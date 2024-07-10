RUBICON ORGANICS INC.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND
SPECIAL MEETING
AND
MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR
For the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
To be held on July 31, 2024
RUBICON ORGANICS INC.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
to be held on July 31, 2024
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") of Rubicon Organics Inc. ("Rubicon" or the "Company") will be held at the Terminal City Club, 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1B6, July 31, 2024 at 10:00 AM (Pacific Time), for the following purposes:
- to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, together with the report of the Company's auditors thereon;
- to set the number of directors of the Company at eight (8);
- to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
- to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration;
- to consider and, if thought appropriate, pass an ordinary resolution to approve the new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan") of the Company, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular; and
- to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Shareholders should refer to the Circular for more detailed information with respect to the matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Circular and other Meeting materials also contain important information with respect to voting your Common Shares, attending the Meeting in person and participating at the Meeting.
If you are a registered Shareholder and are unable to attend the Meeting in person, the enclosed proxy must be completed, dated, signed and received by the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") by mail to 350 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2, Attention: Proxy Department, before 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on July 29, 2024 or, if the Meeting is adjourned, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the time set for the adjourned Meeting.
Alternatively, registered Shareholders can vote by logging onto Odyssey's website at, https://login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin. Registered Shareholders must follow the instructions provided on the website and refer to the enclosed proxy form for the Shareholder's control number. If you vote online, do not also mail this proxy.
If you are a beneficial Shareholder and receive these materials through your broker or through another intermediary, please complete and return the request for voting instructions in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your broker or by the other intermediary.
The directors have fixed June 21, 2024 as the record date for the purposes of determining Shareholders entitled to receive notice of the Meeting and to vote thereat. Accordingly, Shareholders of record as at the close of business on June 21, 2024 will be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting and any adjournment thereof.
DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, the 21st day of June, 2024.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
/s/ Margaret Brodie
Margaret Brodie
Chief Executive Officer & Director
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
i
Information Circular
1
General Proxy Matters
1
Persons Making the Solicitation
1
Solicitation of Proxies
1
Appointment of Proxyholders
1
Registered Shareholders
1
Beneficial Shareholders
2
Legal Proxy - U.S. Beneficial Shareholders
3
Revocability of Proxies and VIFs
3
Voting of Proxies and VIFs
3
Voting Securities and Principal Holders of Voting Securities
4
Interest of Certain Persons in Matters to be Acted Upon
5
Business of the Meeting
5
Annual Financial Statements
5
Number of Directors
5
Election of Directors
5
Appointment of Auditors
10
Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
10
Other business
19
Statement of Executive Compensation
19
Indebtedness of Directors and Executive Officers
31
Interest of Informed Persons in Material Transactions
31
Statement of Corporate Governance Practices
32
General Matters
37
Additional Information
37
Board Approval
37
Schedule "A" - Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
A-1
Schedule "B" - Audit Committee Charter
B-1
INFORMATION CIRCULAR
As at June 21, 2024 (except as otherwise indicated)
GENERAL PROXY MATTERS
PERSONS MAKING THE SOLICITATION
This Information Circular (the "Circular") is furnished with the solicitation of proxies by the management of Rubicon Organics Inc. for use at the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company (the "Shareholders") to be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting. "We", "us", "our", the "Company" and "Rubicon" refer to Rubicon Organics Inc.
SOLICITATION OF PROXIES
The solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Company will bear the costs of any solicitation. We have arranged for intermediaries (an "Intermediary") to forward the Meeting materials to OBOs (as defined below).
APPOINTMENT OF PROXYHOLDERS
The individuals named as proxyholders in the accompanying form of proxy (the "Proxy") are directors or officers of the Company or both. A Shareholder wishing to appoint some other person (who need not be a Shareholder) to attend and act for the Shareholder and on the Shareholder's behalf at the Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof, has the right to do so, either by inserting such person's name in the blank space provided in the Proxy and striking out the two printed names, or by completing another valid proxy.
These Meeting materials are being sent to both registered and beneficial Shareholders.
REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS
Only registered shareholders ("Registered Shareholders") or duly appointed proxyholders are permitted to vote at the Meeting. Registered Shareholders may wish to vote by Proxy whether or not they are able to attend the Meeting in person. Registered Shareholders may choose one of the following procedures to submit their Proxy:
complete, date and sign the Proxy and return it to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") by mail to 350 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2, Attention: Proxy Department, before 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on July 29, 2024 or, if the Meeting is adjourned, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the time set for the adjourned Meeting; or
online by logging on to Odyssey's website at: https://login.odysseytrust.com/pxloginand following the instructions provided on the website. Registered Shareholders should refer to the enclosed proxy form for the holder's control number. If you vote online, do not also mail the Proxy.
In either case, Registered Shareholders must ensure the Proxy is received at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Failure to complete or deposit a Proxy properly may result in its invalidation. Please note that in order to vote your Common Shares in person at the Meeting, you must attend the Meeting and register with the scrutineer before the Meeting.
BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS
If you are a Shareholder who does not hold their Common Shares in their own name (referred to herein as "Beneficial Shareholders"), and the Company or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name, address and information about your holdings of securities were obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the Intermediary holding securities on your behalf.
Most Shareholders are "non-registered" shareholders because the Common Shares they own are not registered in their names but are instead registered in the names of a brokerage firm, bank or other Intermediary or in the name of a clearing agency (Intermediaries include, among others, banks, trust companies, securities dealers or brokers and trustees or administrators of self-administered RRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs and similar plans). Beneficial Shareholders should note that only Registered Shareholders (or duly appointed proxyholders) may complete a Proxy or vote at the Meeting in person. If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a Shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in such Shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the name of the Shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In Canada, the vast majority of such shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., which company acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms). Common Shares held by brokers (or their agents or nominees) on behalf of a broker's client can only be voted (for or against resolutions) at the direction of the Beneficial Shareholder. Without specific instructions, brokers and their agents and nominees are prohibited from voting Common Shares for the brokers' clients.
Beneficial Shareholders fall into two categories - those who object to their identity being known to the issuers of securities which they own ("OBOs") and those who do not object to their identity being made known to the issuers of the securities they own ("NOBOs"). Subject to the provisions of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of Reporting Issuers ("NI 54-101"), issuers may request and obtain a list of their NOBOs from Intermediaries via their transfer agents and use this NOBO list for distribution of proxy-related materials directly to NOBOs.
The Company is taking advantage of those provisions of NI 54-101 that permit the Company to deliver proxy-related materials indirectly to the Company's NOBOs who have not waived the right to receive them (and is not sending proxy-related materials using notice-and-access). As a result, NOBOs can expect to receive a voting instruction form ("VIF") from the applicable Intermediary or its service company. The VIF is to be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions provided on the VIF. NOBOs should carefully follow the instructions of their Intermediary, including those regarding when and where the completed request for voting instructions is to be delivered.
In accordance with the requirements of NI 54-101, we have distributed copies of the Meeting materials to the Intermediaries for onward distribution to OBOs. Intermediaries are required to forward the Meeting materials to OBOs unless in the case of certain proxy-related materials the OBO has waived the right to receive them. Very often, Intermediaries will use service companies such as Broadridge to forward the Meeting materials to OBOs. With those Meeting materials, Intermediaries or their service companies should provide OBOs with a request for a VIF which, when properly completed and signed by such OBO and returned to the Intermediary or its service company, will constitute voting instructions which the Intermediary must follow. The purpose of this procedure is to permit OBOs to direct the voting of the Common Shares that they beneficially own. The Company will not pay for Intermediaries to deliver the proxy-related materials and request for a VIF to OBOs. OBOs should carefully follow the instructions of their Intermediary, including those regarding when and where the completed request for voting instructions is to be delivered.
Should a Shareholder who receives a Proxy wish to attend the Meeting and vote in person (or have another person attend and vote on behalf of the Shareholder), the Shareholder should strike out the names of the persons named in the Proxy and insert the Shareholder's (or such other person's) name in the blank space provided.
LEGAL PROXY - U.S. BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS
If you are a Beneficial Shareholder located in the United States and wish to attend, participate or vote at the Meeting or, if permitted, appoint a third party as your proxyholder, in addition to the steps described above, you must obtain a valid legal proxy from your intermediary. Follow the instructions from your intermediary included with the legal proxy form and the voting instruction form sent to you, or contact your intermediary to request a legal proxy form or a legal proxy if you have not received one. After obtaining a valid legal proxy from your intermediary, you must then submit such legal proxy to Odyssey.
REVOCABILITY OF PROXIES AND VIFS
A Shareholder who has given a Proxy may revoke it by an instrument in writing executed by the Shareholder or by the Shareholder's attorney authorized in writing or, if the Shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer or attorney of the corporation, and delivered to Odyssey 350 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2, Attention: Proxy Department, at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, or to the chair of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. A revocation of a Proxy does not affect any matter on which a vote has been taken prior to the revocation.
Only Registered Shareholders have the right to revoke a Proxy. Beneficial Shareholders who wish to change their vote must, sufficiently in advance of the Meeting, arrange for their respective Intermediaries to change their vote and if necessary to revoke their Proxy by instrument in writing in accordance with the revocation procedures set out above.
VOTING OF PROXIES AND VIFS
The Common Shares represented by a properly executed Proxy or VIF will:
- be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the instructions of the person appointing the proxyholder on any ballot that may be called for; and
- where a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon has been specified in the Proxy or VIF, be voted in accordance with the specification made in such Proxy or VIF.
If a choice is not so specified with respect to any such matter, and the persons named in the enclosed Proxy or VIF have been appointed as proxyholder, the Common Shares represented by such Proxy will be voted as recommended by management of the Company.
The enclosed Proxy, when properly completed and delivered and not revoked, confers discretionary authority upon the persons appointed as proxyholder thereunder to vote with respect to amendments or variations of matters identified in the Notice of Meeting, and with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting. In the event that amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting are properly brought before the Meeting or any further or other business is properly brought before the Meeting, the persons designated as proxyholders in the enclosed Proxy will have the discretion to vote in accordance with their judgment on such matters or business. At the time of the printing of this Circular, management of the Company knows of no such amendment, variation or other matter which may be presented to the Meeting.
VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES
The directors of the Company have set June 21, 2024 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining which Shareholders shall be entitled to receive a Notice of Meeting and to vote at the Meeting.
As at the Record Date, there were 56,208,327 Common Shares issued and outstanding, each carrying the right to one vote. Only Registered Shareholders holding Common Shares at the close of business on the Record Date who either attend the Meeting in person or who complete, sign and deliver a Proxy in the manner and subject to the provisions described above shall be entitled to vote or to have their Common Shares voted at the Meeting.
On a show of hands, every individual who is present and is entitled to vote as a Shareholder or as a representative of one or more Shareholders, or who is holding a valid Proxy on behalf of a Shareholder who is not present at the Meeting, will have one vote, and on a poll every Shareholder present in person or represented by a valid Proxy and every person who is a representative of one or more Shareholders will have one vote for each Common Share registered in that Shareholder's name on the list of Shareholders, which will be available at the Meeting. Shareholders represented by proxyholders are not entitled to vote on a show of hands.
To the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of the Company, the following persons or corporations beneficially own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, Common Shares carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all outstanding Common Shares of the Company as at June 21, 2024:
Name
Number of Common Shares(1)
Percentage of Outstanding
Shares(2)
Jesse McConnell(3)
11,995,118
21.3%
Eric Savics(4)
9,454,389
16.8%
Notes:
- The information as to Common Shares beneficially owned, controlled or directed, not being within the knowledge of the Company, has been obtained by the Company from publicly disclosed information and/or furnished by the Shareholder.
- On a non-diluted basis of 56,191,661 Common Shares.
- Mr. McConnell directly holds 11,982,618 Common Shares and indirectly holds 12,500 Common Shares through 0910263 BC Ltd., a company held 100% beneficially by Mr. McConnell.
- Mr. Savics directly holds 3,787,300 Common Shares; indirectly holds 4,223,317 Common Shares through 1038002 B.C. Ltd., a company held 100% beneficially by Mr. Savics; indirectly holds 1,043,772 Common Shares through Topiary Holdings
Inc., a company held 100% beneficially by Mr. Savics; and indirectly holds 400,000 Common Shares through Savics Real Estate Trust, a trust controlled by Mr. Savics.
INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON
Other than as set out in this Circular and other than transactions carried out in the ordinary course of business of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, no person who has been a director or executive officer of the Company at any time since the beginning of the last financial year, nor any proposed nominee for election as a director of the Company, nor any associate or affiliate of any of the foregoing, has any material interest directly or indirectly, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted upon at the Meeting. Certain directors of the Company may, however, be interested in the approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan of the Company as detailed in "Business of the Meeting - Approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan".
BUSINESS OF THE MEETING
ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Financial Statements"), together with the report of the Company's auditors thereon, which were filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, will be presented to the Shareholders at the Meeting.
NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
The articles of the Company (the "Articles") provide that the number of directors serving on the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") may be determined by ordinary resolution and that the Board shall consist of a minimum of three directors. There are presently eight directors serving on the Board. At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider, and if thought appropriate, approve an ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof at eight directors. In the absence of instructions to the contrary, Proxies given pursuant to the solicitation by management will be voted FOR the approval of fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof at eight directors.
The Board recommends that Shareholders vote "FOR" fixing the number of directors at eight.
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The directors of the Company are elected annually and hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management of the Company proposes to nominate the persons listed below for election as directors of the Company to serve until their successors are elected or appointed. In the absence of instructions to the contrary, Proxies given pursuant to the solicitation by management will be voted FOR the nominees listed in this Circular. Management does not contemplate that any of the nominees will be unable to serve as a director.
There are presently eight directors of the Company. Margaret Brodie, John Pigott, Michael Detlefsen, Doris Blitz, Len Boggio, Ian Gordon and Karen Proud will be standing for re-election to the Board at the Meeting. David Donnan has indicated that he will not be standing for re-election and will concurrently cease to be Lead Independent Director, and cease to be a member of the Audit Committee. Pursuant to a Nomination Agreement described elsewhere in this Circular, Jesse McConnell has exercised his right of nomination and has selected himself as his candidate for election to the Board. The Board is in agreement that his
experience, expertise and knowledge of the sector in which the Company operates would be of benefit to the Company and therefore supports his nomination of himself for election to the Board at the Meeting.
It is proposed that persons named below will be nominated to the Board at the Meeting (the "Proposed Directors").
In the following table and notes thereto are stated the names of each person proposed to be nominated by management for election as a director, the province or state and country in which they are ordinarily resident, all offices of the Company now held by them, their principal occupation, business or employments of each proposed director within the preceding five years, the periods they served as a director of the Company and the number of Common Shares beneficially owned by them, directly or indirectly, or over which they exercise control or direction, as of the Record Date.
The Board recommends that Shareholders vote "FOR" the approval of appointment of the Proposed Directors.
Name, Position
with Company,
Period(s)
Province/State
Serving as
and Country of
Director
(1)
Residence
Margaret Brodie
May 24,
Chief Executive
2018 -
Officer and Director
Present
British Columbia,
Canada
Shares
Percentage
of
beneficially
Present and Principal Occupation During the
outstanding
owned or
Past Five Years
Common
controlled(2)
Shares(3)
CEO of the Company since February 14, 2024,
1,608,730
2.9%
Prior to this, Ms. Brodie was the former Interim
CEO of the Company from January 2023 to
(425,000
February 2024, and CFO of the Company from
Options,
November 2016 until February 2024. Ms. Brodie
1,227,776
was appointed as Director of the Cannabis Council
RSUs,
of Canada in May 2024. Until February 2024, Ms.
