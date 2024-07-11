RUBIS: RUBIS TERMINAL REBRANDS AS TEPSA

07|11|2024

Paris, 11 Juillet 2024, 18:00

To demonstrate its evolution and its commitment to leading sustainable storage solutions in Europe, Rubis Terminal announces its rebranding as Tepsa.

Rubis announced in a press release on 10 April 2024 that it had signed a definitive agreement with I Squared Capital for the sale of its 55% stake, subject to the usual regulatory approvals. The Rubis Terminal joint venture specialises in the storage and handling of bulk liquid and liquefied products. It is the fifth largest terminal operator in Europe and the largest in France(1), with a storage capacity of 4 million m3 in France, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium.

While building on its heritage, the company is transforming itself to meet the needs of a fast-changing sector. The new name marks a move towards storage solutions that place greater emphasis on energy transition and innovation.

For more information about the rebranding and the future initiatives, please visit www.tepsa.com

