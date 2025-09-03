Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" rating on Rubis shares, which features in its "Midcap Convictions," with a target price maintained at €34, estimating that the group should publish encouraging interim results on Tuesday, September 9, after the market closes.



According to the broker, the energy-focused group is expected to report EBITDA of €358m for H1 2025 and is well positioned to achieve its annual target of €710m-€760m.



We expect this half-yearly publication to confirm Rubis' defensive profile, the analyst says, pointing out that its business model has historically proven to be resilient in the face of global economic uncertainty.



The rise of activist shareholders (including Patrick Molis, who holds 9% of the capital and has just joined the supervisory board) could also steer the strategy towards greater short-term value creation, he adds.