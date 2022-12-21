Rubius Therapeutics : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On December 21, 2022, Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") completed its previously announced sale of certain real property located at 100 Technology Way, Smithfield, Rhode Island 02917 (Map 49, Lot 219) and 30 Hanton City Road, Smithfield, Rhode Island 02917 (Map 49, Lot 78), together with the buildings and improvements thereon, including the Company's manufacturing facility, and certain fixtures and personal property located in or on the real property (collectively, the "Property"), as previously described in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 12, 2022 (the "Prior Report"). As previously described in the Prior Report, the Company sold the Property to DIV Acquisition V, LLC for an aggregate purchase price of $18,500,000, subject to adjustment.

