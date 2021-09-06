RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 30 to September 3, 2021 06-Sep-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paris, September 6, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- August 30 to September 3, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From August 30, 2021 to September 3, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 30, 2021 and September 3, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.30 FR0013269123 5,219 32.93 AQEU 48 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.30 FR0013269123 2,861 32.84 CEUX 40 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.30 FR0013269123 2,243 32.93 TQEX 31 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.30 FR0013269123 14,677 32.90 XPAR 143 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.31 FR0013269123 1,305 32.85 AQEU 12 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.31 FR0013269123 2,319 32.88 CEUX 27 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.31 FR0013269123 1,721 32.89 TQEX 39 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.31 FR0013269123 19,655 32.84 XPAR 146 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.01 FR0013269123 3,079 33.44 AQEU 25 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.01 FR0013269123 4,677 33.40 CEUX 54 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.01 FR0013269123 2,703 33.48 TQEX 26 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.01 FR0013269123 14,541 33.45 XPAR 129 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.02 FR0013269123 3,870 33.19 AQEU 42 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.02 FR0013269123 5,635 33.19 CEUX 75 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.02 FR0013269123 3,038 33.20 TQEX 33 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.02 FR0013269123 12,457 33.19 XPAR 124 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.03 FR0013269123 3,556 33.08 AQEU 38 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.03 FR0013269123 6,443 33.13 CEUX 84 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.03 FR0013269123 2,720 33.25 TQEX 23 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.03 FR0013269123 12,281 33.10 XPAR 131 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 125,000 33.10 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 30, 2021 to September 3, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

