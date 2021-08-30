RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 23 to 27, 2021 30-Aug-2021 / 19:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, August 30, 2021, 7:30 pm
TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)
- August 23 to 27, 2021 -
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From August 23, 2021 to August 27, 2021
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 23, 2021 and August 27, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market:
Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market
Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of
of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions
shares)
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23 FR0013269123 1,747 32.48 AQEU 19
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23 FR0013269123 5,956 32.55 CEUX 82
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23 FR0013269123 748 32.46 TQEX 10
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23 FR0013269123 16,549 32.50 XPAR 151
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24 FR0013269123 3,049 32.73 AQEU 36
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24 FR0013269123 6,424 32.74 CEUX 67
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24 FR0013269123 719 32.84 TQEX 6
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24 FR0013269123 14,808 32.72 XPAR 169
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25 FR0013269123 1,339 32.87 AQEU 19
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25 FR0013269123 6,614 32.88 CEUX 89
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25 FR0013269123 1,946 32.88 TQEX 25
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25 FR0013269123 15,101 32.81 XPAR 166
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26 FR0013269123 4,501 32.99 AQEU 34
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26 FR0013269123 4,632 32.97 CEUX 54
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26 FR0013269123 605 32.86 TQEX 10
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26 FR0013269123 15,262 32.95 XPAR 150
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27 FR0013269123 3,005 32.95 AQEU 30
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27 FR0013269123 9,049 32.94 CEUX 99
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27 FR0013269123 1,956 32.99 TQEX 23
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27 FR0013269123 10,990 32.95 XPAR 120
* Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 125,000 32.80
decimal
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 23, 2021 to August 27, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).
Contact
RUBIS - Legal department
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95
Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 23 to 27, 2021
Language: English
Company: RUBIS
46, rue Boissière
75116 Paris
France
Phone: +33 144 17 95 95
Fax: +33 145 01 72 49
E-mail: communication@rubis.fr
Internet: www.rubis.fr
ISIN: FR0013269123
Euronext Ticker: RUI
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version)