1,173
Brodie served as Director of Plata Latina Minerals
Warrants)
Corp.,
John Pigott(4) (6)
May 24,
Director
2018 -
Ontario, Canada
Present
CEO of Morrison Lamothe Inc., since June 1989.
774,500
1.4%
Former Chief Executive Officer of Club Coffee Inc.,
a manufacturing company from February 2007
(210,000
until 2024, formerly a subsidiary of Morrison
DSUs,
Lamothe Inc.
80,000
Options)
Michael
March 20,
Detlefsen(4) (5)
2023 -
Director
Present
Ontario, Canada
Managing Director of Pomegranate Capital Advisors, an active investor advisory firm based in Toronto. Previously, Mr. Detlefsen has held senior executive roles at Air Canada (TSX: AC), Bell Canada/BCI (TSX: BCE), Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) and Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) and has worked in the consulting practices of Monitor Company and PwC, as well as for the Government of Canada. Mr. Detlefsen has also served on numerous public and private boards in North America and Europe.
163,500 0.3%
(60,000
DSUs)
Doris Bitz (5) (6)
October 11,
Director
2023 -
Ontario, Canada
Present
Len Boggio
(5)
September
Director
14, 2023 -
British Columbia,
Present
Canada
Former President, Retail of Dessert Holdings and
40,000
0.1%
a previous marketing executive at top-tier CPG
companies including PepsiCo Canada and
(60,000
General Mills Canada.
DSUs)
Retired partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
74,500
0.1%
since 2012. Independent director of several
publicly listed companies including current director
(60,000
of Equinox Gold Corp., Titan Mining Corporation
DSUs)
and Augusta Gold Corp. Past independent director
of British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority and
Genome British Columbia, and current
independent director of Insurance Corporation of British Columbia.
Ian Gordon (4) (6)
September
Director
14, 2023 -
Ontario, Canada
Present
Former Senior Vice President of Loblaw Brands
Nil
0%
Limited and previously held senior marketing and
sales roles at leading CPG companies including
(60,000
Unilever and International Multifoods, and
DSUs)
President of ACLC Advertising. Mr. Gordon is board chair of Canadian Sport Institute of Ontario, a board member of Recycle BC, Multi-Material Stewardship Western, The Canada Plastics Pact, and the Food from Thought research program at the University of Guelph.
Karen Proud (4) (6)
September
Director
14, 2023 -
Ontario, Canada
Present
Ms. Proud is currently the President & CEO of
49,000
0.1%
Fertilizer Canada and previously the Chief
Operating Officer for Food, Health and Consumer
(60,000
Products Canada, President of Consumer Health
DSUs)
Products Canada, and Vice President of Federal Government Affairs for the Retail Council of Canada. Ms. Proud is a board member of Nutrients for Life, Canada Grains Council, and a past board member of the Global Self Care Federation, Labour Watch and the Canadian Partnership for Consumer Food Safety Education.
Jesse McConnell
May 15,
Co-Founder and former CEO of the Company from
11,995,118
21.3%
Proposed Director
2015 -
May 20, 2015 until December 31, 2022.
British Columbia,
December
Previously, Mr. McConnell was the co-founder of
(635,000
Canada(7)
13, 2022
Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp., until its eventual
Options,
sale to Aurora Cannabis Inc. in 2019.
1,000,000
RSUs,
1,173
Warrants)
Notes:
- Prior to the Company's share exchange in May 2018, Ms. Margaret Brodie, Mr. John Pigott, and Mr. Dave Donnan served on the Board of Directors of Rubicon Holdings Inc., the former parent company.
- The information as to Common Shares beneficially owned, controlled or directed, not being within the knowledge of the Company, has been obtained by the Company from publicly disclosed information or furnished by the Shareholder. The numbers presented are exclusive of any securities held by the nominees that may be converted into Common Shares.
- On a non-diluted basis of 56,208,327 Common Shares.
- Member of the Company's Nomination and Governance Committee.
- Member of the Company's Audit Committee.
