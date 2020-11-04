RUBIS: Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of December 9, 2020

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation.

Paris, November 4, 2020, 9 pm

Rubis' shareholders are invited to participate in the combined shareholders' meeting that will take place on:

Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm

In view of the prevailing health context related to the Covid-19, and as a precautionary measure, the Company urges shareholders to vote remotely or to grant a proxy, either by internet on the secure VOTACCESS voting plateform or by mail using the paper voting form.

The ways of participating in the Shareholders' Meeting, governed by the Government order 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 authorizing the holding of Shareholders' Meetings without the presence of shareholders and persons entitled to attend, will expire on November 30, 2020. Pending official publications on new ways to attend and participate to Shareholders' Meetings which will be held after November 30, 2020, Rubis' Shareholders' Meeting is convened with shareholders attending the meeting on December 9, 2020 at the Salons Hoche - 9 avenue Hoche - 75008 Paris.

However, the ways of attending and participating in the Shareholders' Meeting are likely to evolve.

Therefore, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to this Shareholders' Meetingon the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/ section: 'Shareholders - General Meeting - 2020 General Meeting - 9 December 2020').

The notice of meeting that set out the agenda and the resolutions put forward was published on November 4, 2020 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ('Balo'). Another notice of meeting will be published in the BALOon November 23, 2020 and in a legal gazette.

The preparatory documents are available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the following section: 'Shareholders - General Meeting - 2020 General Meeting - 9 December 2020'.

These documents are also available under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations, at Rubis' headquarter: 46 rue Boissière, 75116 Paris - France. They can also be requested by mail at the following address: Caceis Corporate Trust - Service Assemblées, 14 rue Rouget-de-Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux cedex 9.

*****

46, rue Boissière

75116 Paris - France

Phone. : +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Fax : +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49

Mail : rubis@rubis.fr

www.rubis.fr

Partnership limited by shares with a capital of €129,450,978.75

784 393 530 RCS PARIS - Code APE 642