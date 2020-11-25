Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Rubicon Organics Inc.    ROMJ   CA78112W1005

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

(ROMJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rubicon Organics : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020

11/25/2020 | 07:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rubicon Organics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020

Expressed in Canadian dollars

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) Expressed in Canadian Dollars

September 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

Notes

2020

2019

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

8,061,527

2,083,588

Accounts receivable

6

2,422,521

204,910

Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,149,365

491,479

Inventory

7

6,553,157

2,100,883

Cannabis plants

8

1,963,723

2,021,323

Assets held for sale

5

424,403

11,455,294

20,574,696

18,357,477

Non-Current

Security deposits

470,486

-

Property, plant and equipment

9

21,368,272

19,536,795

Right-of-use assets

10

309,065

-

Intangible asset

1,881,749

1,881,749

Total assets

44,604,268

39,776,021

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11

4,098,172

4,536,362

Deferred revenue

12

465,497

-

Deposit received on assets held for sale

5

-

2,597,600

Interest payable

13

1,478,632

695,917

Current portion of lease liabilities

122,159

18,071

Current portion of loans and borrowings

13

13,492,278

4,858,272

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

5

-

147,641

19,656,738

12,853,863

Non-Current

Lease liabilities

255,271

47,417

Loans and borrowings

13

-

8,359,345

Total liabilities

19,912,009

21,260,625

Shareholders' equity

76,592,806

Share capital

14

63,594,890

Reserves

15

14,356,114

11,919,470

Deficit

(66,280,283)

(56,339,813)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

23,622

(659,151)

Total shareholders' equity

24,692,259

18,515,396

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

44,604,268

39,776,021

Approved on behalf of the Board:

(Signed) "Bryan Disher"

(Signed) "Margaret Brodie"

Director

Director and CFO

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).

1

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for share information

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

Notes

2020

2019

2020

2019

(As restated

(As restated

Revenue

- note 5)

- note 5)

3,725,367

5,447,144

Product sales

-

-

Excise taxes

(558,581)

-

(834,312)

-

Net revenue

3,166,786

-

4,612,832

-

Cost of sales

2,053,801

5,492,933

Production costs

9

465,782

747,482

Inventory expensed to cost of sales

1,293,663

-

1,938,413

-

Inventory written off

459,897

-

489,141

-

Gross loss before fair value

(640,575)

(465,782)

(3,307,655)

(747,482)

adjustments

Unrealized gain on changes in fair

3,591,441

7,647,975

value of cannabis plants

8

1,454,099

1,756,860

Realized fair value of inventory sold

(1,361,395)

-

(1,993,981)

-

Fair value of inventory written off

(2,264,159)

-

(2,647,344)

-

Gross profit (loss)

(674,688)

988,317

(301,005)

1,009,378

Other Income

3(b)

491,405

-

929,867

-

Operating expenses

1,809,693

4,632,491

Consulting, salaries and wages

1,225,189

2,783,558

General and administrative

776,123

733,126

1,690,921

2,396,418

Share-based compensation

15

476,258

787,995

1,329,531

2,454,883

Sales and marketing

324,879

196,875

578,185

473,386

Depreciation and amortization

9

42,304

199,514

74,886

394,039

Loss from operations

3,429,257

3,142,699

8,306,014

8,502,284

(3,612,540)

(2,154,382)

(7,677,152)

(7,492,906)

Interest on loans

13

559,119

610,654

1,658,278

965,781

Foreign exchange loss

107,671

11,569

208,505

20,949

Loss from continuing operations

(4,279,330)

(2,776,605)

(9,543,935)

(8,479,636)

before income tax

-

-

Income tax recovery

-

74,335

Net loss from continuing operations

(4,279,330)

(2,776,605)

(9,543,935)

(8,405,301)

Net loss from discontinued

5

(37,918)

(1,677,848)

(396,535)

(1,837,264)

operations, net of tax

Net loss for the period

(4,317,248)

(4,454,453)

(9,940,470)

(10,242,565)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

130,101

682,773

Exchange rate differences on

154,753

(379,562)

translation of foreign operations

Total comprehensive loss

(4,187,147)

(4,299,700)

(9,257,697)

(10,622,127)

Net loss per share from continuing

(0.09)

(0.07)

(0.22)

(0.23)

operations, basic and diluted

(0.00)

(0.01)

Net loss per share from discontinued

(0.04)

(0.05)

operations, basic and diluted

(0.09)

(0.23)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

(0.12)

(0.27)

Weighted average number of shares

46,148,373

38,122,023

42,765,504

37,253,092

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).

