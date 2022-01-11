Rubicon Organics : AIF Sept 2021

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS....................................

In this annual information form (this "AIF"), unless otherwise noted or the context indicates otherwise, the terms "Company" and "Rubicon Organics" refer to Rubicon Organics Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries and the terms "cannabis", "CBD", "client", "license" and "THC" have the meanings given to such terms in the Cannabis Act (Canada) (the "Cannabis Act") and the regulations made under the Cannabis Act (the "Cannabis Regulations"). All financial information in this AIF is prepared in Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated, and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This AIF contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-lookingstatements") which are based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs. Such statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe", "expects", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or discussions of strategy. Forward-looking statements include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this AIF. Forward-looking statements in this AIF include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

the Company's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses and operations;

the Company's anticipated cash needs and its needs for additional financing;

the Company's intention to grow the business and its operations;

the Company's expectations with respect to future production, development, costs and capacity;

the Company's expectations with respect to the approval and/or retention of the Company's licenses and compliance with regulatory requirements;

the Company's expectations with respect to the future growth of the Company's cannabis products, including delivery mechanisms;

the Company's competitive position and the regulatory environment in which the Company operates;

the Company's expected business objectives for the next 12 months, including its launch of a portfolio of brands and cannabis 2.0 products;

the Company's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments;

the Company's ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers;

the Company's ability to attract, hire and retain employees;

the Company's ability to retain organic certification in Canada;

the Company's belief that organic products will command a higher price in the marketplace;

any commentary related to general economic and political conditions;

the Company's ability to obtain new strains;

medical benefits, viability, safety, efficacy and social acceptance of cannabis;

anticipated trends and challenges in the Company's industry;

the Company's business and the markets in which it operates;

the Company's objective to complete the optimization of the Delta Facility (as defined below) and achieve a production run rate of 11,000 kilograms of dried cannabis per year;

the Company's expectation that it will obtain EU-GMP (as defined below) certification and export its product to Germany;

the anticipated effectiveness of the Company's approach to risk-mitigation, business continuity planning and supply chain management and to increased hygiene protocols in response to COVID-19; and

the Company's anticipated success of any future outdoor grow program;

