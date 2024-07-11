VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders at 10:00 AM PT on July 31, 2024 in person at the Terminal City Club, 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1B6, for the following purposes:

to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, together with the report of the Company’s auditors thereon; to set the number of directors of the Company at eight (8); to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration; to consider and, if thought appropriate, pass an ordinary resolution to approve the new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan”) of the Company, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders should refer to the Circular for more detailed information with respect to the matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Circular and other Meeting materials also contain important information with respect to voting your common shares, attending the Meeting, and participating at the Meeting.

The record date for the Meeting was June 21, 2024. The notice of Meeting, accompanying Circular and related Meeting materials are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

Webcast

The Company will be hosting a live webcast of the Meeting on July 31, 2024. Webcast details are as follows:

Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET Conference ID: 39767 Local dial-in: (+1) 289 514 5100 International dial-in: (+1) 800 717 1738 Webcast: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=29794BCA-2471-4D87-A230-DE41047AE796

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co™, and its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower™ in addition to the Company’s mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

