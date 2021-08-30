Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rubis
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUI   FR0013269123

RUBIS

(RUI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RUBIS : Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 23 to 27, 2021

08/30/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 23 to 27, 2021 30-Aug-2021 / 19:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, August 30, 2021, 7:30 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- August 23 to 27, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From August 23, 2021 to August 27, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 23, 2021 and August 27, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 

                                               Identification     Daily total    Daily weighted     Market 
Issuer name   Identification code  Transaction code of financial  volume (in     average price of   (MIC   Number of 
              of issuer (LEI)      date        instrument (ISIN)  number of      shares acquired*   Code)  transactions 
                                                                  shares) 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23  FR0013269123       1,747          32.48              AQEU   19 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23  FR0013269123       5,956          32.55              CEUX   82 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23  FR0013269123       748            32.46              TQEX   10 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.23  FR0013269123       16,549         32.50              XPAR   151 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24  FR0013269123       3,049          32.73              AQEU   36 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24  FR0013269123       6,424          32.74              CEUX   67 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24  FR0013269123       719            32.84              TQEX   6 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.24  FR0013269123       14,808         32.72              XPAR   169 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25  FR0013269123       1,339          32.87              AQEU   19 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25  FR0013269123       6,614          32.88              CEUX   89 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25  FR0013269123       1,946          32.88              TQEX   25 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.25  FR0013269123       15,101         32.81              XPAR   166 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26  FR0013269123       4,501          32.99              AQEU   34 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26  FR0013269123       4,632          32.97              CEUX   54 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26  FR0013269123       605            32.86              TQEX   10 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.26  FR0013269123       15,262         32.95              XPAR   150 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27  FR0013269123       3,005          32.95              AQEU   30 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27  FR0013269123       9,049          32.94              CEUX   99 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27  FR0013269123       1,956          32.99              TQEX   23 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.27  FR0013269123       10,990         32.95              XPAR   120 
* Two-digit rounding after the                 TOTAL              125,000        32.80 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 23, 2021 to August 27, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

              Contact 
              RUBIS - Legal department 
              Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 23 to 27, 2021 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         RUBIS 
                 46, rue Boissière 
                 75116 Paris 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:             +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:          communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:        www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:            FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:    Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:     1229887 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1229887 30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

All news about RUBIS
01:31pRUBIS : Opérations effectuées dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions (ho..
DJ
01:31pRUBIS : Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (..
DJ
08/23RUBIS : Opérations effectuées dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions (ho..
DJ
08/23RUBIS : Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (..
DJ
08/18RUBIS : Haïti : aucune victime parmi le personnel, impact limité sur nos activit..
DJ
08/18RUBIS : Haiti: no casualties within the staff, limited impact on operations
DJ
08/16RUBIS : Opérations effectuées dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions (ho..
DJ
08/16RUBIS : Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (..
DJ
08/09RUBIS : Déclaration de capital et de droits de vote au 30/07/2021
DJ
08/09RUBIS : Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RUBIS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 260 M 5 024 M 5 024 M
Net income 2021 300 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2021 300 M 354 M 354 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 5,56%
Capitalization 3 430 M 4 048 M 4 046 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 4 123
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart RUBIS
Duration : Period :
Rubis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUBIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 33,01 €
Average target price 50,61 €
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Krief Chief Financial Officer
Olivier Heckenroth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chantal Mazzacurati Member-Supervisory Board
Laure Grimonpret-Tahon Member-Supervisory Board
Marie-Hélène Dessailly Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUBIS-13.09%4 045
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%10 869
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")-3.69%4 913
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD-7.48%4 695
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.24.16%3 151
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED9.42%2 451