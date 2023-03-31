Rubicon Organics : 2023 AIF

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

In this annual information form (this "AIF"), unless otherwise noted or the context indicates otherwise, the terms "Company," "Rubicon Organics", "we", "our" and "us" refer to Rubicon Organics Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries and the terms "cannabis", "CBD", "client", "license" and "THC" have the meanings given to such terms in the Cannabis Act (Canada) (the "Cannabis Act") and the regulations made under the Cannabis Act (the "Cannabis Regulations"). All financial information in this AIF is prepared in Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated, and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This AIF contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-lookingstatements") which are based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs. Such statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe", "expects", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or discussions of strategy. Forward-looking statements include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this AIF. Forward-looking statements in this AIF include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's:

expectations regarding its revenue, expenses and operations;

anticipated cash needs and its needs for additional financing;

intention to grow the business and its operations;

expectations with respect to future production, development costs, and capacity;

expectations with respect to the approval and/or retention of the Company's licenses and compliance with regulatory requirements;

expectations with respect to the future growth of the Company's cannabis products, including delivery mechanisms;

competitive position and the regulatory environment in which the Company operates;

expected business objectives for the next 12 months, including optimizing quality and yield, improving product mix to maximize gross margin, and driving cost efficiencies throughout the organization;

ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments;

ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers;

ability to attract, hire and retain employees;

ability to retain organic certification in Canada;

belief that organic products will command a higher price in the marketplace;

commentary related to general economic and political conditions;

ability to obtain new strains;

medical benefits, viability, safety, efficacy and social acceptance of cannabis;

anticipated trends and challenges in the industry;

business and the markets in which it operates;

anticipated effectiveness regarding approach to risk-mitigation, business continuity planning and supply chain management and to increased hygiene protocols in response to COVID-19; and

anticipated success of any future outdoor grow program;

