RUBIS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous RUBIS: Rubis adopts Wiztrust to certify its information 02-Jun-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, June 2, 2021, 5:35 pm RUBIS ADOPTS WIZTRUST TO CERTIFY ITS INFORMATION In order to secure its communication towards the market, Rubis decided to use Wiztrust, a certification solution for information in the blockchain, developed by the French company Wiztopic. Market manipulation, by sending out false or misleading information about a company, is a growing risk against which Rubis wishes to protect itself. "It is important for us to offer the possibility of verifying the authenticity of the information published by our Company and thus ensure the protection of our shareholders and the reputation of our Group", says Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik, Deputy Managing Director of Rubis. As of June 1, 2021, each press release published by Rubis has a unique fingerprint in the blockchain. It will thus be very easy to verify the authenticity of a document issued by the Company by going to the wiztrust.com website and "dragging and dropping" the document. An explanation of this method of certifying information, used every day by many CAC 40 and SBF 120 companies, is given in this video. Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

