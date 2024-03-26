RUBIS : Oddo BHF raises its recommendation on the stock

March 26, 2024 at 05:20 am EDT Share

Oddo BHF has raised its recommendation on Rubis shares from 'neutral' to 'outperform', with a target price raised from €31 to €36.



The broker points out that yesterday, Vincent Bolloré declared to the AMF that he had exceeded the thresholds of 5% of Rubis capital and voting rights, following the acquisition of shares (via Plantations des Terres Rouges, a company he controls) for an estimated amount of around €130 million (based on an average share price of €25).



He thus becomes a major Rubis shareholder, since only Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault holds a little more, with 6% of the capital. Oddo BHF considers that this is essentially a financial investment, and that V. Bolloré is not likely to take control of Rubis in the short/medium term.



The analyst adds that 'this entry into Bolloré's capital can only be positive for Rubis shareholders', but that we must now wait to find out the intentions of the new investor.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.