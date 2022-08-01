Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUBY   US78116T1034

RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RUBY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
0.6520 USD   -7.12%
05:50pRUBIUS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:30pRUBIUS THERAPEUTICS : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K
PU
04:19pRUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rubius Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Schaffert Susanne
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. [RUBY] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. , 399 BINNEY STREET, SUITE 300
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CAMBRIDGE MA 02139
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Schaffert Susanne
C/O RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
399 BINNEY STREET, SUITE 300
CAMBRIDGE, MA02139 		X

Signatures
/s/ Maiken Keson-Brookes, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This option shall vest in equal quarterly installments over the twelve quarters following the grant date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:50pRUBIUS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:30pRUBIUS THERAPEUTICS : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form..
PU
04:19pRUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing ..
AQ
07/26Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
07/26Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
07/19RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
07/19HotSpot Therapeutics Appoints Jose Carmona to Board of Directors
PR
07/14RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Susanne Schaffert, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors - Form ..
PU
07/14RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
07/14Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Susanne Schaffert to Its Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -197 M - -
Net cash 2022 74,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63,4 M 63,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -2,19x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 897%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pablo J. Cagnoni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Carmona Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Spencer Fisk Senior Vice President-Manufacturing
Laurence Turka Chief Scientific Officer & Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-92.75%63
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-17.71%74 945
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.69%71 717
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.89%62 675
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.04%40 262
BIONTECH SE-35.94%40 135