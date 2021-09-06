Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rubis
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUI   FR0013269123

RUBIS

(RUI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

RUBIS : Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 30 to September 3, 2021

09/06/2021 | 11:36am EDT
RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 30 to September 3, 2021 06-Sep-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, September 6, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- August 30 to September 3, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From August 30, 2021 to September 3, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 30, 2021 and September 3, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 

                                               Identification     Daily total    Daily weighted     Market 
Issuer name   Identification code  Transaction code of financial  volume (in     average price of   (MIC   Number of 
              of issuer (LEI)      date        instrument (ISIN)  number of      shares acquired*   Code)  transactions 
                                                                  shares) 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.30  FR0013269123       5,219          32.93              AQEU   48 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.30  FR0013269123       2,861          32.84              CEUX   40 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.30  FR0013269123       2,243          32.93              TQEX   31 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.30  FR0013269123       14,677         32.90              XPAR   143 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.31  FR0013269123       1,305          32.85              AQEU   12 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.31  FR0013269123       2,319          32.88              CEUX   27 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.31  FR0013269123       1,721          32.89              TQEX   39 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.31  FR0013269123       19,655         32.84              XPAR   146 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.01  FR0013269123       3,079          33.44              AQEU   25 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.01  FR0013269123       4,677          33.40              CEUX   54 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.01  FR0013269123       2,703          33.48              TQEX   26 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.01  FR0013269123       14,541         33.45              XPAR   129 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.02  FR0013269123       3,870          33.19              AQEU   42 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.02  FR0013269123       5,635          33.19              CEUX   75 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.02  FR0013269123       3,038          33.20              TQEX   33 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.02  FR0013269123       12,457         33.19              XPAR   124 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.03  FR0013269123       3,556          33.08              AQEU   38 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.03  FR0013269123       6,443          33.13              CEUX   84 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.03  FR0013269123       2,720          33.25              TQEX   23 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.03  FR0013269123       12,281         33.10              XPAR   131 
* Two-digit rounding after the                 TOTAL              125,000        33.10 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 30, 2021 to September 3, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

              Contact 
              RUBIS - Legal department 
              Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 30 to September 3, 2021 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         RUBIS 
                 46, rue Boissière 
                 75116 Paris 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:             +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:          communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:        www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:            FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:    Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:     1231438 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1231438 06-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231438&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

