income would be $0.3 million and $0.2 million, respectively.
The credit facility is secured by general first lien security agreements covering all present and future property of the Company.
At June 30, 2024, the credit facility was not subject to any financial covenants and the Company was in compliance with all customary non- financial covenants.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter and in conjunction with the Acquisition, the Company's credit facility has been increased to $100.0 million. In addition, the Company's lenders have provided a $20.0 million bank syndicate term loan that matures on or before December 15, 2024.
Equity
At June 30, 2024, there were 62.6 million common shares and 4.0 million Share Purchase Warrants outstanding. The Share Purchase Warrants have an exercise price of $3.00 per share and expire in September 2026.
On March 28, 2023, the Company issued 7.0 million flow-through shares at $2.85 per share, through a private placement for net proceeds of $19.6 million.
At August 8, 2024, there were 67.6 million common shares outstanding. The following table summarizes information about options and performance awards and restricted awards outstanding as the date of this MD&A:
(thousands)
August 8, 2024
Restricted share units
525
Share options
2,684
Performance share units
605
Total
3,814
Commodity price risk management
As at August 8, 2024, the Company had entered into the following commodity risk management contracts:
Commodity
Volumes Sold
Term
Reference/Index
Contract Traded
Average Price
(bbl/d)
Bought/Sold
($/bbl)
Crude Oil
1,750 bbl/d
Jul 2024 - Aug 2024
WTI (CAD$/bbl)
Swap - sold
$104.48
Crude Oil
1,950 bbl/d
Sep 2024 - Oct 2024
WTI (CAD$/bbl)
Swap - sold
$104.52
Crude Oil
1,750 bbl/d
Nov 2024 - Dec 2024
WTI (CAD$/bbl)
Swap - sold
$104.48
Crude Oil
700 bbl/d
Jul 2024 - Sep 2024
WTI (US$/bbl)
Swap - sold
$77.00
Crude Oil
1,300 bbl/d
Oct 2024 - Dec 2024
WTI (US$/bbl)
Swap - sold
$78.25
Crude Oil
200 bbl/d
Jul 2024 - Dec 2024
WCS (CAD$/bbl)
Swap - sold
$84.33
Crude Oil
200 bbl/d
Jul 2024 - Sep 2024
WCS (US$/bbl)
Swap - sold
$62.25
Crude Oil
1,600 bbl/d
Jul 2024 - Aug 2024
WCS Differential (CAD$/bbl)
Swap - sold
($21.50)
Crude Oil
1,800 bbl/d
Sep 2024 - Oct 2024
WCS Differential (CAD$/bbl)
Swap - sold
($21.61)
Crude Oil
1,600 bbl/d
Nov 2024 - Dec 2024
WCS Differential (CAD$/bbl)
Swap - sold
($21.50)
Crude Oil
850 bbl/d
Jul 2024 - Sep 2024
WCS Differential (US$/bbl)
Swap - sold
($12.74)
Crude Oil
1,450 bbl/d
Oct 2024 - Dec 2024
WCS Differential (US$/bbl)
Swap - sold
($15.81)
Crude Oil
400 bbl/d
Jan 2025 - Sep 2025
WTI (CAD$/bbl)
Swap - sold
$103.43
Crude Oil
800 bbl/d
Jan 2025 - Mar 2025
WTI (US$/bbl)
Swap - sold
$75.95
Crude Oil
400 bbl/d
Apr 2025 - Dec 2025
WTI (US$/bbl)
Swap - sold
$74.86
Crude Oil
200 bbl/d
Jan 2025 - Dec 2025
WCS (CAD$/bbl)
Swap - sold
$80.00
Crude Oil
400 bbl/d
Jan 2025 - Sep 2025
WCS Differential (CAD$/bbl)
Swap - sold
($21.35)
Crude Oil
1,900 bbl/d
Jan 2025 - Dec 2025
WCS Differential (US$/bbl)
Swap - sold
($14.71)
Foreign exchange risk management
As at August 8, 2024, the Company entered into the following foreign exchange risk management contracts:
Contract
Notional amount
Term
Price (CAD$/US$)
Average rate forward (CAD$/US$)
$1,775,000 US$/month
Jul 1
- Dec 31, 2024
1.3659
Average rate forward (CAD$/US$)
$1,000,000 US$/month
Jan 1
- Dec 31, 2025
1.3660
COMMITMENTS AND CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS
During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company sold a 1.5% non-convertible GORR before payout, reverting to a 1.0% non-convertible GORR after payout. The Company has a drilling commitment on the GORR lands that must be fulfilled by June 30, 2026 (the "Commitment Date"). In the event the Company fails to fulfill the drilling commitment, the Company is required to pay $0.1 million per well not spud by the Commitment Date. As at June 30, 2024, the Company has drilled four (4.0 net) of the 59 wells that are required to meet the drilling commitment. Subsequent to June 30, 2024, the Company has drilled another three (3.0 net) for a total of seven (7.0 net) wells required to meet the drilling commitment.
