Oddo BHF reaffirms its "outperform" opinion on Rubis, a stock included in its "conviction Midcap" list, with a target price raised from €34 to €37, after a "good third quarter" with revenue down 3% but higher than expected.

"Rubis continues to demonstrate the strength of its business model. Our earnings forecasts remain unchanged but appear cautious following this publication," the analyst said.

Oddo BHF believes that EBITDA for 2025 at the upper end of the guidance range (between €710m and €760m) now seems achievable, barring any change in the trend in Q4.