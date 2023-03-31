Rubicon Organics : YE 2022 MD&A

Rubicon Organics Inc.
Management's Discussion & Analysis
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
Expressed in Canadian dollars
Preface
In this Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), "Rubicon Organics", "Rubicon", the "Company", or the words "we", "us", and "our" refer to Rubicon Organics Inc. together with its subsidiaries.
This MD&A comments on our operations, financial performance, and financial condition for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All amounts in this MD&A are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. It is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements including the accompanying notes for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Financial Statements").
All financial information contained in this MD&A and in the Financial Statements is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, except for certain non-GAAP information as noted and where a reconciliation to IFRS is provided.
In preparing this MD&A, we have considered all information available to us up to March 31, 2023.
This MD&A contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Refer to 'Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-LookingStatements'.
This MD&A has been prepared by reference to the MD&A disclosure requirements established under National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Additional information regarding the Company is available on our website at www.rubiconorganics.comor through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
About Us
Overview
Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Rubicon Organics Inc. exists under the laws of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and its common shares are listed under the symbol "ROMJ" on the TSX Venture Exchange and under the symbol "ROMJF" on the OTCQX.
Rubicon Organics, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp., is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act focused on providing premium organic certified cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. Rubicon Organics owns and operates a fully licensed 125,000 square foot high-tech greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia (the "Delta Facility"). Out of its Delta Facility, the Company grows organic cannabis certified by the Fraser Valley Organic Producers Association ("FVOPA"), Canada's preeminent certification body for organic operators.
Rubicon Organics was the first cannabis company in the world to release an Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report ("ESG Report") and expects to continue to take an ESG leadership position in the cannabis sector.
The Company is focused on building a portfolio of premium brands in the Canadian market, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co™, its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™, its premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY™ and its cannabis wellness product brand Wildflower™. The Company currently has over 120 unique SKUs available for sale across Canada, with over 97% coverage of the addressable market1. The Company has direct supply agreements in place with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch ("BCLDB"), the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission ("AGLC"), the Ontario Cannabis Stores ("OCS"), the
1 By population per Statistics Canada
Société Québécoise du cannabis ("SQDC"), Cannabis NB ("CNB"), the Yukon Liquor Corporation ("YLC") and Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. and sells directly to Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries ("MBLL"), the Northwest Territories Liquor, Cannabis Commission ("NTLCC") and the Newfoundland Liquor Corporation ("NLC"). The Company also has distribution agreements with distributors in Saskatchewan who distribute the Company's products to certain provincial distributors and retailers.
As at December 31, 2022, Rubicon Organics has the following subsidiaries:
|
Name
|
Place of Incorporation
|
Ownership Percentage
|
Rubicon Holdings Corp. ("RHC") 1
|
BC, Canada
|
100%
|
West Coast Marketing Corporation
|
BC, Canada
|
100%
1. Formerly Rubicon Organics Canada Corp.
Our Operations
Delta Facility
The Delta Facility is a fully licensed 125,000 square foot state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse owned and operated by Rubicon Organics located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia. The entire greenhouse facility is licensed for cultivation and processing and is certified by FVOPA for organic cannabis cultivation.
The Delta Facility is made up of a processing area, a nursery, and a total of five cultivation compartments. Since March 2020, the Delta Facility has been in full scale operation. The Delta Facility utilizes cold cure processing rooms and follows Good Production Practices ("GPP") for processing dried flower, performing solvent-less extraction and packaging finished goods.
Rubicon Organics has invested in the Delta Facility to create year-round organic growing conditions. Since achieving full scale cultivation operations in early 2020, we have continued to adapt our infrastructure to refine and optimize our growing environment with a focus to drive high quality production. The Delta Facility utilizes two different spectrums of supplemental LED light and advanced climate and humidity controls. Our full spectrum LED lights mimic natural sunlight, resulting in healthier plants with higher yields than conventional greenhouses while reducing our energy use compared with other lighting methods. The Delta Facility is also outfitted with precision, sensor-based watering that reduces water consumption.
The Company's Delta Facility employs FVOPA organic certified cannabis cultivation methods. Our soil is a proprietary blend of structural and nutritional components, locally sourced to naturally deliver nutrients to the crop, while minimizing the impact on our environment.
Brands and Products
Cannabis Flower Brands
Simply BareTM Organic is Rubicon Organics' flagship super-premium brand launched in December 2019. Cannabis packaged and sold under the Simply BareTM Organic brand is grown in a proprietary mix of 100% certified organic soil made in-house with ingredients from British Columbia's Sunshine Coast. Each plant is grown under sunlight and full-spectrum LED lights, harvested by hand and cold cured for two weeks to achieve a rich terpene profile. Buds are then selected and carefully trimmed by hand before being packaged. Simply BareTM Organic flower is utilized to make a variety of dried flower based and cannabis 2.0 products for a true expression of each cultivar.
Product formats available as of March 31, 2023:
-
3.5 gram jar
-
7.0 gram jar
-
14 gram bag
-
28 gram bag
-
1 x 0.5 gram pre-roll
-
2 x 0.5 gram pre-rolls
-
3 x 0.5 gram pre-rolls
-
1 x 1 gram pre-roll
-
1 x 1 gram pre-roll(rosin infused)
-
1.0 gram hash
-
2.0 gram hash
-
1.0 gram live rosin
-
0.5 gram PAX® Era™ pod
1964 Supply CoTM, initially launched in December 2020, is now available from Coast to Coast in eight provinces from British Columbia to Newfoundland and Labrador and two territories. 1964 Supply CoTM is aimed at offering premium cannabis at legacy market prices. The brand is available in dried flower, pre-rolls, and hash formats.
Product formats available as of March 31, 2023:
-
1 gram bag
-
3.5 gram bag
-
14 gram bag
-
15 gram bag
-
28 gram bag
-
1 x 1 gram pre-roll
-
1 x 1 gram pre-roll(hash infused)
-
1 x 1 gram blunt
-
1 x 1 gram blunt (hash infused)
-
1 x 0.7 gram pre-roll(diamond infused)
-
5 x 0.5 gram pre-rolls
-
5 x 0.7 gram pre-rolls
-
7 x 0.5 gram pre-rolls
-
2 gram hash bag
-
3.5 gram hash bag
Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM launched in Western Canada in July 2021 and hit the Ontario and Quebec market in October 2021. Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM is Rubicon Organics' first mainstream brand developed for the price conscious and avid cannabis consumer.
Product formats available as of March 31, 2023:
-
7 gram milled flower
-
15 gram milled flower
-
28 gram flower
-
14 x 0.5 gram pre-rolls
-
60 x 0.5 gram pre-rolls
LAB THEORY™ is a premium concentrate brand launched in January 2021 and is currently available in Alberta and BC. LAB THEORY™ combines high terpene flower with industry-leading extraction techniques to produce high- quality concentrates, available in sought after formats. To create flavourful, full spectrum concentrates, every strain must be seen on its own merits. By experimenting with different processes for growing and extracting, we find the perfect formula that brings out the unique characteristics of each cultivar.
Product formats available as of March 31, 2023:
Wildflower™ is a cannabis wellness product brand owned by Rubicon
Organics in Canada2. CBD Relief Sticks and CBD Cool Sticks launched in
April 2021 to consumers nationally and on certain medical platforms.
Product formats available as of March 31, 2023:
-
30 gram and 73 gram CBD Relief Stick
-
30 gram and 73 gram CBD Cool Stick
Strategy and Outlook
Canadian Recreational Market, Premium Quality and Product Line Extension
Rubicon Organics strategy is to achieve industry leading profitability through premium and super-premium cannabis flower products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co™, its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™, its premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY™ and its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower™.
The Company is focused on premium and organic cannabis flower and part of its strategy is to launch new genetics and various product formats. In 2022, the Company expanded the product lines under each of Simply Bare™ Organic, 1964 Supply Co™ and Homestead Cannabis Supply™ and further expects to launch new genetics, formats and products in 2023 all with the focus on margin optimization for each gram produced from our Delta Facility.
In 2022 the Company continued to optimise the portfolio across all 5 brands, maximising both biomass and profitability, tailoring the offer for each individual provincial requirements. 2023 will see the Company continuing with portfolio and margin optimisation, whilst expanding into new genetics and categories.
2 Rubicon Organics purchased the Wildflower brand in Canada in October 2022.
