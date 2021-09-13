Log in
    RUI   FR0013269123

RUBIS

(RUI)
RUBIS : Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 6 to 10, 2021, 2021

09/13/2021 | 11:36am EDT
RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 6 to 10, 2021, 2021 13-Sep-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, September 13, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- September 6 to 10, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From September 6, 2021 to September 10, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between September 6, 2021 and September 10, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 

                                               Identification     Daily total    Daily weighted     Market 
Issuer name   Identification code  Transaction code of financial  volume (in     average price of   (MIC   Number of 
              of issuer (LEI)      date        instrument (ISIN)  number of      shares acquired*   Code)  transactions 
                                                                  shares) 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06  FR0013269123       5,444          33.00              AQEU   56 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06  FR0013269123       5,650          32.99              CEUX   100 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06  FR0013269123       2,850          32.99              TQEX   48 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06  FR0013269123       11,056         32.97              XPAR   153 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07  FR0013269123       3,628          33.01              AQEU   40 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07  FR0013269123       6,589          33.00              CEUX   98 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07  FR0013269123       2,886          32.99              TQEX   31 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07  FR0013269123       11,897         32.99              XPAR   110 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08  FR0013269123       2,505          33.08              AQEU   30 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08  FR0013269123       4,442          33.05              CEUX   53 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08  FR0013269123       2,285          33.02              TQEX   19 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08  FR0013269123       15,768         33.02              XPAR   137 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09  FR0013269123       3,375          32.25              AQEU   31 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09  FR0013269123       4,676          32.23              CEUX   58 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09  FR0013269123       1,954          32.26              TQEX   22 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09  FR0013269123       14,995         32.24              XPAR   151 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10  FR0013269123       2,763          30.08              AQEU   25 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10  FR0013269123       1,827          30.05              CEUX   23 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10  FR0013269123       232            29.78              TQEX   4 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10  FR0013269123       20,178         30.47              XPAR   185 
* Two-digit rounding after the                 TOTAL              125,000        32.33 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from September 6, 2021 to September 10, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

              Contact 
              RUBIS - Legal department 
              Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 6 to 10, 2021, 2021 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         RUBIS 
                 46, rue Boissière 
                 75116 Paris 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:             +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:          communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:        www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:            FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:    Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:     1233029 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1233029 13-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233029&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

MIC AG -2.04% 2.96 Delayed Quote.20.33%
RUBIS 0.47% 29.66 Real-time Quote.-22.27%
