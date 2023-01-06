Advanced search
    RUI   FR0013269123

RUBIS

(RUI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
25.33 EUR   +0.16%
11:47aRubis : Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas
EQ
2022In an accumulation phase
MS
2022Expectation of a turn-around
MS
RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

01/06/2023 | 11:47am EST
RUBIS
RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

06-Jan-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.
The original French version takes precedence over this translation.

 

 

Paris, January 6, 2023 – 5:45 pm

 

 

 

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT on RUBIS’ liquidity agreement

with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

 

  

 

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 31 December 2022:

  • 84,987 Rubis shares
  • €324,811

 

The following trades were made in the second half of 2022:

  • 263,644 securities were purchased for a total of €6,106,515 (1,737 transactions)
  • 246,157 securities were sold for a total of €5,756,758 (1,737 transactions)

 

Reminder:

  1. The previous half-year statement as of 30 June 2022 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account:

 

  • 65,519 Rubis shares
  • €716,248

 

  1. The following trades were made in the first half of 2022:

 

  • 265,819 securities were purchased for a total of €7,093,574 (1,914 transactions)
  • 271,861 securities were sold for a total of €7,375,384 (1,966 transactions)

 

  1. The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 1st July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021:

 

  • 51,976 Rubis shares
  • €1,132,714

 

  1. The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018:

 

  • 36,128 Rubis shares
  • €1,487,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact

 

RUBIS – Legal department

 

Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

Language: English
Company: RUBIS
46, rue Boissière
75116 Paris
France
Phone: +33 144 17 95 95
Fax: +33 145 01 72 49
E-mail: investors@rubis.fr
Internet: www.rubis.fr
ISIN: FR0013269123
Euronext Ticker: RUI
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract
EQS News ID: 1529659
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1529659  06-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1529659&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
