35 years of providing sustainable, reliable access to energy for as many people as possible. The group has diversified into renewable electricity generation to adapt to changing demand and climate challenges. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - energy distribution (99.3%; Rubis Energie): distribution of fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The group operates 1,143 service stations in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. In addition, the group offers logistics services that include trading and supply, refining and shipping; - renewable electricity production (0.7%; Rubis Photosol): development, financing, operation and maintenance of large-scale ground-mounted and shaded photovoltaic installations, as well as rooftop installations for professionals. In addition, Rubis holds a 17.2% stake in HDF Energy, an international group specializing in the development of hydrogen-electricity plant projects. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (13%), Caribbean (49.1%) and Africa (37.9%). On October 16, 2024, Rubis finalized the sale of its 55% stake in the Rubis Terminal joint venture (bulk storage of liquid products).