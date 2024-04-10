Rubis is an independent French group, operating in the energy sector for over 30 years. The activity is organized around 3 poles: - Rubis Energie is established in Africa, the Caribbean and Europe and combines the Distribution activity and logistics in support of the Distribution activity via its Support & Services branch. The main products marketed are liquefied gases, fuels and biofuels for service stations and professionals (hotels, aviation, marine, public works, etc.) as well as bitumen; - Rubis Renouvelables: a division created in 2022 and bringing together the activities of Photosol in France (one of the French independent leaders in large-scale photovoltaic installations as well as shading and roofing for professionals) and the partnership with HDF Energy on islands or in non-interconnected areas; - JV Rubis Terminal specializes in the storage and handling of liquid and liquefied bulk products (fuels, biofuels, chemicals and foodstuffs) in Europe.