2

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for share information

Share Capital

Accumulated

(Net of

other

Total

Number of

Financing

Share-Based

Warrant

Reserves

comprehensive

Shareholders'

Notes

Shares

Costs)

Reserves

Reserve

Total

income (loss)

Deficit

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2018

36,811,425

56,728,191

4,974,532

2,545,767

7,520,299

(121,158)

(42,066,019)

22,061,313

Share issuance - public offering

14

3,150,000

6,855,428

-

723,800

723,800

-

-

7,579,228

Share issuance on stock option exercises

14

5,000

11,271

(4,657)

-

(4,657)

-

-

6,614

Warrants issued with debt

-

-

-

517,927

517,927

-

-

517,927

Share-based compensation - employees

15

-

-

2,454,883

-

2,454,883

-

-

2,454,883

Share-based compensation - non-employees

15

-

-

258,507

-

258,507

-

-

258,507

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,242,565)

(10,242,565)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(379,562)

-

(379,562)

Balance, September 30, 2019

39,966,425

63,594,890

7,683,265

3,787,494

11,470,759

(500,720)

(52,308,584)

22,256,345

Balance, December 31, 2019

39,966,425

63,594,890

8,131,976

3,787,494

11,919,470

(659,151)

(56,339,813)

18,515,396

Share issuance - private placement

14

5,767,447

11,499,276

-

1,812,694

1,812,694

-

-

13,311,970

Share issuance on stock option exercises

14

685,684

1,496,780

(705,471)

-

(705,471)

-

-

791,309

Share issuance on warrant exercises

14

500

1,860

-

(110)

(110)

-

-

1,750

Share-based compensation - employees

15

-

-

1,329,531

-

1,329,531

-

-

1,329,531

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,940,470)

(9,940,470)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

682,773

-

682,773

Balance, September 30, 2020

46,420,056

76,592,806

8,756,036

5,600,078

14,356,114

23,622

(66,280,283)

24,692,259

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).

3

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Expressed in Canadian Dollars

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

Notes

2020

2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(As restated - note 5)

(9,543,935)

Net loss from continuing operations

(8,405,301)

Net loss income from discontinued operations

(396,535)

(1,837,264)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

Operating activities

Unrealized change in the fair value of cannabis plants

8

(7,647,975)

(1,756,860)

Inventory written off

2,647,344

137,602

Realized fair value of inventory sold

1,993,981

-

Interest on loans

13

1,720,821

965,781

Depreciation and amortization

9

1,355,500

1,112,326

Share based compensation

15

1,329,531

2,713,390

Impairment of assets held for sale

5

237,637

-

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

208,504

81,768

Provision for expected credit losses

-

1,271,328

Changes in non-cash working capital items

17

(3,611,298)

(1,900,455)

Interest paid

(556,743)

(389,389)

Cash used in operating activities

(12,263,168)

(8,007,074)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(4,399,764)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

9

(5,428,478)

Cash used in investing activities

(4,399,764)

(5,428,478)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

13,311,970

Net proceeds from equity financing - private placement

14

7,579,228

Proceeds from sale of disposal group

8,638,845

-

Proceeds from related parties under revolving credit line

16

1,100,000

-

Repayment to related parties under revolving credit line

16

(1,100,000)

-

Proceeds from stock options exercised

791,309

6,614

Proceeds from warrants exercised

14

1,750

-

Proceeds from loans and borrowings

-

13,131,652

Repayment of loans and borrowings

-

(2,946,722)

Repayment of finance lease

(84,897)

(13,139)

Cash provided by financing activities

22,658,977

17,757,633

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(18,106)

(21,610)

Increase in cash during the period

5,977,939

4,300,471

Cash, beginning of period

2,083,588

232,420

Cash, end of period

8,061,527

4,532,891

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).

