Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Rubis    RUI   FR0013269123

RUBIS

(RUI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RUBIS : Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 6 to 8, 2021

01/11/2021 | 12:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 RUBIS 
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback 
program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 6 to 8, 
2021 
 
11-Jan-2021 / 18:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Paris, January 11, 2021, 6:45 pm 
 
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) 
 
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) 
 
Period: From January 6, 2021 to January 8, 2021 
 
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' 
Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the 
Company operated, between January 6, 2021 and January 8, 2021, the purchases of 
its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. 
 
Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 
 
Issuer Identification code  Transaction Identification Daily Daily Market Number 
 name    of issuer (LEI)       date        code of     total weigh  (MIC    of 
                                          financial    volum  ted  Code)  transa 
                                          instrument   e (in avera        ctions 
                                            (ISIN)     numbe  ge 
                                                       r of  price 
                                                       share  of 
                                                        s)   share 
                                                               s 
                                                             acqui 
                                                             red* 
RUBIS  969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.01.06   FR0013269123  31,88 40.58  XPAR   243 
                                                         8 
RUBIS  969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.01.07   FR0013269123  35,50 40.82  XPAR   451 
                                                         3 
RUBIS  969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.01.08   FR0013269123  32,59 40.62  XPAR   326 
                                                         5 
* Two-digit rounding after the              TOTAL      99,98 40.68 
decimal                                                  6 
 
Detailed presentation per transaction: 
 
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from January 6, 2021 to 
January 8, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program 
(rubis.fr) [1]. 
 
  Contact 
  RUBIS - Legal department 
  Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 
 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
 
File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback 
program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 6 to 8, 
2021 [2] 
 
Language:        English 
Company:         RUBIS 
                 46, rue Boissière 
                 75116 Paris 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 144 17 95 51 
Fax:             +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:          communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:        www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:            FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:    Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in 
                 own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:     1159861 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
 
1159861 11-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8b28ea4923b92999b2634b0b81ffbb3e&application_id=1159861&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a0efd543f8eb2290bda294388a65a783&application_id=1159861&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 12:45 ET (17:45 GMT)

All news about RUBIS
12:46pRUBIS : Opérations effectuées dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions (ho..
DJ
12:46pRUBIS : Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback progr..
DJ
01/07RUBIS : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité de Rubis contracté avec la soci..
DJ
01/07RUBIS : Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas
DJ
01/06RUBIS : Déclaration de capital et de droits de vote au 31/12/2020
DJ
01/06RUBIS : Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of sha..
DJ
01/06RUBIS : Launches Up to $307 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
01/05RUBIS : Décision du collège de la gérance portant sur le lancement d'un programm..
DJ
01/05RUBIS : Decision of the board of management regarding the launch of a share buyb..
DJ
2020RUBIS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 996 M 4 858 M 4 858 M
Net income 2020 271 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2020 181 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 4,24%
Capitalization 4 192 M 5 134 M 5 096 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 946
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart RUBIS
Duration : Period :
Rubis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUBIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 48,44 €
Last Close Price 40,50 €
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olivier Heckenroth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bruno Krief Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Claquin Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Moretti Member-Supervisory Board
Erik Pointillart Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUBIS6.64%5 134
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-1.31%5 207
GIBSON ENERGY INC.0.68%2 384
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-8.90%2 248
TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.39%1 288
Z ENERGY LIMITED-2.50%1 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