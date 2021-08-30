RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 23 to 27, 2021 30-Aug-2021 / 19:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, August 30, 2021, 7:30 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- August 23 to 27, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From August 23, 2021 to August 27, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 23, 2021 and August 27, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23 FR0013269123 1,747 32.48 AQEU 19 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23 FR0013269123 5,956 32.55 CEUX 82 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23 FR0013269123 748 32.46 TQEX 10 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23 FR0013269123 16,549 32.50 XPAR 151 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24 FR0013269123 3,049 32.73 AQEU 36 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24 FR0013269123 6,424 32.74 CEUX 67 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24 FR0013269123 719 32.84 TQEX 6 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24 FR0013269123 14,808 32.72 XPAR 169 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25 FR0013269123 1,339 32.87 AQEU 19 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25 FR0013269123 6,614 32.88 CEUX 89 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25 FR0013269123 1,946 32.88 TQEX 25 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25 FR0013269123 15,101 32.81 XPAR 166 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26 FR0013269123 4,501 32.99 AQEU 34 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26 FR0013269123 4,632 32.97 CEUX 54 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26 FR0013269123 605 32.86 TQEX 10 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26 FR0013269123 15,262 32.95 XPAR 150 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27 FR0013269123 3,005 32.95 AQEU 30 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27 FR0013269123 9,049 32.94 CEUX 99 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27 FR0013269123 1,956 32.99 TQEX 23 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27 FR0013269123 10,990 32.95 XPAR 120 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 125,000 32.80 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 23, 2021 to August 27, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 23 to 27, 2021

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 1229887 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1229887 30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)