4

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) Expressed in Canadian dollars

  1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND CONTINUANCE OF OPERATIONS
    Rubicon Organics Inc. (the "Company", "Rubicon", or "ROI") is a British Columbia registered company incorporated on May 15, 2015.
    The Company's principal business is the production and sale of cannabis in Canada. The Company produces and processes organic cannabis at its wholly owned, federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia (the "Delta Facility") which it sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands.
    The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the trading symbol "ROMJ" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "ROMJF". The common shares of the Company were voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange at the close of trading on September 21, 2020 and commenced trading on the TSXV at the opening of trading on September 22, 2020.
    The address of the Company's registered office and records is 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, PO Box 48600 Vancouver, British Columbia V7X 1T2. The Company's head office is unit 505, 744 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1A5.
    These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future.
    For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had net revenue of $3,166,786 and $4,612,832, respectively. On May 8, 2020, the Company received the sale amendment to its cultivation license from Health Canada and has since been able to sell directly to the provincial distributers, resulting in steadily increasing product sales. The Company continues to focus on building a reputation for premium organic quality in the Canadian market under its flagship Simply BareTM Organic cannabis brand. The Company is also focused on launching additional brands into the market along with a diverse portfolio of cannabis 2.0 products.
    As at September 30, 2020, the Company had not achieved profitable operations and had accumulated losses of $66,280,283 since its inception. Although the Company expects to achieve positive operating cashflows within the next twelve months, until such time that this is achieved, the continuing operations of the Company are dependent upon its ability to obtain debt or equity financing. There can be no assurance that such financing will be available on a timely basis under terms acceptable to the Company.
    In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a dramatic slowdown in the global economy. The duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant travel restrictions, social distancing, government response actions, business closures and business disruptions, can all have an impact on the Company's operations and access to capital. The Company has taken extensive measures to protect and sustain its operations during the pandemic but there can be no assurance that the Company will not be further impacted by adverse consequences that may be brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic on access to markets and supplies and global financial markets which may see reduced share prices and financial liquidity and thereby severely limit the financing capital available.
    The above conditions present material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    These condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Certain information and note disclosures normally included in the audited annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretation Committee ("IFRIC") have been omitted or condensed. As a result, these condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("Annual Financial Statements").

5

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) Expressed in Canadian dollars

  1. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The accounting policies used in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements is the same as those disclosed in the Company's Annual Financial Statements, except as set out below:
    1. Revenue from contracts with customers
      Revenue is recognized at the amount of consideration that the Company expects to be entitled to in exchange for transferring promised goods to a customer. Revenue from the sale of goods is recognized when control of the goods has transferred, as determined by respective shipping terms and subject to certain additional considerations, as this is when the Company has satisfied its performance obligation under the contract. The Company does not have performance obligations after the delivery on sale of goods to customers. Net revenue is presented net of a variable sales allowance to account for the potential return of goods, as well as applicable excise taxes.
    2. Government grants and government assistance
      Government grants and assistance that compensate the Company for expenses incurred are recognized in profit or loss as other income on a systematic basis in the periods in which the expenses are recognized, unless the conditions for receiving the grant or assistance are met after the related expenses have been recognized. In that case, the grant is recognized when it becomes receivable.
  3. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS
    The critical estimates and judgements made in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those used in preparing the Company's Annual Financial Statements.
  4. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - UNITED STATES
    On April 3, 2020, Rubicon completed the sale of the majority of its US assets for gross proceeds of $12,020,700 (US$8,500,000), excluding transaction costs.
    The remaining assets of the discontinued US operations were as follows:

September 30, 2020

$

Land

424,403

The comparative results of the discontinued operations included in net loss for the period are set out below.

For the three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

$

$

For the nine months ended September 30, September 30,

2020 2019

$$

Greenhouse lease revenue

-

-

-

1,280,284

Inventory write-off

-

-

-

(137,602)

Gross profit

-

-

-

1,142,682

Consulting, salaries and wages

-

31,610

44,119

39,338

General and administrative

47,117

146,205

61,435

678,016

Provision for credit losses

-

1,271,328

-

1,271,328

Interest on loan

-

-

62,543

-

Depreciation and amortization

-

211,763

-

625,975

Sales and marketing

-

17,319

-

347,471

Foreign exchange (gain) or loss

(9,199)

(377)

(9,199)

17,818

Impairment 1

-

-

237,637

-

Expenses and impairment

(37,918)

(1,677,848)

(396,535)

(1,837,264)

Net loss from discontinued operations

(37,918)

(1,677,848)

(396,535)

(1,837,264)

1 Impairment reflects adjustments of asset carrying values to their estimated fair value less costs to sell.

6

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) Expressed in Canadian dollars

6. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

$

$

Trade receivables

1,792,077

-

Sales taxes recoverable

131,927

204,910

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy receivable

498,517

-

Total accounts receivable

2,422,521

204,910

Trade receivables arise from sales of cannabis to distributors and retailers in Canada. As at the reporting date, the Company assessed the collectability of the balances and concluded that none were uncollectable.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, three customers represented 47%, 27%, and 21% of revenue, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, four customers represented 33%, 26%, 22% and 19% of revenue, respectively.

As at September 30, 2020, three customers accounted for 66%, 16% and 15% of accounts receivable (December 31, 2019: $nil).

7. INVENTORIES

Inventory as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consisted of consumable inventory used in the propagation and transformation of the Company's cannabis plants, work-in-process ("WIP") inventory comprised of harvested cannabis, post-harvest costs, and materials, and finished goods.

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

$

$

Consumable inventory

391,688

104,713

Cannabis WIP

5,302,181

1,789,885

Finished goods

859,288

206,285

Total inventory

6,553,157

2,100,883

Included in inventory is $161,550 of depreciation (September 30, 2019 - $nil). Included in cannabis WIP and finished goods is $4,575,643 of cost transferred from cannabis plants (September 30, 2019 - $nil).

8. CANNABIS PLANTS

The changes in the carrying value of cannabis plants was as follows:

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

2,021,323

Change in fair value of cannabis plants

7,647,975

Transferred to WIP inventory upon harvest

(7,705,575)

Balance, September 30, 2020

1,963,723

The fair value of cannabis plants was determined using a valuation model that estimates the expected harvest yield per plant and applies this to the estimated fair value less costs to sell per gram of dried cannabis flower. These fair value measurements have been categorized as Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy because there is currently no actively traded commodity market in Canada for cannabis plants.

The significant assumptions applied in determining the fair value are as follows:

  • expected average yield of approximately 55.6 grams per plant (December 31, 2019: 71 grams per plant);
  • comparable selling price of wholesale dried cannabis flower ranging from $1.55 to $3.11 per gram (December 31, 2019: $4.36 per gram);
  • post-harvestprocessing costs of $0.40 per gram (December 31, 2019: $0.66 per gram); and
  • stage of plant growth.

The selling price used in the valuation is based on recent quoted selling prices of wholesale dried cannabis flower from comparable plants in Canada and varies based on strain and THC content. Expected yields for cannabis plants are 7

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) Expressed in Canadian dollars

subject to a variety of factors, such as strains being grown, length of growing cycle, and space allocated for growing. Estimates of future yields are based on historical weighted average of actual yields.

The Company periodically reassesses the significant assumptions applied in determining the fair value of cannabis plants based on historical information as well as the Company's planned production schedules. When there is a material change in any of the significant assumptions, the fair value of cannabis plants is adjusted.

For the period ended September 30, 2020, the Company determined the fair value less costs to sell was approximately $2.02 per gram for plants in cultivation.

The Company has quantified the sensitivity of the significant unobservable inputs used to calculate the fair value recorded. A decrease in the average selling price per gram of 10% would result in a decrease in the value of cannabis plants of $196,847. A decrease in the harvest yield per plant of 10% would result in a decrease in the value of cannabis plants of $195,227.

The number of weeks in the growth cycle is twelve to fourteen weeks from propagation to harvest. As at September 30, 2020, on average, the cannabis plants were estimated to be 46% complete (December 31, 2019 - 30% complete).

9. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Buildings and

Equipment

Construction in

leasehold

Cost

improvements

and vehicles

Land

progress

Total

$

$

$

$

$

At December 31, 2019

12,079,060

6,248,695

2,040,722

37,429

20,405,906

Additions

838,554

2,270,841

-

27,305

3,136,700

Commissioned during the

-

37,429

-

(37,429)

-

period

Foreign exchange

-

903

-

-

903

At September 30, 2020

12,917,614

8,557,868

2,040,722

27,305

23,543,509

Accumulated

depreciation

At December 31, 2019

309,912

559,199

-

-

869,111

Depreciation

465,043

840,608

-

-

1,305,651

Foreign exchange

-

475

-

-

475

At September 30, 2020

774,955

1,400,282

-

-

2,175,237

Net book value

At September 30, 2020

12,142,659

7,157,586

2,040,722

27,305

21,368,272

Buildings and

Equipment

Construction in

Cost

leasehold

Land

Total

improvements

and vehicles

progress

$

$

$

$

$

At December 31, 2018

10,862,652

2,437,602

2,732,884

8,496,502

24,529,640

Additions

1,379,999

2,828,349

-

5,297,248

9,505,596

Commissioned during the

10,790,111

2,966,210

-

(13,756,321)

-

period

Impairment related to

(571,185)

(304,767)

(36,437)

-

(912,389)

discontinued operations

Impairment

-

(17,669)

-

-

(17,669)

Foreign exchange

(507,384)

(97,076)

(33,182)

-

(637,642)

Transferred to assets held

(9,875,133)

(1,563,954)

(622,543)

-

(12,061,630)

for sale

At December 31, 2019

12,079,060

6,248,695

2,040,722

37,429

20,405,906

8

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in Canadian dollars

Accumulated depreciation

At December 31, 2018

158,709

350,883

-

-

509,592

Depreciation

813,494

811,449

-

-

1,624,943

Foreign exchange

(17,946)

(20,972)

-

-

(38,918)

Transferred to assets held

(644,345)

(582,161)

-

-

(1,226,506)

for sale

At December 31, 2019

309,912

559,199

-

-

869,111

Net book value

At December 31, 2019

11,769,148

5,689,496

2,040,722

37,429

19,536,795

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, depreciation of $345,904 was included in production costs (September 30, 2019 - $54,386), $29,758 was capitalized to inventory (September 30, 2019 - $nil) and $86,215 was expensed in cost of sales (September 30, 2019 - $nil).

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, depreciation of $974,992 was included in production costs (September 30, 2019 - $92,313), $161,550 was capitalized to inventory (September 30, 2019 - $nil) and $129,549 was expensed in cost of sales (September 30, 2019 - $nil).

10. LEASES

The Company's leases primarily consist of property and building leases. Information about leases for which the Company is a lessee is presented below.

  1. Right-of-useassets

Buildings and leasehold improvement additions contains a right-of-use office lease that was capitalized in the amount of $358,914 on May 1, 2020 and has accumulated depreciation of $49,849.

  1. Lease payments recognized in net loss

The Company's property and building leases that consisted of short-term leases were expensed on a straight-line basis over the lease term. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, $90,555 and $177,422 respectively was expensed in 'General and administrative' expenses with respect to the lease payments not included in lease liabilities.

11. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Trade payables

1,469,566

2,562,849

Accrued liabilities

2,435,745

1,973,513

Excise taxes payable

192,861

-

4,098,172

4,536,362

12. DEFERRED REVENUE

The Company received $465,497 in advanced payment for product from Canacur GmbH as part of its product sale agreement. This advanced payment is secured by the Delta Facility behind the second mortgage debt and used to assist the Company to prepare for EU-GMP certification.

