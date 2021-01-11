RUBIS
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback
program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 6 to 8,
2021
11-Jan-2021 / 18:45 CET/CEST
Paris, January 11, 2021, 6:45 pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From January 6, 2021 to January 8, 2021
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders'
Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the
Company operated, between January 6, 2021 and January 8, 2021, the purchases of
its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market:
Issuer Identification code Transaction Identification Daily Daily Market Number
name of issuer (LEI) date code of total weigh (MIC of
financial volum ted Code) transa
instrument e (in avera ctions
(ISIN) numbe ge
r of price
share of
s) share
s
acqui
red*
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.01.06 FR0013269123 31,88 40.58 XPAR 243
8
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.01.07 FR0013269123 35,50 40.82 XPAR 451
3
RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.01.08 FR0013269123 32,59 40.62 XPAR 326
5
* Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 99,98 40.68
decimal 6
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from January 6, 2021 to
January 8, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program
(rubis.fr) [1].
Contact
RUBIS - Legal department
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95
