RUBIS : Rubis participates in the construction of the world's first multi-megawatt hydrogen power plant in French Guiana

Paris, September 29, 2021, 17:45 pm

RUBIS PARTICIPATES IN THE CONSTRUCTION

OF THE WORLD's FIRST MULTI-MEGAWATT HYDROGEN

POWER PLANT IN FRENCH GUIANA

This project is a tangible example of Rubis' strategy to develop projects in sustainable and decarbonized energies by entering into the production of non-intermittent renewable electricity.

SARA (Société Anonyme de la Raffinerie des Antilles, Rubis Group) and its partners Meridiam and Hydrogène de France (HDF) are launching the construction of the Centrale électrique de l'Ouest Guyanais (CEOG: Western Guiana power plant). This project, located in the commune of Mana, is currently the world's first multi-megawatt hydrogen power plant as well as the world's largest project for the storage of intermittent renewable energy via hydrogen (128 MWh of stored energy). CEOG anticipates the future of renewable energies by eliminating their intermittency through industrial-scale storage.

This power plant will produce 100% renewable electricity from solar energy and water to supply the equivalent of 10,000 homes in Western Guiana 24 hours a day, year-round, at a lower cost than the territory's diesel power plants. CEOG will avoid the combustion of 12 million liters of diesel per year and the emission of 39,000 tons of CO2 per year compared to an equivalent thermal power plant[1]. Operating in total autonomy, CEOG will also secure the electricity supply of the Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni area in case of failure or maintenance of the electrical network.

The plant will provide stable electricity without emitting greenhouse gases, fine particles, noise or smoke. The solution developed by HDF, called Renewstable(R), makes it possible to produce locally the electricity needed locally.

This electricity will be supplied by a combination of a photovoltaic park and long-term, mass energy storage in the form of hydrogen, coupled with short-term battery storage. It will be injected into the Guianese electricity grid and its production will be covered by a 25-year capacity contract with EDF (électricité De France).

Construction will begin this autumn and the plant is scheduled to be commissioned in April 2024. It will generate a turnover of around 17 million euros for local companies. During its 25 years of operation, CEOG will create permanent, skilled jobs in Western Guiana, in addition to those created during its construction. CEOG is 60% owned by Meridiam, 30% by SARA (Rubis Group) and 10% by HDF. French manufacturers McPhy and HDF will supply the electrolysers and fuel cells respectively. The French-German consortium Siemens Energy SAS and Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG will be the manufacturer and operator of CEOG.

"This long-standing collaboration with HDF allows us to offer a new, sustainable and affordable energy alternative to our customers."

Clarisse GOBIN-SWIECZNIK, Managing Director of Rubis SCA

About Rubis

Founded in 1990, Rubis is an independent French operator in the energy sector, listed on Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN code: FR0013269123, mnemonic code: RUI) and recognized in the market for its expertise and the quality of its services.

The Group specializes in the distribution of energy and bitumen from supply to the end customer.

Its mission is to provide the greatest number of people with steady and reliable access to energy to meet their essential needs for mobility, cooking and heating, as well as to supply the energy required for the operation of industry and professionals.

With more than 4,000 employees, the Group operates in 41 countries in three geographic zones: Africa/Indian Ocean, the Caribbean and Europe. Its decentralized organization enables it to operate as close as possible to local issues.

Aware of current climate issues, Rubis wants to develop in less carbon-intensive activities and became the 2nd shareholder of HDF in June 2021, convinced by the potential of hydrogen-electricity, particularly in countries where the Group is already established. Rubis is also a signatory of the Global Compact.

About SARA

SARA "Société Anonyme de la Raffinerie des Antilles" has been a key player in the production of energy in Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana for more than 50 years and generates 700 direct and indirect jobs. Its historical missions are to ensure the energy independence of these territories in terms of petroleum products, to ensure the strategic stocks, to contribute to the industrialization effort, to be a high-tech pole and to play a leading role in society. Within the framework of the energy transition, its strategy is to perpetuate, modernize and decarbonize its core business, while developing new activities around new energies.

The development of these projects is based on three essential criteria: the creation of local, non-displaceable jobs, social acceptability and the search for partnerships that benefit the projects. This strategy, which has now been proven, is part of a circular and territorial economy approach, with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality in the medium term. To achieve this, SARA invests in innovative projects ranging from Research, Development and Innovation to the combination of mature technologies, systematically monitoring their impact on the climate and the local economy.

Press Contact Investor Relations PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli RUBIS - Anna Patrice, Head of IR Tel: +(33) 1 44 82 48 33 Tel: +(33) 1 45 01 72 32 aurelie.gabrieli@publicisconsultants.com investors@rubis.fr

[1] Ademe study (French document): https://www.guyane.ademe.fr/sites/default/files/ notes-emissions-gaz-effet-serre-secteur-energetique-guyane.pdf; integrating CEOG's carbon intensity of 0.136 kg CO2eq/ kWh; Guyanese coastal thermal kWh emission factor of 0.915 kg CO2eq/kWh.

