RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas
06-Jan-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.
The original French version takes precedence over this translation.
Paris, January 6, 2023 – 5:45 pm
HALF-YEAR STATEMENT on RUBIS’ liquidity agreement
with EXANE BNP PARIBAS
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 31 December 2022:
- 84,987 Rubis shares
- €324,811
The following trades were made in the second half of 2022:
- 263,644 securities were purchased for a total of €6,106,515 (1,737 transactions)
- 246,157 securities were sold for a total of €5,756,758 (1,737 transactions)
Reminder:
- The previous half-year statement as of 30 June 2022 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account:
- 65,519 Rubis shares
- €716,248
- The following trades were made in the first half of 2022:
- 265,819 securities were purchased for a total of €7,093,574 (1,914 transactions)
- 271,861 securities were sold for a total of €7,375,384 (1,966 transactions)
- The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 1st July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021:
- 51,976 Rubis shares
- €1,132,714
- The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018:
- 36,128 Rubis shares
- €1,487,705
Regulatory filing PDF file
File: RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas
