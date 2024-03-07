Paris, 7 March 2024, 7:45pm

Rubis today announces a series of changes and nominations to its Management Committee, effective immediately:

Managing Director in charge of Strategy and M&A

Bruno Krief is appointed Managing Director in charge of Strategy and M&A. Bruno has been a key actor of the company’s development since the creation of the Group and will continue bringing his experience by focusing on strategy and M&A.

Chief Financial Officer

Marc Jacquot is appointed Group Chief Financial Officer, within the Group Management Committee and succeeds to Bruno Krief. Marc has 20 years of experience in finance and has been CFO of Rubis Terminal JV since the creation of the partnership with I Squared Capital in 2020. Previously, he had worked in the geosciences industry for 11 years, holding various corporate finance roles both in France and in Houston, TX, as well as 4 years in investment banking in New York.

Marc is a graduate of Paris Dauphine University and of Paris X University, where he earned a Master's degree and a postgraduate degree in Finance.

The finance experience and expertise Marc brings to Rubis will fully support the Group transformation as the company enters a new phase of development.

Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer

Sophie Pierson is joining the Group Management Committee. She worked for TotalEnergies for 10 years, where she held various positions in Legal, Ethics, Human rights, Compliance and People & Social Responsibility departments, and where she developed sound experience in sustainable business role, coupled with advanced legal expertise. Sophie joined Rubis SCA 6 years ago and has built the Sustainability and Compliance department within the Group. She has notably established the foundation of systematic sustainability development at Rubis, including the development of Rubis’ first CSR Roadmap 2022-2025.

Sophie is a graduate of Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne University and admitted to Paris Bar. She also holds a Certificate in Economic & Strategic Intelligence of Paris Dauphine University.



Sophie’s integration within the Group Management Committee will push the Company in the right configuration for the future, as it engages in the shift towards renewables and needs to be well equipped to embrace the challenges linked to energy transition and evolving regulatory framework.

Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik, Managing Partner, commented: “I am pleased to welcome Marc Jacquot and Sophie Pierson in the Group Management Committee. I wish Bruno, Marc and Sophie every success in their new responsibilities. Our leadership team will further focus on the operational challenges of today, while addressing strategy and transformation to secure the future in all our businesses. I’m looking forward to tackling the challenges and exploiting the opportunities together with this multi-disciplinary and complementary team.”

Press Contact Analyst Contact RUBIS - Communication Department RUBIS - Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of IR Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95



presse@rubis.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 45 01 87 44



investors@rubis.fr

Attachment