  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Rubicon Organics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROMJ   CA78112W1005

RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

(ROMJ)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:02:05 2023-03-31 pm EDT
0.6100 CAD   +1.67%
03/31Rubicon Organics : Corporate Presentation - March 2023
PU
03/31Rubicon Organics : Ye 2022 fs
PU
03/31Rubicon Organics : Ye 2022 md&a
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rubicon Organics : Corporate Presentation - March 2023

03/31/2023 | 09:19pm EDT
TSXV: ROMJ | OTCQX: ROMJF

Investor Presentation

March 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, or advertisement or a public offering of securities of Rubicon Organics Inc. ("Rubicon Organics" or the "Company").

This presentation contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics' goal of achieving industry leading profitability are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward looking information include, among others, information or statements concerning the Company's expectations of financial resources availability to fund operations; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; that regulatory requirements will be maintained; general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the Company's ability to obtain financing at reasonable terms though the sale of equity and/or debt commitments; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; that our current good relationships with our suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained; and those factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rubicon Organic's annual information dated March 31, 2023 filed with Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

We have made numerous assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information contained herein, including among other things, assumptions about: optimizing yield, achieving revenue growth, increasing gross profit, operating cashflow and Adjusted EBITDA profitability. Even though the management of Rubicon Organics believes that the assumptions made, and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near- and longer-term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, changes in assumptions, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

This presentation contains information obtained by the Company from third parties, including but not limited to market data. The Company believes such information to be accurate but has not independently verified such information. To the extent such information is obtained from third party sources, there is a risk that the assumptions made, and conclusions drawn by the Company based on such representations are not accurate.

An investment in the Company is speculative and involves substantial risk and is only suitable for investors that understand the potential consequences and are able to bear the risk of losing their entire investment. The Company is in the early stage of development and has a limited operational history, making it difficult to accurately predict business operations. The Company has limited resources and may run out of capital prior to becoming profitable. The Company may fail, and investors may lose their entire investment. An investment in the Company may have tax consequences to the investor. The Company assumes no responsibility for the tax consequences of any investment. Investors should confer with their own tax advisors regarding an investment in the Company.

The production, packaging, labelling, handling, distribution, importation, exportation, licensing, sale and storage of cannabis products are affected by extensive laws, governmental regulations, administrative determinations and similar constraints which are beyond the Company's control. There can be no assurance that the Company is or will be in compliance with all of these laws, regulations, determinations and other constraints. Failure to comply with these laws, regulations, determinations and other constraints or new laws, regulations, determinations or constraints could lead to the imposition of significant penalties or claims and could negatively impact the Company's business. In addition, the adoption of new laws, regulations, determinations other constraints or changes in the interpretations of such requirements may result in significant compliance costs. This may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition.

Figures are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

|2

Rubicon Organics at a Glance

2.4%

Market Share1

125,000 ft2

Hybrid Greenhouse in Delta, BC

97%

Coverage of the

Addressable

Canadian Market3

$34 million

Market Cap

TSXV: ROMJ

OTCQX: ROMJF

6.3%

Premium

Market Share2

11,000 kg

Annual Production

Capacity

Adj. EBITDA

Positive

In Q3 2022 and YTD

Q3 2022

53%

Insider

Ownership

1.

Hifyre data for flower & pre-rolled products covering twelve months ending December 31, 2022

TM

2.

Hifyre data for premium flower & pre-rolled products covering twelve months ending December 31, 2022

|3

3.

By population per Statistics Canada

Hybrid Greenhouse

  • 100%-owned20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia
  • 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse with annual production capacity of 11,000 kg/year
  • Indoor quality with greenhouse costs

2022 Highlights:

  • September 2022, completed BC Hydro grid connection resulting in significant energy cost savings
  • Significant increase in average THC, with certain strains as high as 29% THC

|4

Building Our Brand Promise

Consistent Premium Quality

= Loyal Customer

+ New Strains

TM|5

Disclaimer

Rubicon Organics Inc. published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 01:18:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 34,8 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net income 2022 -0,90 M -0,67 M -0,67 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,2 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 46,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,61 CAD
Average target price 2,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 310%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Margaret Brodie Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Bryan Disher Chairman
Peter Dierx Vice President-Operations
David C. Donnan Independent Director
Joh Pigott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUBICON ORGANICS INC.-22.08%25
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-24.49%221
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-20.00%204
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-18.26%178
AYR WELLNESS INC.-45.73%46
FLORA GROWTH CORP.9.84%33
