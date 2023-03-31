Rubicon Organics : YE 2022 MD&A

Preface

In this Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), "Rubicon Organics", "Rubicon", the "Company", or the words "we", "us", and "our" refer to Rubicon Organics Inc. together with its subsidiaries.

This MD&A comments on our operations, financial performance, and financial condition for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All amounts in this MD&A are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. It is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements including the accompanying notes for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Financial Statements").

All financial information contained in this MD&A and in the Financial Statements is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, except for certain non-GAAP information as noted and where a reconciliation to IFRS is provided.

In preparing this MD&A, we have considered all information available to us up to March 31, 2023.

This MD&A contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Refer to 'Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-LookingStatements'.

This MD&A has been prepared by reference to the MD&A disclosure requirements established under National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Additional information regarding the Company is available on our website at www.rubiconorganics.comor through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

About Us

Overview

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Rubicon Organics Inc. exists under the laws of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and its common shares are listed under the symbol "ROMJ" on the TSX Venture Exchange and under the symbol "ROMJF" on the OTCQX.

Rubicon Organics, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp., is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act focused on providing premium organic certified cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. Rubicon Organics owns and operates a fully licensed 125,000 square foot high-tech greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia (the "Delta Facility"). Out of its Delta Facility, the Company grows organic cannabis certified by the Fraser Valley Organic Producers Association ("FVOPA"), Canada's preeminent certification body for organic operators.

Rubicon Organics was the first cannabis company in the world to release an Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report ("ESG Report") and expects to continue to take an ESG leadership position in the cannabis sector.

The Company is focused on building a portfolio of premium brands in the Canadian market, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co™, its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™, its premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY™ and its cannabis wellness product brand Wildflower™. The Company currently has over 120 unique SKUs available for sale across Canada, with over 97% coverage of the addressable market1. The Company has direct supply agreements in place with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch ("BCLDB"), the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission ("AGLC"), the Ontario Cannabis Stores ("OCS"), the

1 By population per Statistics Canada

