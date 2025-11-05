The petroleum product storage and distribution firm Rubis posted a 3% decline in revenue for Q3 2025, including a 1% decline in retail marketing and a 17% decline in support services, in its core energy distribution activities.
However, it claims to have delivered a "solid performance" over the period, "driven by higher volumes and margins in its core energy distribution activities against a backdrop of falling crude oil prices."
Rubis adds that "robust operational execution offset the unfavorable effects of the EUR/USD exchange rate, confirming the strength of its diversified business model," which spreads risk across geographic areas and business lines.
In terms of outlook, the group reaffirms its targets for 2025, estimating that its EBITDA should reach between €710m and €760m for the current year (assuming a stable IAS 29 hyperinflation impact compared to 2024).
Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
35 years of providing sustainable, reliable access to energy for as many people as possible. The group has diversified into renewable electricity generation to adapt to changing demand and climate challenges. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- energy distribution (99.3%; Rubis Energie): distribution of fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The group operates 1,143 service stations in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. In addition, the group offers logistics services that include trading and supply, refining and shipping;
- renewable electricity production (0.7%; Rubis Photosol): development, financing, operation and maintenance of large-scale ground-mounted and shaded photovoltaic installations, as well as rooftop installations for professionals. In addition, Rubis holds a 17.2% stake in HDF Energy, an international group specializing in the development of hydrogen-electricity plant projects.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (13%), Caribbean (49.1%) and Africa (37.9%).
On October 16, 2024, Rubis finalized the sale of its 55% stake in the Rubis Terminal joint venture (bulk storage of liquid products).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.