The petroleum product storage and distribution firm Rubis posted a 3% decline in revenue for Q3 2025, including a 1% decline in retail marketing and a 17% decline in support services, in its core energy distribution activities.

However, it claims to have delivered a "solid performance" over the period, "driven by higher volumes and margins in its core energy distribution activities against a backdrop of falling crude oil prices."

Rubis adds that "robust operational execution offset the unfavorable effects of the EUR/USD exchange rate, confirming the strength of its diversified business model," which spreads risk across geographic areas and business lines.

In terms of outlook, the group reaffirms its targets for 2025, estimating that its EBITDA should reach between €710m and €760m for the current year (assuming a stable IAS 29 hyperinflation impact compared to 2024).


