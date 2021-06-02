Log in
RUBIS : Rubis adopts Wiztrust to certify its information

06/02/2021 | 11:36am EDT
RUBIS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
RUBIS: Rubis adopts Wiztrust to certify its information 
02-Jun-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, June 2, 2021, 5:35 pm 
 
RUBIS ADOPTS WIZTRUST TO CERTIFY ITS INFORMATION 
 
 
In order to secure its communication towards the market, Rubis decided to use Wiztrust, a certification solution for 
information in the blockchain, developed by the French company Wiztopic. 
 
Market manipulation, by sending out false or misleading information about a company, is a growing risk against which 
Rubis wishes to protect itself. "It is important for us to offer the possibility of verifying the authenticity of the 
information published by our Company and thus ensure the protection of our shareholders and the reputation of our 
Group", says Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik, Deputy Managing Director of Rubis. 
 
As of June 1, 2021, each press release published by Rubis has a unique fingerprint in the blockchain. It will thus be 
very easy to verify the authenticity of a document issued by the Company by going to the wiztrust.com website and 
"dragging and dropping" the document. 
 
An explanation of this method of certifying information, used every day by many CAC 40 and SBF 120 companies, is given 
in this video. 
 
 
 
 
 
              Contact 
              RUBIS - Legal department 
              Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Issuer:       RUBIS 
              46, rue Boissière 
              75116 Paris 
              France 
Phone:        +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:          +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:       communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:     www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:         FR0013269123 
EQS News ID:  1203797 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1203797 02-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203797&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

