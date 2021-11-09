Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rubis
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUI   FR0013269123

RUBIS

(RUI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RUBIS : Strengthening the Group's financial resources by establishing a new line of capital

11/09/2021 | 12:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUBIS RUBIS: Strengthening the Group's financial resources by establishing a new line of capital 09-Nov-2021 / 18:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, November 9, 2021, 6:50pm

STRENGTHENING THE GROUP'S FINANCIAL RESOURCES

BY ESTABLISHING A NEW LINE OF CAPITAL

This document is a translation of the original French press release and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation.

In accordance with the delegations granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting and by the General Partners on June 10, 2021, Rubis has set up on November 9, 2021, an equity line, through the issuance of equity warrants fully subscribed by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (« Crédit Agricole CIB »), allowing Rubis to carry out successive share capital increases within the authorised limit of EUR5,500,000 of nominal value (corresponding to 4,400,000 shares with a par value of EUR1.25), i.e. around 4.3% of Rubis' share capital.

These equity warrants can be exercised at Rubis' discretion, in successive tranches, during a 37-month period. Crédit Agricole CIB has undertaken to subscribe, within the framework of the agreement of equity warrants' issuance, Rubis' shares resulting from the equity warrants' exercise.

The subscription price of the shares resulting from the equity warrants' exercise will be set at a 5% discount to the volume-weighted average of the quoted share prices over the two trading days preceding its fixing.

This equity financing mechanism has proven to be particularly well suited to the Group's growth strategy, offering flexibility and complementarity alongside other means of financing, bearing in mind that Rubis' free cash flow and traditional bank loans will remain the priority means of financing.

As an illustration, the potential increase in shareholders' equity could reach around EUR118.6 Million[1].

Crédit Agricole CIB, acting as financial intermediary, does not intend to remain shareholder of the Company.

The number of shares issued and listed on Euronext in Paris will be released by Euronext notice and by a publication on the Rubis' website.

This operation does not require the issuance of a prospectus subject to the approval of the French Financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

Potential impact of this equity line on a 1-percent stake held prior to the share capital increase in the Company share capital (on the basis of the 102,478,020 shares comprising the share capital on November 9, 2021): 

                                                           Prior to issuance              Post issuance 
                                                           Non-diluted     Diluted basis  Non-diluted     Diluted basis 
                                                           basis           [2]            basis           2 
Percentages[3] prior to and post issuance of 4,400,000 new 1%              0.98%          0.96%           0.94% 
shares 
              Analysts Contact 
              RUBIS - Finance Department 
 
              investors@rubis.fr 
              Tel : +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] On the indicative basis of the closing trading price on November 8, 2021.

[2] The diluted basis is calculated taking into account the shares that could be issued in title of free allocation of ordinary shares (or « performance shares") plans, of preferred shares plans and stock options plans as of November 9, 2021 (these plans being fully submitted to the achievement of performance conditions).

[3] These percentages do not take into account shares that could be in the future bought back by Rubis and then canceled in accordance with the 1st et 2nd resolutions approved by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting and by the General Partners on December 9, 2020. If they were taken into account, a 1-percent stake held in the Company share capital prior to the share capital increase would represent, after new share capital decrease and shares' issuance resulting from the equity warrants' exercise, 0.96% of the share capital on a diluted basis.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Strengthening the Group's financial resources by establishing a new line of capital 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         RUBIS 
                 46, rue Boissière 
                 75116 Paris 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:             +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:          investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:        www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:            FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:    Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:     1247610 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1247610 09-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247610&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 12:50 ET (17:50 GMT)

All news about RUBIS
12:51pRUBIS : Renforcement des moyens financiers du Groupe par la mise en place d'une nouvelle l..
DJ
12:51pRUBIS : Strengthening the Group's financial resources by establishing a new line of capita..
DJ
11:36aRUBIS : CA T3 2021 - Les volumes retrouvent leur -2-
DJ
11:36aRUBIS : CA T3 2021 - Les volumes retrouvent leur niveau pré-Covid avec des marges unitaire..
DJ
11:36aRUBIS : Q3 2021 - Volumes at pre-Covid levels -2-
DJ
11:36aRUBIS : Q3 2021 - Volumes at pre-Covid levels robust underlying unit margins
DJ
12:43aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall as Covid-19 Surges Across Europe
DJ
10/22RUBIS : Tweezers Celebrates 60 Years
AQ
10/20RUBIS : Déclaration de capital et de droits de vote au 19/10/2021
DJ
10/20RUBIS : Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 10/19/2..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RUBIS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 239 M 4 908 M 4 908 M
Net income 2021 284 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2021 458 M 530 M 530 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 6,53%
Capitalization 2 906 M 3 364 M 3 364 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 123
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart RUBIS
Duration : Period :
Rubis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUBIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,37 €
Average target price 45,48 €
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Krief Chief Financial Officer
Olivier Heckenroth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chantal Mazzacurati Member-Supervisory Board
Laure Grimonpret-Tahon Member-Supervisory Board
Marie-Hélène Dessailly Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUBIS-25.30%3 368
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%9 560
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD-3.36%4 944
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.10.36%2 837
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED17.31%2 663
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION-9.31%1 785