9

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in Canadian dollars

13. LOANS AND BORROWINGS

The changes in the carrying value of current and non-current loans and borrowings are as follows:

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Opening balance

13,217,617

2,946,722

Additions

-

13,855,010

Deferred financing fee

-

(637,393)

Accretion

274,661

-

Principal repayments

-

(2,946,722)

Ending balance

13,492,278

13,217,617

The Company had the following loans and borrowings:

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

$

$

First mortgage

4,904,968

4,858,272

Second mortgage (group)

3,272,073

3,191,073

Second mortgage (overseas lenders)

4,831,081

4,696,764

Second mortgage (US lenders)

484,156

471,508

Total loans and borrowings

13,492,278

13,217,617

Less: current portion

(13,492,278)

(4,858,272)

Non-current loans and borrowings

-

8,359,345

On August 10, 2020, the Company executed an extension option on its First Mortgage debt extending the maturity date six months from September 30, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Total interest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $559,119 and $1,658,278, respectively (September 30, 2019 - $610,654 and $965,781, respectively).

14. SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Authorized

The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares with no par value.

(b) Issued and fully paid

Common shares

#

$

December 31, 2018

36,811,425

56,728,191

Public offering

3,150,000

6,855,428

Stock option exercises

5,000

11,271

December 31, 2019

39,966,425

63,594,890

Non-brokered private placement, net of financing costs

5,767,447

11,499,276

Stock option exercises

685,684

1,496,780

Warrant exercises

500

1,860

September 30, 2020

46,420,056

76,592,806

On May 29, 2020, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of 5,744,681 units at $2.35 per unit for gross proceeds of $13,500,000 and issued 22,766 units as finder units. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $3.25 per common share until May 29, 2021. Share issuance costs were $188,030, net of $7,474 of tax. The share purchase warrants were valued at $1,812,694 using the relative fair value method. The Company used the Black- Scholes option pricing model to calculate the fair value of the share purchase warrants issued, using the following estimates, judgements, and assumptions:

10

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) Expressed in Canadian dollars

Expected stock price volatility

79.5%

Expected life of warrants

1 year

Risk free interest rate

0.28%

Expected dividend yield

0%

Exercise price

3.25

Fair value per warrant

$0.39

In the three months ended September 30, 2020, two executives exercised an aggregate of 600,000 options at US$1.00 per common share and exercised 157,500 options via cashless exercise for a total issuance of 685,684 common shares. The Company received total proceeds of $791,309 from the exercise of these options.

On July 21, 2020, the Company issued 500 shares on the exercise of warrants for proceeds of $1,750.

15. RESERVES

(a) Options

Under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, the Board of Directors may grant stock options and restricted share awards ("Equity Awards") to eligible directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries. On August 19, 2020, the Equity Incentive Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "Plans") were amended to comply with TSXV listing requirements. The Plans provide for the issuance of Equity Awards that shall not exceed in aggregate 9,146,774 common shares of the Company. The exercise price of each option is determined by the Board of Directors but cannot be lower than the fair market value of the common shares subject to option on the date of grant. The options vest and become exercisable as determined by the Board of Directors at the time of the grant. Unless determined otherwise by the Board of Directors, the options expire within five years from the date of grant.

The Company has granted options to purchase common shares under the Plan as follows:

Weighted

Number of

average

options

exercise price

#

$

Outstanding December 31, 2018

5,178,500

$2.79

Granted

624,750

$3.25

Exercised

(5,000)

$1.40

Forfeited

(285,500)

$3.19

Outstanding, December 31, 2019

5,512,750

$2.80

Granted

92,500

$3.33

Exercised

(757,500)

$1.40

Forfeited

(46,000)

$3.58

Outstanding, September 30, 2020

4,801,750

$3.05

The following table provides information on stock options outstanding and exercisable as at September 30, 2020:

Options outstanding

Options exercisable

Weighted

Weighted average

average

Exercise

Number of

remaining

Number of

remaining

contractual life

contractual life

Grant Date

Price

options

(years)

options

(years)

December 17, 2015

US$1.00

612,500

0.21

612,500

0.21

March 21, 2016

US$1.00

24,000

0.47

24,000

0.47

June 30, 2016

US$1.00

90,000

0.75

90,000

0.75

August 17, 2016

US$1.00

500,000

0.88

500,000

0.88

January 12, 2017

US$1.50

80,000

1.28

80,000

1.28

July 31, 2017

US$2.00

270,000

1.83

270,000

1.83

November 15, 2017

US$2.00

5,000

2.13

5,000

2.13

January 21, 2018

US$2.00

50,000

2.31

50,000

2.31

July 31, 2018

$3.25

2,392,000

2.83

1,792,583

2.83

11

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) Expressed in Canadian dollars

September 24, 2018

$3.25

15,000

2.98

7,500

2.98

September 24, 2018

$8.15

350,000

2.98

350,000

2.98

May 28, 2019

$3.25

113,250

3.66

51,083

3.66

July 12, 2019

$3.25

163,000

3.78

54,333

3.78

September 24, 2019

$3.25

44,500

3.98

14,833

3.98

August 18, 2020

$3.33

92,500

4.88

-

4.88

4,801,750

2.27

3,901,833

2.04

On August 18, 2020, the Company granted an aggregate of 92,500 stock options to employees of the Company, pursuant to the equity incentive plan. The options are exercisable at $3.33 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options vest over three years.

The fair value of stock options is determined on the grant date. In order to compute this fair value, the Company uses the Black-Scholes option pricing model using the following estimates, judgements, and assumptions to determine the fair value of the stock options granted for the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

Expected stock price volatility

67.7%

Expected life of options

5 years

Risk free interest rate

0.41%

Expected dividend yield

0%

Exercise price

3.33

Fair value per option granted

$1.59

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recognized $476,258 and $1,329,531, respectively, in share-based compensation expense pertaining to option awards (September 30, 2019 - $645,201 and 2,546,140, respectively).

(b) Warrants

At September 30, 2020, the Company's outstanding warrants consisted of the following:

Issue Date

Expiry Date

Type

Exercise

Number of warrants

Price

April 25, 2019

April 25, 2022

Warrants

$4.50

671,000

May 28, 2019

May 28, 2022

Warrants

$4.50

1,000,000

July 12, 2019

July 12, 2022

Warrants

$4.50

100,002

August 23, 2019

February 23, 2022

Warrants

$3.50

3,149,500

August 23, 2019

August 23, 2021

Broker Warrants

$2.70

189,000

May 29, 2020

May 29, 2021

Warrants

$3.25

5,767,447

10,876,949

Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company upon payment of the exercise price.

16. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

(a) Related party transactions

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2020 included $4,604 (December 31, 2019: $75,459) owed to executives and directors of the Company for expenses paid on behalf of the Company.

In January and February 2020, the Board approved revolving credit lines with the CEO, CFO, CSO, President, and a shareholder of the Company for aggregate proceeds of up to $1,350,000 at an annual interest rate of 12% requiring repayment no later than December 31, 2020. On April 21, 2020, the amount was increased to $1,850,000.

On April 22, 2020, the Company repaid $335,377 of accrued salaries and expenses to the CEO, CFO, CSO, and President as well as $100,000 in principal and $2,926 in interest to the CFO amounts drawn on the revolving credit line. On May 19, 2020, the Company repaid $1,000,000 in principal and $32,795 in interest to the CEO and shareholder for amounts drawn on the revolving credit line.

12

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) Expressed in Canadian dollars

(b) Compensation of key management personnel

Key management personnel are those persons having the authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling activities of the entity, directly or indirectly. The key management personnel of the Company are the members of the Company's executive management team and Board of Directors. Key management compensation was comprised of:

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

$

$

Salaries

1,187,437

812,553

Bonuses in accrued liabilities

758,906

-

Share based compensation

834,148

1,615,558

Total compensation of key management personnel

2,780,491

2,428,111

On August 17, 2020, $448,750 in bonuses was paid in connection with amounts previously accrued for the year ended December 31, 2019.

17. SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

Change in non-cash working capital items:

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

$

$

Accounts receivable

(2,217,611)

(961,884)

Prepaids and deposits

(657,887)

(870,572)

Security deposits

(470,486)

-

Inventory

(1,388,023)

159,996

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(149,017)

(227,995)

Deferred revenue

465,497

-

Interest payable

782,715

-

Interest on capital leases

23,514

-

(3,611,298)

(1,900,455)

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:

  1. As at September 30, 2020, accounts payable and accrued liabilities include $994,399 related to capital asset additions (December 31, 2019: $2,271,875).