OFF BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS
Rubellite has no material off balance sheet arrangements.
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Rubellite and Perpetual are considered related parties due to the existence of the MSA. Further, certain officers and directors are key management of and have significant influence over Rubellite while also being key management of and having deemed control over Perpetual. Under the MSA Rubellite reimburses Perpetual for certain technical and administrative services provided to Rubellite split on a relative production basis. Effective June 1, 2024, the MSA was amended to split shared costs on a 80% Rubellite and 20% Perpetual basis. During the three and six month period ended June 30, 2024, Rubellite was billed by Perpetual for net transactions, which are considered to be normal course of oil and gas operations totaling $5.9 million and $8.3 million, respectively (three and six ended June 30, 2023 - $1.6 million and $3.1 million, respectively). Included within this amount are $4.3 million and $5.7 million (three and six months ended June 30, 2023 - $0.9 million and $1.6 million) of costs charged to Rubellite through the MSA. The Company recorded accounts payable of $4.6 million owing to Perpetual as at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - accounts payable of $1.9 million), which included $2.8 million related to corporate asset additions for leasehold improvements.
NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
Throughout this MD&A and in other materials disclosed by the Company, Rubellite employs certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss), cash flow from (used in) operating activities, and cash flow from (used in) investing activities, as indicators of Rubellite's performance.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Capital Expenditures: Rubellite uses capital expenditures related to exploration and development to measure its capital investments compared to the Company's annual capital budgeted expenditures. Rubellite's capital budget excludes acquisition and disposition activities.
The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to capital expenditures, is set forth below:
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(13,094)
(15,690)
(37,353)
(43,412)
Change in non-cash working capital
10,833
(3,870)
(634)
(9,531)
Capital expenditures, including land, corporate and other
(23,927)
(11,820)
(36,719)
(33,881)
Property, plant and equipment additions
(18,439)
(11,149)
(29,767)
(19,252)
Exploration and evaluation additions
(2,666)
(671)
(4,035)
(14,629)
Corporate additions
(2,822)
-
(2,917)
-
Capital expenditures, including land, corporate and other
(23,927)
(11,820)
(36,719)
(33,881)
Cash costs: Cash costs are comprised of production and operating, transportation, general and administrative, and cash finance expense as detailed below. Cash costs per boe is calculated by dividing cash costs by total production sold in the period. Management believes that cash costs assist management and investors in assessing Rubellite's efficiency and overall cost structure.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ thousands, except per boe amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Production and operating
2,734
1,869
5,344
3,510
Transportation
3,142
2,042
6,379
4,173
General and administrative
2,399
1,624
4,426
3,361
Cash finance expense
980
349
2,087
800
Cash costs
9,255
5,884
18,236
11,844
Cash costs per boe
22.58
22.73
22.22
22.43
Operating netbacks and total operating netbacks, after risk management contracts: Operating netback is calculated by deducting royalties, production and operating expenses, and transportation costs from oil revenue. Operating netback is also calculated on a per boe basis using total production sold in the period. Total operating netbacks, after risk management contracts, is presented after adjusting for realized gains or losses from risk management contracts. Rubellite considers operating netback and operating netback after risk management contracts to be key industry performance indicators that provides investors with information that is also commonly presented by other crude oil and natural gas producers. Operating netback and operating netback, after risk management contracts, evaluate operational performance as it demonstrates its profitability relative to realized and current commodity prices.
Refer to reconciliations in the MD&A under the "Operating Netbacks" section for current period and comparative information.
Net Debt and Adjusted Working Capital Deficit: Rubellite uses net debt as an alternative measure of outstanding debt. Management considers net debt as an important measure in assessing the liquidity of the Company. Net debt is used by management to assess the Company's overall debt position and borrowing capacity. Net debt or asset is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities.
The following table reconciles working capital and net debt as reported in the Company's statements of financial position:
As of June 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2023
Current assets
14,396
21,061
Current liabilities
(33,986)
(34,009)
Working capital deficit
19,590
12,948
Risk management contracts - current asset
49
8,796
Risk management contracts - current liability
(1,102)
-
Decommissioning liabilities - current liability
(285)
(77)
Adjusted working capital deficit
18,252
21,667
Bank indebtedness
30,831
29,317
Net debt
49,083
50,984
Adjusted funds flow: Adjusted funds flow is calculated based on net cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital and expenditures on decommissioning obligations since the Company believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of Rubellite's operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Management uses adjusted funds flow and adjusted funds flow per boe as key measures to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary to finance capital expenditures, expenditures on decommissioning obligations and meet its financial obligations.
