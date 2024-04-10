Rubis: finalizes agreement with I Squared Capital
This agreement follows consultation with employee representative bodies and a favorable opinion from Rubis Terminal's social and economic committee.
The transaction remains subject to the usual regulatory approvals, including those of competition authorities and foreign investment committees.
Closing of the transaction is scheduled for mid-2024.
