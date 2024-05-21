Rubis: two appointments proposed by the Board

Following requests from two shareholders for resolutions to be placed on the agenda for the AGM on June 11, Rubis' Supervisory Board has declared itself in favor of the appointment of Ronald Sämann, a long-standing shareholder, as a new member.



It also proposes that Isabelle Muller be put forward as a candidate for the AGM, but unanimously issues a negative opinion on the resolutions proposed by Compagnie Nationale de Navigation, aimed at radically overhauling the Board and taking control of it.



The Managing Partners recommend that the Supervisory Board's recommendation be followed, with both bodies stating that they are 'committed to continuing to improve the work of the Board and to strengthening dialogue with shareholders, in order to take their expectations ever more fully into account'.



