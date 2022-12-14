Rubicon Organics Announces the Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Provides Corporate Leadership Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium cannabis, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on December 13, 2022.



A total of 42,831,695 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, constituting approximately 76.38% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date.

Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

The following matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in Rubicon Organics’ management information circular dated November 8, 2022 (the “Circular”) were approved by the shareholders:

Setting the number of directors of the Company at five;

Electing Jesse McConnell, Margaret Brodie, John Pigott, David Donnan, and Melanie Ramsey as directors of the Company for the ensuing year until the next annual meeting of the Company; and

Appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year with the Company’s directors authorized to fix their remuneration.



An updated corporate presentation presented at the Meeting is available for viewing on Rubicon Organics’ website at www.rubiconorganics.com.

Leadership Announcements – Interim CEO & Board of Directors (the “Board”) Succession Planning

In August 2022, Jesse McConnell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Rubicon announced his resignation as CEO effective December 31, 2022. The Board has appointed Margaret Brodie, current Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), to act as Interim CEO effective January 1, 2023. The Board continues its search of both internal and external candidates to lead the Company in driving forward its vision to be the “global brand leader in premium organic cannabis”.

Mr. McConnell has also announced his resignation from the Board effective December 13, 2022. The Board is actively searching for three new independent candidates to add to the Board and welcomes suggestions. The Board currently has four members and David Donnan acts as Lead Independent Director. The Board does not intend to appoint a Chair until new independent directors are appointed.

The Board would like to thank Jesse McConnell for his enormous contributions to Rubicon Organics. Mr. McConnell Co-Founded the Company in 2015 and with his passion, resilience and hard work has built Rubicon into Canada’s leading premium and organic cannabis Company. Mr. McConnell’s vision and leadership in the cannabis industry has helped to set the standard for the premium cannabis market.

“Building Rubicon Organics to this point has been a wonderful journey and I am extremely proud of the Company and its people. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my young family and am stepping away from Rubicon Organics with confidence of the team in place and current trajectory of business,” said Jesse McConnell, CEO.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co.™, its premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY™, its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™ and its topical brand Wildflower™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

