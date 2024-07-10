online by logging on to Odyssey's website at: https://login.odysseytrust.com/pxloginand following the instructions provided on the website. Registered Shareholders should refer to the enclosed proxy form for the holder's control number. If you vote online, do not also mail the Proxy.

In either case, Registered Shareholders must ensure the Proxy is received at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Failure to complete or deposit a Proxy properly may result in its invalidation. Please note that in order to vote your Common Shares in person at the Meeting, you must attend the Meeting and register with the scrutineer before the Meeting.

BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS

If you are a Shareholder who does not hold their Common Shares in their own name (referred to herein as "Beneficial Shareholders"), and the Company or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name, address and information about your holdings of securities were obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the Intermediary holding securities on your behalf.

Most Shareholders are "non-registered" shareholders because the Common Shares they own are not registered in their names but are instead registered in the names of a brokerage firm, bank or other Intermediary or in the name of a clearing agency (Intermediaries include, among others, banks, trust companies, securities dealers or brokers and trustees or administrators of self-administered RRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs and similar plans). Beneficial Shareholders should note that only Registered Shareholders (or duly appointed proxyholders) may complete a Proxy or vote at the Meeting in person. If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a Shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in such Shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the name of the Shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In Canada, the vast majority of such shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., which company acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms). Common Shares held by brokers (or their agents or nominees) on behalf of a broker's client can only be voted (for or against resolutions) at the direction of the Beneficial Shareholder. Without specific instructions, brokers and their agents and nominees are prohibited from voting Common Shares for the brokers' clients.

Beneficial Shareholders fall into two categories - those who object to their identity being known to the issuers of securities which they own ("OBOs") and those who do not object to their identity being made known to the issuers of the securities they own ("NOBOs"). Subject to the provisions of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of Reporting Issuers ("NI 54-101"), issuers may request and obtain a list of their NOBOs from Intermediaries via their transfer agents and use this NOBO list for distribution of proxy-related materials directly to NOBOs.

The Company is taking advantage of those provisions of NI 54-101 that permit the Company to deliver proxy-related materials indirectly to the Company's NOBOs who have not waived the right to receive them (and is not sending proxy-related materials using notice-and-access). As a result, NOBOs can expect to receive a voting instruction form ("VIF") from the applicable Intermediary or its service company. The VIF is to be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions provided on the VIF. NOBOs should carefully follow the instructions of their Intermediary, including those regarding when and where the completed request for voting instructions is to be delivered.