18. SEGMENT INFORMATION

Prior to June 30, 2020, the Company identified three reportable segments: (a) Canadian development of facilities for production and sale of cannabis; (b) corporate costs; and (c) discontinued operations related to the United States. Following the sale of the Washington greenhouse, the Company's chief operating decision maker ("CODM") determined that, from the date of the sale, the Company's corporate activities are directly linked to maintaining the success of the Canadian operation and that the performance of the Canadian operation and corporate expenditures are reviewed together in making decisions about use of the Company's resources and therefore the Company now operates in a single reportable segment, the production and sale of cannabis in Canada.

19. COMPARATIVE FIGURES

Prior year share-based compensation expense of $24,457 and 258,507 for the three and nine months ended 2019 relating to consultant fees has been reclassified from share-based compensation expense to general and administrative expenses in order to conform to the presentation of the current year financial statements. This reclassification had no effect on the restated net loss.

13

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) Expressed in Canadian dollars

20. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  1. Grant of Options and Deferred Share Units ("DSUs")
    On October 15, 2020, the Company granted an aggregate of 80,000 stock options to employees of the Company pursuant to the Plan. The options are exercisable at $4.10 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and vest over three years.
    On October 15, 2020, the Company granted an aggregate of 75,000 DSUs pursuant to the DSU Plan to independent directors of the Company as compensation for their services. The DSUs vest immediately and may only be redeemed upon a holder ceasing to be a director of the Company.
  2. Changes to Corporate structure:
    1. Amalgamation of three Canadian subsidiaries
      Effective October 1, 2020 the Company amalgamated Rubicon Holdings Corp, Bridge View Greenhouses Ltd and Vintages Organic Cannabis Co. ("Vintages") to continue as one entity being Rubicon Holdings Corp. At the same time, Health Canada acknowledged and transitioned the Company's cannabis license previously held by Vintages into Rubicon Holdings Corp.
    2. Dissolution of four US subsidiaries
      On October 26, 2020, the Company completed the dissolution of Rubicon Property 2, LLC, Great Pacific Brands, LLC, Red Dog Operations, Inc., and Seymour Soils, Inc. The remaining US subsidiaries are expected to be dissolved by the end of 2020.
  4. Sale of three-acre land parcel in Greenfield, California
    On November 18, 2020, the Company sold the three-acre parcel of land in Greenfield, California for gross proceeds of US$390,000.
  5. Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
    On November 16, 2020, the Company elected to accelerate the expiry date of 3,117,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $3.50 per common share and an original expiry date of February 23, 2022. The Company was able to accelerate these warrants on the basis that it met the metric pursuant to the warrant indenture for its common shares volume weighted average trading price exceeded $3.80 for 20 consecutive trading days. Warrant holders will have until December 16, 2020 to exercise their warrants.

14

Disclaimer

Rubicon Organics Inc. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 12:14:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RUBICON ORGANICS INC.
07:15aRUBICON ORGANICS : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudite..
PU
07:15aRUBICON ORGANICS : Management Discussion and Analysis For the three and nine mon..
PU
07:01aRUBICON ORGANICS : Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Miles..
AQ
07:01aRubicon Organics Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Mile..
GL
11/24RUBICON ORGANICS : to Enter Québec Market
AQ
11/19RUBICON ORGANICS : to Report Q3 2020 Results
AQ
11/18RUBICON ORGANICS : to Report Q3 2020 Results
AQ
11/18Rubicon Organics to Report Q3 2020 Results
GL
11/17RUBICON ORGANICS : Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
AQ
11/16RUBICON ORGANICS : Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15,2 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2020 -9,16 M -7,04 M -7,04 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 170 M 130 M 130 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart RUBICON ORGANICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rubicon Organics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,42 $
Last Close Price 2,81 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesse McConnell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan Disher Chairman
Margaret Brodie Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Colleran Finance Director
Peter Doig Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUBICON ORGANICS INC.0.00%130
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION28.12%9 997
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.63.20%6 739
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-4.22%5 616
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.23.27%4 260
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.132.40%3 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