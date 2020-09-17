Log in
RUBIS: Availability of the 2020 half-year financial report

09/17/2020 | 11:35am EDT

RUBIS
RUBIS: Availability of the 2020 half-year financial report

17-Sep-2020 / 17:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation.

 

 Paris, September 17th, 2020 at 5:35 pm

 

 

 

Rubis announced today that its 2020 half-year financial report as of June 30, 2020 is available. This report has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

 

The half-year financial report can be downloaded from the Company's website www.rubis.fr, on the following section "Publications - Financial reports".

 

 

*****

 

 

 

 

46, rue Boissière

75116 Paris - France

tél. : +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

fax : +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49

mail : rubis@rubis.fr

www.rubis.fr

Partnership Limited by Shares

With a capital of ?129,450,978.75 euros

Company's register number: 784 393 530 RCS Paris

Financials
Sales 2020 4 460 M 5 268 M 5 268 M
Net income 2020 279 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2020 164 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 4,81%
Capitalization 4 030 M 4 773 M 4 759 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 3 946
Free-Float 94,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 55,31 €
Last Close Price 38,92 €
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Heckenroth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bruno Krief Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Claquin Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Moretti Member-Supervisory Board
Erik Pointillart Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUBIS-28.91%4 773
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-10.91%4 951
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-10.00%2 658
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-15.36%2 285
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.17.53%2 187
