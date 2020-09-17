RUBIS

RUBIS: Availability of the 2020 half-year financial report



This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation.

Paris, September 17th, 2020 at 5:35 pm

Rubis announced today that its 2020 half-year financial report as of June 30, 2020 is available. This report has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

The half-year financial report can be downloaded from the Company's website www.rubis.fr, on the following section "Publications - Financial reports".

