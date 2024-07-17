Rubis: a 265 ME credit facility for Rubis Énergie
Rubis Energie will issue three series of €70 million each senior unsecured bonds with bullet maturities of 8, 10 and 12 years.
Rubis Energie retains nearly $40 million available under the agreement for future issuance over the next two years.
This new USPP financing enables Rubis to diversify its sources of financing while extending the current average maturity of its debt from 3 to 5 years, and paves the way for other potential USPP transactions," says the group.
