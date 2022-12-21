Advanced search
Rubius Therapeutics : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
05:15pRubius Therapeutics, Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
10:07aAmerican Laboratory Trading & Heritage Global Partners to Host Massive Auction of Lab Equipment from Rubius Therapeutics' Cambridge Facility
AQ
Rubius Therapeutics : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 21, 2022

RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-38586 46-2688109
(State or other jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification Number)
399 Binney Street, Suite 300
Cambridge, MA 		02139
(Address of registrant's principal executive office) (Zip code)

(617) 679-9600

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 203.425)

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share RUBY The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Emerging growth company ¨If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨
Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On December 21, 2022, Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") completed its previously announced sale of certain real property located at 100 Technology Way, Smithfield, Rhode Island 02917 (Map 49, Lot 219) and 30 Hanton City Road, Smithfield, Rhode Island 02917 (Map 49, Lot 78), together with the buildings and improvements thereon, including the Company's manufacturing facility, and certain fixtures and personal property located in or on the real property (collectively, the "Property"), as previously described in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 12, 2022 (the "Prior Report"). As previously described in the Prior Report, the Company sold the Property to DIV Acquisition V, LLC for an aggregate purchase price of $18,500,000, subject to adjustment.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 21, 2022 RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
By: /s/ Dannielle Appelhans
Dannielle Appelhans
Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
