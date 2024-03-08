Rubis: three appointments to the management committee
Succeeding Bruno Krief, Marc Jacquot is appointed Chief Financial Officer. He has 20 years' experience in finance, and has held the position of CFO of the Rubis Terminal JV since its creation in 2020.
Finally, Sophie Pierson joins the Management Board as CSR & Compliance Director. She joined the energy group six years ago, where she developed its first CSR roadmap 2022-2025.
